6Kviews
My Best 50 Illustrations That Show The Crazy Life Of Being A Cat
6Kviews
Hi!
I am Draw An from Taiwan. I love drawing watercolor paintings of cats. This is my first post on Bored Panda and I want to show you some of my favorite watercolor paintings.
Hope you enjoy my work! So scroll down the page and check it out!
More info: Facebook | Instagram | Etsy
This post may include affiliate links.
Hiding
Goodnight Sweetie
Early Summer
Let's Play A Game
so much fun,again the quality of light so well captured
Just Chilling In The Sunlight
Autumn Dream
She appears to be jumping to me! Fun in the autumn leaves!
Don't Wait For A Wish, Better Take It
Three Cans
Maple
Tearing
Dream
Playing Outside
This one really draws the viewer into the scene. At first, I didn't notice the second kitty and the church in the background. So, are the kitties on their way to church?
Tuxedo Cat
The Summer Corner
All Of Them Look So Serious
They look like they don't appreciate being disturbed. Very typical 'catitude'.
Autumn Tiger
Geisha And The Cat
Snow
You Cannot Touch That, Mimi
Elegant And Unrestrained
Playing A Waterslide With A Cat
Cat Playground
True Romance
Orange Cat Looking Up
Shin In Japan
Something Happened
Fast Food Eats The Fear
I never thought of the Statue of Liberty being hungry. But why not give it a Sabrette's hot dog?
Do You See A Cat?
Yes - in fact I see two cats. They're both monster size! What is this, a poster for Catzilla and Friends?!?
Red Dust
Lunch At Burlang Avenue
Melody Fair
The Cat In The Grass Pulls Its Own Hair
Little Emperor
Favorite Pudding
Rainbow Cat
Shin In Hong Kong
Those Fish Are Fake
God Of Wealth
Light Wave
They Love It, Don't You Think?
I just don't know how she gets her cat to the beach their without running off!
These are charming. It's very hard to capture the fluid body shape and movement of cats. I think you've done an exceptional job of capturing classic kitty poses. More of this Bored Panda!
Thanks and I will keep posting in the future. 😁
Yes! No problem!! ^_^
These are lovely and magical! Thank you for sharing, they brought joy to my morning :D
Thanks you enjoy my work ;-)
These are charming. It's very hard to capture the fluid body shape and movement of cats. I think you've done an exceptional job of capturing classic kitty poses. More of this Bored Panda!
Thanks and I will keep posting in the future. 😁
Yes! No problem!! ^_^
These are lovely and magical! Thank you for sharing, they brought joy to my morning :D
Thanks you enjoy my work ;-)