Guy Is Furious About His Sister Stealing From Him And His Wife, Kicks Her Out Of His House Despite Her Being Pregnant

Even when people aren’t too close with their families, usually it’s them that they think about when looking for help when they get in really big trouble. They are more likely to help you out because of a sense of duty, but it can go away if they break their trust.

A man welcomed his sister to his home after she got pregnant and her boyfriend kicked her out, wanting to help, and offered anything she needed. But the sister decided to take the things she needed without asking and is now begging for mercy.

Man is furious at his sister who he welcomed to his home when she became pregnant

He wasn’t too happy about it but seeing that she’s family and he had the means, he let her move in and promised to help in any way

But the sister helped herself and secretly took things that she later sold online

The brother didn’t link the missing things to his sister at first but when he did, the man was angry that she would do this to his family

The brother couldn’t trust his sister anymore and wasn’t willing to give any more chances

The Original Poster (OP) has a 19 Y.O. sister who got pregnant 4 months ago and the father of the baby doesn’t want to do anything with her. The woman doesn’t want to go back to live with her parents as they live in a different state and she is in the middle of her studies.

But her brother lives in the state where she goes to school, so he agreed to take her into his home. The OP wasn’t very happy about it, but he had the means to help, so he did.

Not only did he provide his sister with a place to stay, but offered to get her and the baby everything she needs as he had a son of his own and kept a lot of the baby things in the garage. He promised he wouldn’t allow his sister to worry about baby food or anything else.

However, the sister’s way of showing gratitude was quite infuriating as she started stealing not only from her brother, but also his wife and their son. At first the OP didn’t realize that things had only been going missing from his house since his sister moved in, but after a while, he confronted her and got a confession.

The sister’s excuse was that she wanted to save extra money for her baby and was selling the jewelry and clothes she stole online. That didn’t satisfy the brother because he had told her to ask if she needed anything and he would help.

The trust has been broken and the OP told his sister that she has 2 weeks to move out. The pregnant woman was not happy about it because if she can’t find a place to live and a way to support herself, she would have to move in with her parents and wouldn’t be able to finish school. But the OP couldn’t risk having her in his house anymore.

The brother was supported by his wife, but his parents were mad that he would abandon his sister like that, so he wanted people’s opinions on whether he’s being a bad brother. Redditors admitted that it’s a tough situation, but the sister was committing a crime and they were suspecting that she might have an addiction problem, because why would she need that money? They agreed that they wouldn’t trust the woman either.

People were pretty confused why the sister would risk being kicked out when she was pregnant by stealing from her brother, because they would do anything to please the homeowners and show gratitude for doing such a huge favor.

Well, some people are less capable of being grateful than others. According to Greater Good Magazine, it obviously depends on personality, but it also has to do with our genes and how our brains are wired.

The genes one is very interesting as scientists were able to exclude a couple of genes that they linked to gratitude by conducting experiments comparing the behavior of people who had that one specific gene to those who didn’t.

As for the brains part, scientists have found that there are differences in brain structure and activity that they noticed while observing more grateful and less grateful people’s brains. The only thing they aren’t sure about is whether people are born with those differences or develop them.

Psychotherapist Nancy Carpone says that gratitude also has a close relationship with happiness and self-love. “As counter-intuitive as it may sound, the capacity for gratitude originates with the presence of self-love and self-acceptance.”

She continues, “If you don’t love yourself or feel happy in the world around you, you probably won’t feel grateful for all that you have. If you don’t feel good enough, you won’t likely be kind to yourself, and may therefore struggle to see kindness in others.”

Licensed Clinical Social Worker Scott Kampschaefer provides another reason why people may be ungrateful, and that is trauma. “We can’t feel grateful if our emotions have been numbed out, and one of the main reasons for feelings being numbed is trauma.”

Additional reasons may include not being modeled gratefulness, living in a culture which doesn’t foster a sense of gratitude and because some people can’t be content with what they have, wanting more.

Whether OP’s sister can’t feel gratefulness or not, her actions were still unjustified and anyone would be wary of trusting such a person. Do you think the OP’s reaction and conditions were fair? Let us know what you thought of the story in the comments.

People online wouldn’t have trusted her either and thought that the man not calling the police was very kind