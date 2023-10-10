ADVERTISEMENT

Every one of us wants to feel appreciated. And especially when we go the extra mile to help, be there for somebody or do tasks after working hours to help coworkers.

Appreciation can come in different forms and from different people. Somebody may just say that, be there for you when you need it, or others may show it by bringing some little gifts, and in the corporate world – well, promotion sounds nice when you know it’s the time already. Or at least taking information about assaults seriously so valuable employees don’t leave the company, as the person who shared this story online did.

This person shares their story on one of the Reddit communities explaining how they walked away from a 20-year career and resigned with no notice. The post received quite a lot of netizens’ attention and collected more than 4.3K upvotes and 204 comments.

The author shares that they were assaulted by a coworker but the management swept it under the rug, simply saying to just get over it. Then, a week later, they were turned down for a management role because in their first interview they came off as ‘generic’ despite having had this role for 6 years before they stepped down due to family issues.

However, then they took a work-from-home job offer with a pay increase and much better work-life balance. OP adds that they are excited for this opportunity and can’t wait to resign with no notice from the current role. Moreover, they provided Redditors with an update saying that they went to work, but a few hours later sent an email saying ‘I resign in the most generic way possible’, packed their things, blocked the manager after he started calling and left.

Community members congratulated OP and provided a few more ideas on how to resign. “Perhaps resigning with no notice will help me stand out from all the others you’ve screwed over,” one user shared. “Congrats!! Make sure you thank them for all they did and let them know you appreciated how capable they were, but you found the culture too generic,” another added. “The culture was hostile, and the paychecks were way too generic,” one more person contributed to the discussion.

Moreover, Bored Panda contacted Hallie Crawford, who is a national career expert, certified career coach and the founder of Create Your Career Path career coaching. She kindly agreed to share her professional opinion regarding consequences of resigning without notice, how to act when an employer dismisses concerns about employees’ wellbeing and how to maintain a positive mindset after being in a toxic workplace.

So to begin with, despite sometimes wanting to burn bridges with the current toxic workplace and resign without notice, Hallie shares that it’s a red flag to future employees. Thus a general rule of thumb is to give 2 weeks’ notice when resigning, of course, depending on your position and responsibilities.

Now, speaking about situations like that in the Redditor’s story when employers ignore concerns about assault, the career expert shares that it’s important to talk to someone you trust. “Try to think ahead so you can avoid being alone with the person or in a situation where you feel unsafe,” she shares.

Additionally, she recommends immediately talking with the HR department to see what options might be available, such as filing a complaint of an internal transfer. “ While providing notice before resigning is a general rule of thumb, there are extreme situations, such as your safety, where it may not be possible for you to provide advance notice,” Hallie adds.

And finally, she emphasizes that when an employee has had an experience with a challenging workplace, it’s important to have a support system, whether that is a close co-worker, a mentor or career coach in order to maintain a positive mindset in the face of adversity.

“No job will always be perfect, but you do want to make sure that your values are being honored at work. It’s also important to make time for self-care and have boundaries in place at and outside of work,” Hallie noted.

So guys, what do you think about this story? Have you ever been in a similar situation and how did you deal with it? Or maybe you have suggestions on how people who find themselves in similar situations should act? Share in the comments below!

