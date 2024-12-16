Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We Invite You To Participate In All About Photo Awards 2025
Photography

We Invite You To Participate In All About Photo Awards 2025

All About Photo
Our 10th edition of the All About Photo Awards invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work for consideration. In reference to Henri Cartier-Bresson's photo essay, The Mind's Eye investigates the depth and thoughts behind each image.

"To take photographs means to recognize – simultaneously and within a fraction of a second – both the fact itself and the rigorous organization of visually perceived forms that give it meaning. It is putting one's head, one's eye and one's heart on the same axis". Henri Cartier-Bresson

Winners will receive $5,000 in cash awards, extensive press coverage and global recognition.

The grand prize is $2,500, the 2nd prize is $1,000, the 3rd prize is $750, the 4th prize is $500, and the 5th prize is $250!

All 50 winners will have their work published or showcased in the All About Photo Winners Gallery, newsletter, social media, and will be featured in the printed issue of AAP Magazine "Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2025".

In addition, a selection of entrants of particular merit will be invited to display their portfolio on the website.

More info: all-about-photo.com

    Jurors:
    Janet Delaney: Photographer
    Sarah Gilbert: Features Photo Editor The Guardian
    Ann Jastrab: Executive Director, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, CA.
    Tatsuo Suzuki: Photographer
    Karl Taylor: Photographer & Filmmaker, Hasselblad and Broncolor Ambassador
    Sandrine Hermand-Grisel: Photographer, Founder & Editor All About Photo

    PRIZES:

    First Place Winner: All About Photo Photographer of the Year 2025.
    Cash Prize: $2,500 (US Dollars)

    – Exclusive interview featured on All About Photo.
    – Permanent portfolio exhibition on All About Photo.
    – Winning work highlighted in our newsletter.
    – Winning work displayed in the All About Photo online Winners Gallery.
    – Winning work printed in AAP Magazine: Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2025.
    – Award winners receive worldwide press coverage in various publications and media outlets.

    Second Place Winner
    Cash Prize: $1,000
    – Portfolio featured on All About Photo.
    – Work displayed in the All About Photo online Winners Gallery.
    – Winning work highlighted in our newsletter.
    – Winning work printed in AAP Magazine: Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2025.
    – Award winners receive worldwide press coverage in various publications and media outlets.

    Third Place Winner
    Cash Prize: $750
    – Portfolio featured on All About Photo.
    – Work displayed in the All About Photo online Winners Gallery.
    – Winning work highlighted in our newsletter.
    – Winning work printed in AAP Magazine: Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2025.
    – Award winners receive worldwide press coverage in various publications and media outlets.

    Fourth Place Winner
    Cash Prize: $500
    – Portfolio featured on All About Photo.
    – Work displayed in the All About Photo online Winners Gallery.
    – Winning work highlighted in our newsletter.
    – Winning work printed in AAP Magazine: Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2025.
    – Award winners receive worldwide press coverage in various publications and media outlets.

    Fifth Place Winner
    Cash Prize: $250
    – Portfolio featured on All About Photo.
    – Work displayed in the All About Photo online Winners Gallery.
    – Winning work highlighted in our newsletter.
    – Winning work printed in AAP Magazine: Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2025.
    – Award winners receive worldwide press coverage in various publications and media outlets.

    Merit Galley (45 Winners)
    – The next forty winners (ranked 6 through 50) will have one of their photographs showcased on the All About Photo website, newsletter, and social media platforms.
    – Winning work will also be featured in the printed AAP Magazine: Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2025.
    – Additionally, select entrants of exceptional merit will be invited to display their portfolios on All About Photo.
    – Award winners receive press coverage in various publications and media outlets worldwide.

    All About Photo

    Whether you are working in this industry as a professional or just as a photography enthusiast, as a buyer or a collector, in a festival or a gallery, All About Photo is made for you. All About Photo was born from the realization that no site on the web regroups portfolios, photo labs, framing stores, equipment and studio rentals, camera repair shops, schools, agencies, museums, galleries, institutes and centers, photo contests, portfolio reviews, exhibitions, fairs and festivals, books, online and paper magazines, in-depth interviews and articles as well as news of the photography world, all in one place. Our goal is to inform, educate, and inspire in all things photography-related. The result is one of the most far-reaching online magazine where you can find everything related to photography. We seek to present exceptional work from around the world as well as meaningful resources. Since its creation in 2013, All About Photo also presents an international perspective on contemporary photography, with an eye toward beauty, artistic significance and timeless quality. Each monthly edition of All About Photo Magazine (AAP Magazine), in print and online, focuses on a theme, while our annual competition All About Photo Awards - The Mind's Eye, is open to all genres and subject matter. Each competition was designed to help international emerging and established photographers succeed. We believe that exposure is fundamental for photographers of any levels to move forward creatively and professionally. Our mission is to seek talented photographers from around the world, publish their projects and promote them on our website, AAP Magazine and on our social profiles. All About Photo is a free and independent magazine that has become one of the most vibrant portals of photography on the web.

    All About Photo

    Whether you are working in this industry as a professional or just as a photography enthusiast, as a buyer or a collector, in a festival or a gallery, All About Photo is made for you. All About Photo was born from the realization that no site on the web regroups portfolios, photo labs, framing stores, equipment and studio rentals, camera repair shops, schools, agencies, museums, galleries, institutes and centers, photo contests, portfolio reviews, exhibitions, fairs and festivals, books, online and paper magazines, in-depth interviews and articles as well as news of the photography world, all in one place. Our goal is to inform, educate, and inspire in all things photography-related. The result is one of the most far-reaching online magazine where you can find everything related to photography. We seek to present exceptional work from around the world as well as meaningful resources. Since its creation in 2013, All About Photo also presents an international perspective on contemporary photography, with an eye toward beauty, artistic significance and timeless quality. Each monthly edition of All About Photo Magazine (AAP Magazine), in print and online, focuses on a theme, while our annual competition All About Photo Awards - The Mind's Eye, is open to all genres and subject matter. Each competition was designed to help international emerging and established photographers succeed. We believe that exposure is fundamental for photographers of any levels to move forward creatively and professionally. Our mission is to seek talented photographers from around the world, publish their projects and promote them on our website, AAP Magazine and on our social profiles. All About Photo is a free and independent magazine that has become one of the most vibrant portals of photography on the web.

    Ieva Midveryte

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

    Ieva Midveryte

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

