We Painted Poppies In The Field (25 Pics)
We Painted Poppies In The Field (25 Pics)

Олександра Малишко
We were lucky to find such a bright field where it is impossible to get rid of poppies. This must be heaven for painting. I have a lot of ideas after such trips. I have a lot of compositions in my head for future paintings and they are quite new. You may have already noticed that I prefer to use lines as a method of conveying information in painting. This sometimes helps to express something new but also complicates the process.

The family of my artist friend Marina Kondurova supported our idea to find a beautiful place nearby and help us get there by transport. These people are wonderful and I am grateful to them. After all, who can stand to protect us for a long time in the heat at a sufficient distance from people? You know that I’m not in a safe place and every time it’s a risk.

During the winter, I got a little used to painting without light, and this played a cruel joke when the summer began and we paint in the open air. The bright sun is very blinding. I always try to hide in the shade under the trees and it’s too bright for me from the light. My colleague, the artist Marina, on the contrary, goes into the thickets of high wheat and the rays of light are her assistants in painting. When the sun sets a little, I am glad that I can paint, on the contrary, she gets upset and it is impossible for her to continue painting.

More info: Facebook | Facebook

All the time I try to adjust, but most often I can complete the work on the painting after a long time already at home. All the time I want to supplement, change, and contrast. Sometimes it seems to me that I go to the open air in order to be in silence. We take our sketchbooks and disperse in different directions, each prefers his own, and each has his own idea and vision.

When the sun no longer blinds my eyes, I take my study and sit down on the ground among the wheat. It’s so wonderful to feel like a savage and be alone with yourself.

If you want to know more about me or become friends on social networks, I am open to communication.

Олександра Малишко
Олександра Малишко
Author, Community member

Oleksandra Malyshko artist was born in 1977 in the Dnieper city, Ukraine. By education she is architect and the member of the National union of artists of Ukraine. The participant near hundreds of art actions and exhibitions, she have prize diplomas of the participant. The most part of pictures was charitable given to the organizations and institutions of the region where she lives. Given an event in creative life became an opportunity to take part in 58 Venice Biennials "that you lived in interesting times", the participant of the "Falling dream shadow on the gardens Jardini" project of the Ukrainian pavilion...

Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

