Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Vlogger Records Entire Video Without Realizing He Was Sitting Next To A-List Star
Man eating at crowded restaurant unaware vlogger records entire video sitting next to A-list star nearby.
Celebrities, News

Vlogger Records Entire Video Without Realizing He Was Sitting Next To A-List Star

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

3

A Vietnamese travel vlogger went viral this week after uploading a video in which he unknowingly shares a meal sitting beside Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman—without acknowledging her presence once.

The video features the YouTuber, Khoa Pug, dining at a restaurant in Japan to review different types of Sushi. 

Realizing the opportunity he had missed, he uploaded the video to YouTube on May 11 with a red arrow pointing at the actress. Racking more than 1.2 million views, netizens wasted no time roasting the vlogger for his mistake.

Highlights
  • Vietnamese travel vlogger Khoa Pug unknowingly dines next to Oscar winner Natalie Portman in Japan without acknowledging her.
  • Khoa Pug admitted frustration that fans ignored him for Portman, realizing later he missed a rare star encounter.
  • The YouTuber was roasted for ignoring the Hollywood star by 1.2 million viewers.

“You were sitting with Thor’s wife and you did nothing!?” a viewer asked. “You’re so lucky! Just going out to eat and meeting a superstar like that!”

RELATED:

    A Vietnamese travel blogger went viral for uploading a video in which he unknowingly shared a meal alongside Natalie Portman

    Vlogger wearing backpack inside a store, recording video unaware of sitting next to an A-list star among wine bottles.

    Image credits: Khoa Pug

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Throughout the entire video, Khoa Pug—one of Vietnam’s biggest travel influencers with close to 5 million subscribers—doesn’t acknowledge the actress or glance in her direction, seemingly unaware of her presence throughout the video.

    Vlogger eating at a busy restaurant unaware he is sitting next to an A-List star during his entire video recording session

    Image credits: Khoa Pug

    His viewers reacted with a mix of disbelief, amusement, and a healthy dose of envy.

    “Thor’s wife sat next to him. Be careful—if thunder hits you with a stick, you’ll become a lightning superhero!” one joked.

    “How the hell did he sit with Natalie Portman, one of the most beautiful stars, and he just sat there eating and ordering food like it was just another one of his videos?”

    Vlogger sitting next to A-List star at a restaurant, unaware while recording entire video with chopsticks and sashimi.

    Image credits: Khoa Pug

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others took the chance to comment on how natural and easygoing Portman looked despite being one of Hollywood’s most prestigious stars.

    “Natalie is so natural, she even bites and sucks her fingers. Seeing Khoa eat so much, she must’ve been surprised,” a fan wrote.

    Khoa said he was initially angry that he was not receiving the attention he had grown accustomed to at the restaurant

    Vlogger sitting at a restaurant table with sushi, recording a video unaware of the A-list star nearby.

    Image credits: Khoa Pug

    Social media comment expressing disbelief about a vlogger unknowingly sitting next to an A-list star while filming.

    Comment on social media mentioning sitting beside famous Hollywood stars, related to vlogger recording video next to A-list star.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment describing a vlogger unknowingly recording a video while sitting next to a famous A-list star.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The unintentional encounter amused Khoa himself, who was initially taken aback by being “upstaged” by what he considered to be just a random woman sitting next to him.

    A smiling woman in a red strapless dress sits on a talk show set, highlighting the A-list star next to the vlogger.

    Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    “I was sitting down to eat and saw customers constantly asking to take pictures of her. I was so angry, I thought: ‘How strange! The number one travel YouTuber in Vietnam is sitting here, and instead of asking to take pictures of me, they’re asking to take pictures of the woman next to me!’” he said.

    “Who would have thought!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman dressed as Thor holding a hammer, representing an A-List star in a vlogger scenario without realizing her presence.

    Image credits: Marvel Studios

    In a lighthearted tone, the influencer explained how, in hindsight, he lamented not seizing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

    “I sat down with Thor’s wife and didn’t even say hello… I’m so pissed off at myself, this is so annoying.”

    Vlogger sitting at a restaurant table holding a plate with seafood, unaware he is next to an A-list star.

    Image credits: Khoa Pug/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s unclear what the actress was doing in Japan, but some speculated that her visit may have been a brief personal trip ahead of her scheduled appearance at the Cannes Film Festival last Saturday (May 17).

    Portman’s carefree demeanor at the Japanese restaurant contrasted with her busy schedule

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a vlogger unknowingly sitting next to an A-list star while recording a video.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on delicious food while unaware of sitting next to an A-list star.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning a famous A-list star, highlighting a vlogger's unexpected encounter.

    Even though she remained low-key in Japan, Natalie Portman has been dealing with a busy schedule and has multiple high-profile projects in development.

    For instance, Fountain of Youth, an upcoming adventure drama directed by Guy Ritchie, in which Portman stars alongside John Krasinski, will premiere tomorrow (May 23) on Apple TV+.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The story follows Portman and Krasinski, who play siblings, embarking on a quest to find the mythical fountain using a map left behind by their father.

    Vlogger smiling while holding a plate of food at a restaurant unaware he is sitting next to an A-list star nearby.

    Image credits: Khoa Pug

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the same vein, The Gallerist, a thriller directed by Cathy Yan, sees Natalie Portman star alongside Jenna Ortega, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sterling K. Brown, Zach Galifianakis, Daniel Brühl, Charli XCX, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

    The movie wrapped its principal photography in February of this year, and is expected to premiere somewhere in 2026.

    Finally, The Twits is an upcoming animated comedy film in which Portman voice acts alongside Emilia Clarke, Margo Martindale, and Johnny Vegas. The movie is based on a 1980 novel by Roald Dahl.

    The project entered development in early 2003, and is set to be released at an unspecified date this year.

    “He’s a celebrity as well.” Vietnamese viewers defended the YouTuber online

    Vlogger records entire video unaware he is sitting next to an A-list star during a casual moment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post showing casual text about letting someone enjoy food, related to vlogger unaware of A-list star nearby.

    Comment discussing fans and celebrities, mentioning vlogger recording video beside A-list star unknowingly.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a vlogger recording a video next to an A-list star.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post discussing a vlogger unknowingly recording a video next to an A-list star.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a vlogger recording a video unaware of sitting next to an A-list star, mentioning celebrities.

    Comment asking if the A-list actor knows he is sitting next to the vlogger recording the entire video.

    Comment from Jenna Coates discussing how she wouldn't notice famous people and the experience of a vlogger sitting next to an A-list star.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post saying they knew exactly who they were filming, related to vlogger recording next to A-list star.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Vlogger recording a video unaware he is sitting next to an A-list star in a casual setting.

    Comment about people looking alike and the rarity of noticing A-list stars in person in the entertainment industry.

    Comment by Arthur Alcantara reacting with laughing emojis about a man focused on food, relating to vlogger recording beside an A-list star.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text about sitting next to soap stars, illustrating vlogger records video without realizing A-list star presence.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Robert J Brown saying he wouldn’t recognize a celebrity even if sitting on his lap, relating to A-list star situation.

    Comment on social media post about a vlogger recording a video unaware of sitting next to an A-list star.

    A comment about a vlogger recording a video unaware he was sitting next to an A-list star at a restaurant.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about a vlogger unknowingly recording next to an A-list star, mentioning Star Wars and movie recognition.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning if the vlogger was supposed to realize he was next to an A-list star.

    Comment by Feryl Averil Jomiji saying he’s his own celebrity with a shocked face emoji discussing a vlog recording incident.

    Facebook comment from Caitlin Pelchat discussing someone not recognizing an A-list star next to a vlogger.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    3

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No poll answer: He didn't notice because he didn't have a clue who she was.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if….so what? Enjoy your meal and take the freaking camera down

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    User avatar
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No poll answer: He didn't notice because he didn't have a clue who she was.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if….so what? Enjoy your meal and take the freaking camera down

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda