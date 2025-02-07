ADVERTISEMENT

Here are twenty of my favorite images from last year, by Herefordshire wedding photographer, Becky Weir.

Gorgeous natural wedding photographs by documentary wedding photographer Becky Weir. Unobtrusive, informal style with a love of beautiful portraits that feel relaxed, informal, and fun.

More info: beckyweir.co.uk | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Silhouetted couple embraces at sunset, surrounded by radiant glow, capturing a stunning wedding photograph.

    #2

    Silhouette of a couple dancing under a chandelier, framed by an arched window in a wedding photograph.

    #3

    A couple in wedding attire walks through a scenic field at sunset, capturing a romantic moment.

    #4

    Bride and groom laughing in warm sunlight, showcasing a best wedding photograph of 2025.

    #5

    Confetti shower over a newlywed couple in a wedding photograph.

    #6

    Bride and groom embrace in front of a historic stone building, captured in a best wedding photograph.

    #7

    Bride and groom standing on a rocky cliff with scenic landscape during sunset, showcasing one of the best wedding photographs.

    #8

    Bride and groom dancing joyfully at a wedding reception, surrounded by smiling guests.

    #9

    Couple kissing at outdoor wedding ceremony, surrounded by applauding guests.

    #10

    Joyful couple at a colorful outdoor wedding ceremony, vibrant decorations and sunlight streaming through trees.

    #11

    A couple holding hands in a wheat field under a blue sky, part of best wedding photographs collection.

    #12

    Close-up of a couple holding hands, showcasing one of the best wedding photographs.

    #13

    Wedding photographs capturing a couple exiting a rustic barn, showered with confetti, surrounded by guests in vibrant attire.

    #14

    Bride and groom kiss joyfully amid cheering guests, showcasing one of the best wedding photographs.

    #15

    Bride joyfully wearing a colorful hat, holding a drink, celebrating at a wedding reception.

    #16

    Couple embracing in sunlight, one of the best wedding photographs of 2025.

    #17

    A couple embracing during a sunset, capturing the romance of wedding photographs.

    #18

    Bride and father share an emotional moment at a wedding by a large window, highlighting wedding photography.

    #19

    A candid wedding photograph capturing a joyful moment at a reception table in 2025.

    #20

    Black and white photo of a couple laughing and dancing closely at a wedding celebration.

