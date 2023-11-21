ADVERTISEMENT

Siblings and relatives tend to help each other out in times of need and trouble, which may include inviting them to stay in one’s home. And yet, it is no secret that sharing the same living space makes people’s attitudes and character more evident, sometimes even putting their relationship to the test.

The same happened when this Redditor’s future sister-in-law temporarily moved in with the couple, but was asked to leave after sharing their wedding cake samples with friends and refusing to replace them or compensate for it. The woman asked if she was a jerk to ask her guest to leave.

A man’s sister was staying in the couple’s house, yet was asked to leave soon after

The couple was in the midst of planning their wedding and had just received wedding cake samples they were about to test

The plan took a turn as the woman came back to her fiancé and his sister arguing next to the wedding cake sample box wide open

It turned out the man’s sister had some friends over and invited them to taste the couple’s wedding cake samples

A woman brought it to the Reddit AITA community after she asked the sister of her fiancé to move out and was called a jerk by his mother.

The man’s sister moved in with her brother and his fiancé due to some relationship issues with her husband. Yet, it didn’t prove to be better at her brother’s house either.

The problem started after the engaged couple purchased wedding cake samples from an expensive bakery specializing in wedding cakes and were planning to test them later with the man’s sister.

Yet, this plan took a turn, as upon arriving home, the woman found her fiancé arguing with his sister while the box the samples came in was wide open on the living room table.

It turned out that while the couple was away, the man’s sister had some friends over and ended up inviting them for some cake samples after one of her friends noticed the box.

The man’s sister was arguing that it was just a cake, to which the woman replied that if so, she should have no problem replacing it.

However, the guest wasn’t willing to at least replace or compensate them for the wedding cake samples, arguing that the price was too expensive for their taste.

The woman asked the man’s sister to leave and the guest only realized she was serious after her fiancé backed the woman up. Yet, after the man’s sister got to her mom’s, the man’s mother called the host cruel for kicking her daughter out in her time of need.

Ironically, the man’s mother was also complaining about her daughter drinking some expensive whiskey that belonged to her father.

The man’s sister argued that it’s just cake and refused to replace it or compensate them, because the taste wasn’t worth the price

The woman asked the man’s sister to leave and he backed her up, yet the man’s mother called her cruel for kicking her daughter out

Hospitality and bad guests were discussed by Julian Pitt-Rivers who described them as ingrates.

Rivers argued that hospitality tends to prevent conflict between a host and his guest by prohibiting offending another party and enforcing respect.

He explains that both the host and his guest must honor each other by considering another person’s desires as well as local conventions. Because certain behaviors, such as inquiring about the health of a spouse or a child may be a requirement of good manners in one place and a faux pas in another.

While both the guest as well as the host are expected to stay respectful, the roles, that of a guest and that of a host, stay distinct. The host is the one who ordains, while the guest is the one who complies.

On the other hand, according to the author, there is a certain general sense that is common for different rules or codes of hospitality found in different traditions and places.

According to Rivers, this general sense can be grasped by taking note of infringements of guests on the host’s hospitality (and vice versa) and these include usurping the role of one’s host by, for example, presuming upon what has not yet been offered, demanding or taking what wasn’t offered.

Coming back to the original story, the post gathered 10.2k upvotes in just four days, and Redditors judged that the woman was not a jerk in this situation and dubbed the sister’s behavior as stealing.

Redditors shared their takes on the situation