I Made Waldorf Doll With Clothes

The rag doll Caramel dons a lovely mohair hairdo, tied in funny ponytails. Her big, blue eyes and blushed cheeks, colored with eco crayons, give her a face your daughter will adore. I decorated the Caramel hat with an airy D&G lace ribbon., I chose a heart-patterned cotton fabric from Moschino for the dress.

Stuffed with eco wool and adorned with soft cotton knitwear, clothes are made of premium fabrics. Caramel’s fluffy, light, snow-white dress is made of soft cotton, as are her silly pantalets.

Each stitch is hand-sewn, and no sewing machines or mechanical processes are used to create the doll. Her knitted shoes are fashioned out of pale Italian cotton yarn.

