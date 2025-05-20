ADVERTISEMENT

Long before jet engines and pressurized cabins, flying was a daredevil's game! These remarkable photographs from aviation's earliest days showcase a time when planes were made of wood, fabric, and pure courage. From the Wright brothers' first tentative hops to the brave barnstormers and World War I flying aces, these images capture an era when taking to the skies was considered nearly magical. Back then, just seeing one of these contraptions overhead would bring entire towns to a standstill. Grab your leather helmet and goggles as we journey back to when humans first conquered gravity with these incredible flying machines!