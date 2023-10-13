ADVERTISEMENT

Job interviews are stressful. And not only are they stressful, but also time-consuming. In many cases, when applying to jobs, we are asked to fill out an application, then follows the whole interview process and patiently waiting for an answer and hoping for the best. However, during this whole process, not only can the hiring manager get to know us better, but candidates also can spot some red flags and maybe not want this job that much anymore.

Speaking about that, a person shared a story about his recent ‘job interview’. After filling the application out online on Indeed, he was invited for an interview only to be asked to fill out that application once again. Well, after that, he just simply walked out from the interview and ended up reporting the listing.

Technology is supposed to make the whole hiring process easier and faster; well, if you know how to use it properly

Person filled out application for a job at Papa John’s on Indeed, got invited to an interview and then was asked to fill out the same application again

He refused to do that once again and walked out from the interview

Later on he sent a message saying they wasted his time and if they pay for modern technology, they need to use it to its fullest potential

He adds that it’s not only about the application; it shows that if the company can’t take relevant information from Indeed, how efficiently can they keep track of their payroll

One Reddit user shared his recent interview story to one of its communities. He tells how he walked out from an interview at Papa John’s after being asked to fill out the same application over again that he did online. The post gained a lot of attention and reached over 14.3K upvotes and 1.7K comments.

The author starts by saying that he has 2 jobs already, but still has quite a lot of free time and is looking to earn additional money. So for that reason, he found a listing on Indeed at Papa’s Johns. He filled out an application, was asked for an interview, and there he was asked to fill out the same application once again because they were not able to get the information.

He straight away said that he had already filled out this information and was not planning to do everything over again. Once he got home, he sent a text saying that if they are going to make use of and pay for modern technology, they need to use it to the fullest potential. However, after a few controversial comments, OP added an edit saying that it speaks to a larger issue and it’s not about needing to fill out just one application.

He used one of the user’s comments to sum up that the main point of this issue is that if they couldn’t get relevant information from Indeed, it raises a red flag about the company’s ability to track hours, do payroll or even schedule properly.

Folks online discussed this issue and shared their experiences with Indeed. “I had over 80 applicants for two job postings I put up on Indeed and was able to download all their resumes for free,” one user wrote. “The notion that Papa John’s even needs an application process is laughable,” another added.

Moreover, Bored Panda got in touch with the author of this story u/Ore_Trawler and he kindly agreed to share his insights regarding this situation and importance of efficiency and usage of online platforms during companies’ hiring process.

To begin with, the author prefaced that he is a college graduate of 2022 with a bachelor’s in Forest Recreation and Park Management with a minor in Production Horticulture. While his fiancée is in grad school, he is doing other work until she’s done so they can move somewhere permanent with better prospects.

Additionally, one of his current jobs is delivering pizza for a local restaurant, and Papa John’s had their wage on Indeed listed as ‘up to $25 per hour’, thus he decided to apply.

Now, speaking about the importance of efficiency and streamlined process when applying for jobs, the author emphasizes that it’s an incredibly important aspect. OP says that he applies for a number of jobs at a time and only goes for the jobs that are marked as ‘Easy Apply’. This means that you can send your resume, answer a few questions and may get a call to come in for an interview. Thus the purpose of Indeed for the job seeker is to make the application process easier and faster.

On the contrary of this story, we asked OP if he has had positive experiences with other companies using online platforms. “I applied at Wal-Mart on Indeed and was invited in for an ‘interview’. The interview was them walking me through the store, showing me what I’d be doing, and then saying they’d send a job offer over. It was painless and over in 15 minutes,” he says.

He notes that that was an ideal interview for unskilled labor. It was expected but surprising at the same time. He shares that he was expected to be sat down at a table, asked questions about previous experiences, but instead he received a handshake, tour, and verbal confirmation that a job offer was coming.

Additionally, OP notes that if the technology is available and makes things easier, there’s literally no reason not to use it. “The world, not just the hiring process, would be a much smoother place if we collectively embraced new technologies instead of clinging to what we know.”

So, guys, what do you think about this story? Have you ever encountered similar situations where you were disappointed with a company’s hiring process? Or on the contrary, have you had experiences that made you surprised by how quickly and smoothly the whole process went? Share your thoughts in the comments!

