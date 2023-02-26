Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Made Waldorf Doll With Clothes
10points
User submission
Art, Needle and Thread5 hours ago

I Made Waldorf Doll With Clothes

Alina Bragina
Community member

The rag doll Caramel dons a lovely mohair hairdo, tied in funny ponytails. Her big, blue eyes and blushed cheeks, colored with eco crayons, give her a face your daughter will adore. I decorated the Caramel hat with an airy D&G lace ribbon., I chose a heart-patterned cotton fabric from Moschino for the dress.

Stuffed with eco wool and adorned with soft cotton knitwear, clothes are made of premium fabrics. Caramel’s fluffy, light, snow-white dress is made of soft cotton, as are her silly pantalets.

Each stitch is hand-sewn, and no sewing machines or mechanical processes are used to create the doll. Her knitted shoes are fashioned out of pale Italian cotton yarn.

More info: apalipalka.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

Art OOAK doll

I Made Waldorf Doll With Clothes

Art doll

I Made Waldorf Doll With Clothes

Handmade doll

I Made Waldorf Doll With Clothes

Doll Shoes

I Made Waldorf Doll With Clothes

Waldorf doll with clothes

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Alina Bragina
Alina Bragina
Author, Community member

I create cute organic Waldorf dolls without the use of a sewing machine.
Find your doll

Read more »
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda