23 Cleaning Hacks So Good, Your In-Laws Will Think You Hired A Professional
Okay, deep breaths. The text message has been sent, the dates are confirmed, and the countdown to the in-laws' arrival has begun. Cue the sudden, intense urge to deep clean every surface, banish every dust bunny, and make your home look like it exists solely for decorative purposes. It's not just about tidiness; it's about projecting an aura of effortless domestic bliss, even if your usual cleaning routine involves moving things from one pile to another.
But fear not, aspiring domestic wizard. You don't need a magic wand or a team of professional cleaners to achieve that sparkling, "I totally have my life together" vibe. We have 23 genius cleaning tricks and products that work so hard, your in-laws will be convinced you spend your weekends meticulously scrubbing grout. Get ready to transform your humble abode from "lived-in" to "magazine spread" with minimal effort and maximum impact.
This post may include affiliate links.
Magic Sponge Eraser Baseboard Cleaner Tool May Cause Excessive Satisfaction And A Strong Urge To Tackle All The Dusty Corners Of Your Home, Just In Time For Your In-Laws' Arrival
Review: "These are the best sponges EVER! I love that they are so versatile. I use them on my stainless steel appliances and they don't leave streaks. I also love to dust my furniture and window sills with them, they collect and hold the dust without harsh chemicals, just a little water until they are damp!! Reusable for a very long time and a great price!" - HALEY MEADOR
Your Microwave's Crusty Interior Can Be Surprisingly Spotless Before Your In-Laws Judge Your Cooking Habits With An Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
Review: "This was the microwave before and after in a used camper that we purchased! It was disgusting! Used product account to instructions and that microwave came clean on the first use! This product is amazing!" - Amazon Customer
Before Your In-Laws Arrive, Make Sure Your Kitchen Is Sparkling Clean With Glass Cooktop Cleaner - Because A Dirty Stove Is Basically A Sign That You're A Functioning Adult With No Time For Cleaning
Review: "If you have a glass stove top, this is a no brainer. Works like a charm! Easy to use, no need for prolonged soaking or anything like that. Just squeeze, sponge, wipe." - Ricardo L
Those Suspicious Stains Your Pet Left On The Carpet Can Vanish Before Your In-Laws Even Spot Them With Sunny & Honey Carpet Miracle
Review: "I used this "miracle" in conjunction with Hoover Power Scrub FH50150 on my neglected 20 years of carpet. I'll let the pictures do the talking. I ran out of solution in the second pic, so you can see the dirty side on the right." - John Wang
The Secret To A Sparkling Throne Is Not A Royal Decree, But Toilet Pumice Stone - The Unsavory Hero That Helps You Scrub Away Evidence Of Last Night's Taco Tuesday
Review: "wow! they work awesome! I have brand new toilets and within weeks they had the same ring around them as the old ones did. I clean them regularly too, even tho it doesnt look like it. You know your getting old when a cleaning product excites you. my toilets look new again and very simple" - kristy
Prevent A Household Fire, And Your In-Laws' Passive-Aggressive Comments About Your Laundry Habits, With Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit - It's Like A Fire Extinguisher For Your Reputation
Review: "Yes, fantastic....this little gadget got the job done!!! We couldn't reach the lint in our dryer door vent. Connected this Holikme attachment to our vacuum, put it in the dryer door vent & it sucked up all the lint! It works great. I then used it to clean my car under the seat, around accelerator, around doors...all the hard-to-get-to places & it worked GREAT. It is narrow, flexible & easy to use. I highly recommend it. Great product!" - MCS
That Mysterious Slow Drain Can Be Cleared Faster Than Your In-Laws Can Ask "What's That Smell?" With A Flexisnake Drain Weasel
Review: "Omg, how do I have any hair left?! I can't believe the clog that was slowing down my tub 🤢 This thing made super quick work of pulling out what looks like a teacup Yorkie from my bathtub drain. I'd say it works!" - Misskittygirl
Don't Let Those Tough Stains Ruin Your Perfect Facade - Black Stain Remover Gel Is Like A Therapist For Your Grout, Minus The Judgmental Questions About Your Lifestyle Choices
Review: "After trying multiple products to remove a small amount of mold under the silicone seal in my bathtub/shower, I happened upon this. It worked great! No scrubbing at all! No odor! I just put it on and let it sit overnight. In the morning, the mold spots were gone." - R. Eichhorn
You've already conquered the obvious battlegrounds, but the in-laws' inspection often extends to the nitty-gritty. Think about those sneaky corners, the forgotten nooks, or the lingering evidence of your pets' existence. For those subtle tells that could betray your otherwise pristine efforts, these next few products are ready to swoop in and save the day.
That Stubborn Grout And Shower Scum Can Surrender Without You Breaking A Sweat Before Your In-Laws Arrive, Thanks To An Electric Spin Scrubber
Review: "I love my Leibein Electric Spin Scrubber! As you get older, it's hard to reach those places that need cleaning the most. This tool makes it a breeze! The variety of pads that come with it work for just about every occasion! It makes it so easy to keep my house clean! Excellent buy!" - Bruce Bergman
Your Dishes Can Come Out Sparkling Clean And Smell Fresh, Ensuring Your In-Laws Never Question Your Hygiene, With A Dishwasher Cleaner
Review: "We have well water, scuzz builds up quick and heavy, this does help, but I still had to give it a light scrub. Better than anything else I’ve tried..." - Robert Mayer
Source: girlwith3jobs
Heavy Duty Degreaser Cleaner Spray Is Like Family Counceling For You And Your Kitchen, It Solves All The Grease-Related Issues
Review: "I have never used a product that Actually worked as well as Easy-Off heavy duty cleaner Degreaser. I dreaded cleaning the stainless steel vents in the hood above my stovetop. No longer! This cleaner is amazing! Buy it! You will not be sorry!" - Anita S
Dust Bunnies Be Gone, And Your In-Laws' Criticism With Them, Thanks To Extendable Microfiber Feather Duster - The Ultimate Ninja Tool For Sneaky Dust Particles
Review: "Exactly what my wife was looking for to "dust" blinds, ceiling fans, behind large pieces of furniture, etc. Extends and "click-locks" perfectly, the mop is bendable to whatever you desire. Highly recommended." - Durwood Foote
Your In-Laws Might Not Believe Your House Is This Clean, But The Pink Stuff Makes It Look Like It
Review: "Social media videos made me buy it. Using it made me a believer. We burned the buildup off of a pizza stone recently, so my oven is super sooty, and clearly cleaning it is not my top priority 🙃 I've always found it to be painstaking, but this stuff has changed that! I am very pleased with how quickly and efficiently it cleaned. The inside is requiring a bit more elbow grease but is coming along. My teenager told me he didn't know the inside of our oven was blue 🤦♀️ he doesn't cook much." - L. Jones
You Can Prevent Your In-Laws From Subtly Sniffing The Air When You've Got A Powerful Pet Odor Eliminator On Hand
Review: "I was a little skeptical on trying a new product but, I am glad that I did. I started with the worst pet stain in my house to really test this. Sprayed the center of the stain, waited the recommended sitting time of 10 mins,( I scrubbed with a carpet brush also) blotted with a towel and Bam! The stain was demolished. Couldn't be more happier with the product. This stuff works like a charm and I am very pleased with it. The scent isn't overpowering. Pictures from start to finish for proof that this stuff really works! I would also recommend a carpet brush for really bad stains such as mine, as it helps work the product into the carpet so it can do its magic." - Ricky
Before Your In-Laws Arrive, Make Sure The Only Fingerprints They Notice Are The Ones On The Family Photos, Not The Ones On Your Screens - Screen Cleaner Spray Is Here To Wipe Away The Evidence
Review: "This screen cleaner spray works great on all my devices! It easily cleaned my TV, laptop, and phone without leaving streaks or residue. Super easy to use, and the screens look brand new every time. Highly recommend!" - Butterloaf
Don't Let Your Washing Machine Become A Biohazard - Washing Machine Cleaner Is Like A Detox For Your Dirty Laundry's Dirty Secrets, And Your In-Laws Will Never Suspect A Thing
Review: "My front loader really smelled and no matter what I put into it; my clothes came out smelling moldy. When this came in the mail, I popped one in right away and was totally amazed at how clean the tumbler and rubber rings came out looking new. I would highly recommend this product and will order again when needed" - DIane Beaver
Feeling that glow of accomplishment yet? Your home is undoubtedly on its way to gleaming perfection. Now, let's turn our attention to the final act: ensuring everything is fresh and ready for close-up scrutiny. These last few items are all about making sure every surface and every scent screams "effortless elegance."
When Your In-Laws Come To Visit, Make Sure The Only Thing They Notice Is Your Impeccable Taste, Not The Dust Bunnies On Your Blinds - Window Blind Duster Is Here To Save The Day
Review: "Way better than I expected for the price! Worked great even with my wide flat blinds. Allows cleaning of both sides of 2 blinds at a time. It’s still a tedious job due to the number of blind slats and strings, but this is way better than anything else I’ve tried. Best when used a bit damp." - tortoisegirl
Ed Wine On The Couch, Mysterious Stains On The Carpet - Multi-Fabric Cleaner Liquid And Upholstery Stain Remover Is Like Having A Team Of Forensic Cleaners On Speed Dial, Minus The Judgy Looks
Review: "Purchased this for a mattress stain and when I say this is spray is magic I mean it! After 5 minutes the stain which had been there for weeks was gone! This is now an essential in our home." - Adina
Those Smudges And Fingerprints On Your Appliances Can Disappear, Leaving A Gleaming Surface Your In-Laws Will Approve Of, With A Stainless Steel Cleaner
Review: "I can not get over how well this works! I thought my appliances were past the point of no return. They looked embarrassingly dirty. But this little gem not only shined them to perfection…but it took two seconds and it smells great. I love the light lavender scent compared to the harsh chemical smell I’m used to. 100% recommend and 100% will buy again!" - Laura
Your Stove Can Look Brand New, Hiding All Evidence Of Past Culinary Disasters From Your In-Laws, With Some Gas Burner And Stove Top Cleaner
Review: "Overall the product worked, it took a lot of scrubbing and it didn’t completely get all of it but looks much better." - Judith C.
You Can Banish Pet Fur From Every Corner Of Your Home, Making It Look Like You Don't Even Have Pets With A Pet Hair Rubber Broom
Review: "We have a Shepard/Lab mix and he sheds a lot. Our door mat was so full of hair. I tried scrubbing with a broom and even my lawn blower. A few passes with this and the hair was out." - cserna23
Channel Your Inner Eco-Warrior And Give Your Home A Guilt-Free Glow With Multi-Surface Natural Steam Cleaner , Just In Time For Your In-Laws To Arrive And Judge Your Cleaning Skills
Review: "I was pleasantly surprised on how well this cleaned. It was pretty powerful. I used it to clean my window frames and it worked awesome! It’s very easy to work with and has a lot of accessories that come with it to fit your every cleaning need." - David Yaksic
Those Gross, Hidden Gunk Traps In Your Travel Mugs Can Be Sparkling Clean For Your In-Laws' Visit With A 4 In 1 Cup Lid Gap Cleaning Brush
Review: "I was noticing black around the seal and threading of our water bottle lids. I couldn't get it to come off with my dishcloth, but these brushes did the trick and solved the problem. The black came off with the litte white brush component. I like that it has different options, and the the three pack makes it a great value!" - Drew Stockton