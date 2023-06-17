We Painted Poppies In The Field (25 Pics)

We were lucky to find such a bright field where it is impossible to get rid of poppies. This must be heaven for painting. I have a lot of ideas after such trips. I have a lot of compositions in my head for future paintings and they are quite new. You may have already noticed that I prefer to use lines as a method of conveying information in painting. This sometimes helps to express something new but also complicates the process.

The family of my artist friend Marina Kondurova supported our idea to find a beautiful place nearby and help us get there by transport. These people are wonderful and I am grateful to them. After all, who can stand to protect us for a long time in the heat at a sufficient distance from people? You know that I’m not in a safe place and every time it’s a risk.

During the winter, I got a little used to painting without light, and this played a cruel joke when the summer began and we paint in the open air. The bright sun is very blinding. I always try to hide in the shade under the trees and it’s too bright for me from the light. My colleague, the artist Marina, on the contrary, goes into the thickets of high wheat and the rays of light are her assistants in painting. When the sun sets a little, I am glad that I can paint, on the contrary, she gets upset and it is impossible for her to continue painting.

All the time I try to adjust, but most often I can complete the work on the painting after a long time already at home. All the time I want to supplement, change, and contrast. Sometimes it seems to me that I go to the open air in order to be in silence. We take our sketchbooks and disperse in different directions, each prefers his own, and each has his own idea and vision.

When the sun no longer blinds my eyes, I take my study and sit down on the ground among the wheat. It’s so wonderful to feel like a savage and be alone with yourself.

