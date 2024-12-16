We Invite You To Participate In All About Photo Awards 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Our 10th edition of the All About Photo Awards invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work for consideration. In reference to Henri Cartier-Bresson's photo essay, The Mind's Eye investigates the depth and thoughts behind each image.

"To take photographs means to recognize – simultaneously and within a fraction of a second – both the fact itself and the rigorous organization of visually perceived forms that give it meaning. It is putting one's head, one's eye and one's heart on the same axis". Henri Cartier-Bresson

Winners will receive $5,000 in cash awards, extensive press coverage and global recognition.

The grand prize is $2,500, the 2nd prize is $1,000, the 3rd prize is $750, the 4th prize is $500, and the 5th prize is $250!

All 50 winners will have their work published or showcased in the All About Photo Winners Gallery, newsletter, social media, and will be featured in the printed issue of AAP Magazine "Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2025".

In addition, a selection of entrants of particular merit will be invited to display their portfolio on the website.

More info: all-about-photo.com

RELATED:

Share icon

Jurors:

Janet Delaney: Photographer

Sarah Gilbert: Features Photo Editor The Guardian

Ann Jastrab: Executive Director, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, CA.

Tatsuo Suzuki: Photographer

Karl Taylor: Photographer & Filmmaker, Hasselblad and Broncolor Ambassador

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel: Photographer, Founder & Editor All About Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

PRIZES:

First Place Winner: All About Photo Photographer of the Year 2025.

Cash Prize: $2,500 (US Dollars)

– Exclusive interview featured on All About Photo.

– Permanent portfolio exhibition on All About Photo.

– Winning work highlighted in our newsletter.

– Winning work displayed in the All About Photo online Winners Gallery.

– Winning work printed in AAP Magazine: Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2025.

– Award winners receive worldwide press coverage in various publications and media outlets.

Second Place Winner

Cash Prize: $1,000

– Portfolio featured on All About Photo.

– Work displayed in the All About Photo online Winners Gallery.

– Winning work highlighted in our newsletter.

– Winning work printed in AAP Magazine: Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2025.

– Award winners receive worldwide press coverage in various publications and media outlets.

Third Place Winner

Cash Prize: $750

– Portfolio featured on All About Photo.

– Work displayed in the All About Photo online Winners Gallery.

– Winning work highlighted in our newsletter.

– Winning work printed in AAP Magazine: Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2025.

– Award winners receive worldwide press coverage in various publications and media outlets.

Fourth Place Winner

Cash Prize: $500

– Portfolio featured on All About Photo.

– Work displayed in the All About Photo online Winners Gallery.

– Winning work highlighted in our newsletter.

– Winning work printed in AAP Magazine: Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2025.

– Award winners receive worldwide press coverage in various publications and media outlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifth Place Winner

Cash Prize: $250

– Portfolio featured on All About Photo.

– Work displayed in the All About Photo online Winners Gallery.

– Winning work highlighted in our newsletter.

– Winning work printed in AAP Magazine: Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2025.

– Award winners receive worldwide press coverage in various publications and media outlets.

Merit Galley (45 Winners)

– The next forty winners (ranked 6 through 50) will have one of their photographs showcased on the All About Photo website, newsletter, and social media platforms.

– Winning work will also be featured in the printed AAP Magazine: Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2025.

– Additionally, select entrants of exceptional merit will be invited to display their portfolios on All About Photo.

– Award winners receive press coverage in various publications and media outlets worldwide.

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon