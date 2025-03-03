ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready for a delightful trip down memory lane, where cigarettes were "doctor recommended" and housewives were ecstatic about their new washing machines! These vintage advertisements are doing so much more than JUST selling products - they're time capsules of a bygone era when print adds were our favorite form of entertainment. Remember when cereal boxes promised secret decoder rings, and every kitchen appliance came in that unmistakable avocado green?

From the charming to the cringe-worthy, and the "did they really say that?" to the "I had that!", these classic print ads capture the essence of simpler times. We've collected 40 remarkable advertisements that'll transport you back to when Tang was space-age technology and station wagons were the height of family sophistication. Don't be surprised if you catch yourself saying "They don't make 'em like they used to!" a few times...

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Coca-Cola Advert (1986)

Young woman with curly hair enjoying a Coca-Cola bottle, embodying vintage-commercials style. "Coke is it" slogan displayed.

Coca-Cola Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Rothmans Cambridge Cigarettes Advert (1973)

    Vintage-commercials ad featuring Rothmans Cambridge cigarettes with a sailing backdrop.

    Rothmans Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Love At Boots Advert (1973)

    Vintage-Commercials ad for Love’s Fresh Lemon Shampoo and Creme Rinse with a comb and model, featuring bold text.

    Boots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Casio Mt205 And Mt520 Advert (1987)

    Vintage-Commercials: Retro Casio keyboard ad with bold text, showcasing drum sticks and electronic keyboards.

    Casio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Sea Witch Hair Colour Dye Advert (1973)

    Vintage-Commercials: Sea Witch hair color ad features a woman in blue holding hair samples with "Try before you buy" slogan.

    Elida Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Alpen Cereal Advert (1973)

    Vintage-Commercials ad for Alpen cereal in a scenic mountain setting, featuring ingredients and a yogurt dessert.

    Weetabix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Ici Terylene Advert (1980)

    Woman wrapped in a golden quilt with "The Altogether More Blissful Quilt" text, representing vintage-commercials style.

    ICI Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Universal Beauty Club Advert (1980)

    Vintage-Commercials: Retro cosmetics advertisement featuring various beauty products and a promotional offer.

    Universal Beauty Club Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Adidas Activewear Advert (1987)

    Adidas tracksuit advertisement featuring a person leaping over a cyclist, evoking vintage-commercials style.

    Adidas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Tiger 2 XL Early Magazine Advert

    Child interacting with a 2-XL robot toy, a classic example of vintage-commercials.

    Tiger, Inc. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    American Airlines Advertisement (1949)

    Pilot in a vintage-commercial, wearing a captain's uniform in an airplane cockpit, illustrating confidence and professionalism.

    American Airlines Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Maxwell House Coffee Advert (1980)

    Elderly man enjoying coffee alongside vintage Maxwell House advertisement for Vintage-Commercials.

    Maxwell House Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    The Secret Of My Success Advert (1987)

    Vintage-Commercials movie poster featuring an actor sitting on a champagne bottle over a city skyline.

    Universal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Mannequin Movie Advert (1987)

    Vintage-commercials movie poster for "Mannequin" featuring a couple on a motorcycle.

    Mannequin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Danish Bacon Advert (1973)

    Vintage-commercials showing a Danish bacon advertisement with recipes for roast gammon, collar, and bacon cheese flan.

    Danish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Macleans Toothpaste Advert (1973)

    Smiling girl and dentist in a vintage-commercial for Macleans toothpaste promoting children's dental visits.

    Macleans Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Lyons Maid Sundaes Advert (1973)

    Vintage-commercials: A retro ice cream sundae with chocolate sauce and nuts from Lyons Maid, featuring Australian fruit.

    Lyons Maid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Boots Blank Tapes Advert (1984)

    Vintage-Commercials featuring TDK audio cassette sale at Boots, showcasing 5-pack and AD90 options with prices.

    Boots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Philips D8007 Cassette System Advert (1987)

    Philips boombox ad with floating features, showcasing vintage-commercials style.

    Phillips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Pura Solid Vegetable Oil Advert (1980)

    Hands holding Pura Solid Vegetable Oil over a frying pan, showcasing vintage-commercials appeal.

    Pura Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Wall's Turn-Out Dessert Tubs Advert (1973)

    Vintage-commercials: Wall's ice cream desserts with colorful sauces in a retro advertisement.

    Wall's Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Birds Eye Florida Orange Juice Advert (1973)

    Vintage-Commercials: Retro advertisement featuring a pitcher of Florida orange juice, a can, and fresh oranges.

    Birds Eye Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Commodore Vic 20 Advert (1983)

    Vintage-Commercials: Commodore VIC 20 computer with keyboard, cassette tapes, and manual on display, promoting a £150 starter pack.

    Commodore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    C&A Men's Clothing Advert (1984)

    Young man in striped shirt holding a boombox in a vintage-commercial advertisement for C&A fashion, leaning against a wooden wall.

    C&A Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Masters Of The Universe Advert (1988)

    Vintage-commercials: A VHS tape of "Masters of the Universe" in space-themed advertisement.

    Warner Home Video Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Lypsyl Advert (1988)

    Vintage-commercials inspired artwork promoting Lypsyl lip balm with autumn leaves and a serene face sketch.

    Lypsyl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Wonka's Nerd's Advert (1989)

    Vintage-Commercials: Frankenstein-style character holding Nerds candy, surrounded by colorful, electrifying graphics.

    Nestle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Acnidazil Spot Cream Advert (1987)

    Vintage-Commercials: 1980s acne cream ad with a young couple, highlighting "Face up to spots with Acnidazil" slogan.

    Acnidazil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    A Night On The Town Movie Advert (1988)

    Vintage-commercials movie poster showing three characters scaling a skyscraper at night.

    Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Captain Bubble Drink Advert (1991)

    Comic advertisement for Captain Bubble soft drink with colorful vintage-commercials style panels.

    Captain Bubble Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Teen Wolf Too Advert (1988)

    Poster of "Teen Wolf Too" featuring a smiling character with wolf-like features, highlighting vintage-commercials.

    Atlantic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Falstaff Beer Advert (1966)

    Close-up of a person drinking Falstaff beer in a vintage-commercial style.

    Vintage Retro Flashback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    The Real Ghostbusters Toys At Asda Advert (1988)

    Vintage-Commercials: A retro ad for Ghostbusters toys at ASDA featuring Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and action figures.

    ASDA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Cadbury's Buttons Advert (1973)

    Child holding Cadbury's Dairy Milk Chocolate Buttons in a vintage-commercial setting on a swing.

    Cadbury's Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Cadbury's Curly Wurly Advert (1989)

    Vintage-Commercials: Illustrated Curly Wurly advertisement with playful characters and vibrant text highlighting its chewiness.

    C&A Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Mattel Pre School Toys Advert (1973)

    Vintage-commercials featuring Mattel preschool toys, including Putt-Putts, Chatter-Pals, and Toast-A-Tune with colorful illustrations.

    Mattel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Woolworths Confectionery Advert (1991)

    Vintage-Commercials Woolworths ad with candy forming a face, featuring strawberry laces and a Swizzles lolly bin.

    Woolworths Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    The Real Ghostbusters Potato Snacks Advert (1988)

    Vintage-commercials featuring Ghostbusters snacks with free glow-in-the-dark stickers offer.

    Rowntree Snack Foods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Weetabix "E.t. Video Stickers" Advert (1988)

    Vintage-commercials advertisement featuring Weetabix cereal with E.T. collectibles and promotional images.

    Weetabix Limited Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Wh Smith "Valentine's Day" Advert (1988)

    Vintage-commercials for WHSmith featuring Valentine's Day cards with a heart-patterned elephant illustration.

    WH Smith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
    Add New Image

    Add Your Photo To This List

    Please use high-res photos without watermarks

    Upload from computerUpload Photo

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish