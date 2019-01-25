Hi!

I am Draw An from Taiwan. I love drawing watercolor paintings of cats. This is my first post on Bored Panda and I want to show you some of my favorite watercolor paintings.

Hope you enjoy my work! So scroll down the page and check it out!

More info: Facebook | Instagram | Etsy

Hiding

Hiding

Draw An
Goodnight Sweetie

Goodnight Sweetie

Draw An
Early Summer

Early Summer

Draw An
Let's Play A Game

Let's Play A Game

Draw An
Anna M. Raimondi
Anna M. Raimondi
Community Member
3 years ago

so much fun,again the quality of light so well captured

Just Chilling In The Sunlight

Just Chilling In The Sunlight

Draw An
Jane Zimmerman
Jane Zimmerman
Community Member
3 years ago

Yessssssss!! For hours and hours!

Autumn Dream

Autumn Dream

Draw An
Jane Zimmerman
Jane Zimmerman
Community Member
3 years ago

She appears to be jumping to me! Fun in the autumn leaves!

Don't Wait For A Wish, Better Take It

Don't Wait For A Wish, Better Take It

Draw An
Cheryle Fuller
Cheryle Fuller
Community Member
3 years ago

Like our dreams, capturing the moment

Three Cans

Three Cans

Draw An
Maple

Maple

Draw An
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
3 years ago

The cat looks fascinated with or by something or someone

Tearing

Tearing

Draw An
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
3 years ago (edited)

So that's how ripped designer jeans are made (only with a doll instead of a human to prevent bleeding on the pants) ;D

Dream

Dream

Draw An
Playing Outside

Playing Outside

Draw An
49 reasons
49 reasons
Community Member
3 years ago

This one really draws the viewer into the scene. At first, I didn't notice the second kitty and the church in the background. So, are the kitties on their way to church?

Tuxedo Cat

Tuxedo Cat

Draw An
Jane Zimmerman
Jane Zimmerman
Community Member
3 years ago

Great detail on the face! Beautiful!

The Summer Corner

The Summer Corner

Draw An
All Of Them Look So Serious

All Of Them Look So Serious

Draw An
49 reasons
49 reasons
Community Member
3 years ago (edited)

They look like they don't appreciate being disturbed. Very typical 'catitude'.

Autumn Tiger

Autumn Tiger

Draw An
Geisha And The Cat

Geisha And The Cat

Draw An
Snow

Snow

Draw An
You Cannot Touch That, Mimi

You Cannot Touch That, Mimi

Draw An
49 reasons
49 reasons
Community Member
3 years ago

I see a rendition of "Kitten on the Keys" about to happen.

Elegant And Unrestrained

Elegant And Unrestrained

Draw An
Playing A Waterslide With A Cat

Playing A Waterslide With A Cat

Draw An
Cheryle Fuller
Cheryle Fuller
Community Member
3 years ago

I can't imagine any cat going down a waterslide

Cat Playground

Cat Playground

Draw An
True Romance

True Romance

Draw An
Flem
Flem
Community Member
3 years ago

I love the looks on their little faces

Orange Cat Looking Up

Orange Cat Looking Up

Draw An
Anna M. Raimondi
Anna M. Raimondi
Community Member
3 years ago

wonderful ability with those watercolors

Shin In Japan

Shin In Japan

Draw An
Something Happened

Something Happened

Draw An
Maggie Dougherty
Maggie Dougherty
Community Member
3 years ago

I don't like this, make it stop Daddy!!

Fast Food Eats The Fear

Fast Food Eats The Fear

Draw An
Cheryle Fuller
Cheryle Fuller
Community Member
3 years ago

I never thought of the Statue of Liberty being hungry. But why not give it a Sabrette's hot dog?

Do You See A Cat?

Do You See A Cat?

Draw An
49 reasons
49 reasons
Community Member
3 years ago (edited)

Yes - in fact I see two cats. They're both monster size! What is this, a poster for Catzilla and Friends?!?

Red Dust

Red Dust

Draw An
Lunch At Burlang Avenue

Lunch At Burlang Avenue

Draw An
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
3 years ago (edited)

They got food delivered to them in the middle of nowhere. Lucky couple

Melody Fair

Melody Fair

Draw An
The Cat In The Grass Pulls Its Own Hair

The Cat In The Grass Pulls Its Own Hair

Draw An
Little Emperor

Little Emperor

Draw An
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
3 years ago (edited)

"You shall serve me my favorite food ASAP!"

Favorite Pudding

Favorite Pudding

Draw An
Summer

Summer

Draw An
Rainbow Cat

Rainbow Cat

Draw An
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
3 years ago (edited)

So regal and proud

Shin In Hong Kong

Shin In Hong Kong

Draw An
Those Fish Are Fake

Those Fish Are Fake

Draw An
God Of Wealth

God Of Wealth

Draw An
Light Wave

Light Wave

Draw An
They Love It, Don't You Think?

They Love It, Don't You Think?

Draw An
Cheryle Fuller
Cheryle Fuller
Community Member
3 years ago

I just don't know how she gets her cat to the beach their without running off!

She Didn't Expect That

She Didn't Expect That

Draw An
Big Cat In Hong Kong

Big Cat In Hong Kong

Draw An
Shin And Friends At Hsinchu, Taiwan

Shin And Friends At Hsinchu, Taiwan

Draw An
Cheryle Fuller
Cheryle Fuller
Community Member
3 years ago

I've got that fish! Mine, mine, mine!

Tourist Cat

Tourist Cat

Draw An
Uncle From The Army

Uncle From The Army

Draw An
Hiding

Hiding

Draw An
Charming

Charming

Draw An
How Can You Resit The Temptation Of Food?

How Can You Resit The Temptation Of Food?

Draw An
Chase It

Chase It

Draw An
