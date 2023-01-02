'Design Crowd', an online logo design service and marketplace for website design contests and almost any other type of graphic design, introduced its platform users to another fun digital art challenge.

They encouraged artists to compete in a vintage-style modern product advertisement challenge, which could also be done in the exact opposite direction, resulting in modern-style vintage product advertisements. Here we have gathered a collection of user submitted comercial posters from contests shared on the 'Design Crowd' Vintage Ads contest page.

More info: designcrowd.com