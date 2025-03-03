40submissions
1week left
When Advertising Was an Art: 40 Classic Print Ads That’ll Make You Smile
Get ready for a delightful trip down memory lane, where cigarettes were "doctor recommended" and housewives were ecstatic about their new washing machines! These vintage advertisements are doing so much more than JUST selling products - they're time capsules of a bygone era when print adds were our favorite form of entertainment. Remember when cereal boxes promised secret decoder rings, and every kitchen appliance came in that unmistakable avocado green?
From the charming to the cringe-worthy, and the "did they really say that?" to the "I had that!", these classic print ads capture the essence of simpler times. We've collected 40 remarkable advertisements that'll transport you back to when Tang was space-age technology and station wagons were the height of family sophistication. Don't be surprised if you catch yourself saying "They don't make 'em like they used to!" a few times...
This post may include affiliate links.
Coca-Cola Advert (1986)
Rothmans Cambridge Cigarettes Advert (1973)
Love At Boots Advert (1973)
Casio Mt205 And Mt520 Advert (1987)
Sea Witch Hair Colour Dye Advert (1973)
Alpen Cereal Advert (1973)
Ici Terylene Advert (1980)
Universal Beauty Club Advert (1980)
Adidas Activewear Advert (1987)
Tiger 2 XL Early Magazine Advert
American Airlines Advertisement (1949)
Maxwell House Coffee Advert (1980)
The Secret Of My Success Advert (1987)
Mannequin Movie Advert (1987)
Danish Bacon Advert (1973)
Macleans Toothpaste Advert (1973)
Lyons Maid Sundaes Advert (1973)
Boots Blank Tapes Advert (1984)
Philips D8007 Cassette System Advert (1987)
Pura Solid Vegetable Oil Advert (1980)
Wall's Turn-Out Dessert Tubs Advert (1973)
Birds Eye Florida Orange Juice Advert (1973)
Commodore Vic 20 Advert (1983)
C&A Men's Clothing Advert (1984)
Masters Of The Universe Advert (1988)
Lypsyl Advert (1988)
Wonka's Nerd's Advert (1989)
Acnidazil Spot Cream Advert (1987)
A Night On The Town Movie Advert (1988)
Captain Bubble Drink Advert (1991)
Teen Wolf Too Advert (1988)
Falstaff Beer Advert (1966)
The Real Ghostbusters Toys At Asda Advert (1988)
Cadbury's Buttons Advert (1973)
Cadbury's Curly Wurly Advert (1989)
Mattel Pre School Toys Advert (1973)
Woolworths Confectionery Advert (1991)
The Real Ghostbusters Potato Snacks Advert (1988)
Weetabix "E.t. Video Stickers" Advert (1988)
Wh Smith "Valentine's Day" Advert (1988)
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish