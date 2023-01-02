'Design Crowd', an online logo design service and marketplace for website design contests and almost any other type of graphic design, introduced its platform users to another fun digital art challenge.

They encouraged artists to compete in a vintage-style modern product advertisement challenge, which could also be done in the exact opposite direction, resulting in modern-style vintage product advertisements. Here we have gathered a collection of user submitted comercial posters from contests shared on the 'Design Crowd' Vintage Ads contest page.

More info: designcrowd.com

#1

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

brypro63 Report

9points
#2

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

paperdreamers Report

8points
#3

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

OverGravity Report

7points
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Between cleaning the house and preparing meals, I don't think women of the late 1940s - 1950s would have had time for Instagram, or drinking, or friends or thinking without permission.

1
1point
#4

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

kbilltv Report

7points
7773989
7773989
Community Member
1 minute ago

Do they make trikes? Me wants.

0
0points
#5

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

HallowScream Report

6points
#6

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

CompleteClicks Report

6points
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
5 minutes ago

As Spingsteen said "57 channels and nothing on".

0
0points
#7

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

dumb_as_16_sheep Report

5points
#8

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

TamiresdaRosa Report

4points
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I really think between Permanents and Hair Dye, American women lost 12,784 brain cells per week.

0
0points
#9

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

suckawhat89 Report

4points
#10

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

bibile Report

4points
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

There is no expression with botox 😶

0
0points
#11

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

V3al3nk4 Report

4points
#12

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

scribe73 Report

4points
#13

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

aggravatedmonkey Report

4points
#14

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

napolini Report

4points
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

That is slightly terrifying. And is probably going to haunt my nightmares

1
1point
#15

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

Adriaan Report

4points
#16

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

DocMinor Report

4points
#17

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

ShayLaVie Report

3points
#18

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

sudiptatatha Report

3points
#19

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

Worth1000 User Report

3points
#20

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

Marious Report

3points
#21

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

badapoum Report

3points
#22

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

PeterAAAWelch Report

3points
#23

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

rpdarun Report

3points
#24

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

MissGator Report

3points
#25

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

rubicon Report

3points
#26

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

sugarcane Report

3points
#27

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

AForce Report

3points
#28

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

pixzlee Report

3points
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

My kindle is really useful sometimes, but I'll always prefer real books

1
1point
#29

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

photality Report

3points
#30

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

imagineer99 Report

3points
#31

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

TahiaDesign Report

3points
#32

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

smokeskreen Report

2points
#33

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

ufurgger Report

2points
#34

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

surfordream Report

2points
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
59 minutes ago

I don't think "small and portable" are the distinguishing features of MacBook Pro lol

0
0points
#35

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

gems7882 Report

2points
#36

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

Wickedlady Report

2points
#37

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

whitegold Report

2points
#38

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

graphikill Report

2points
#39

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

mcdj18 Report

2points
#40

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

blurrr001 Report

2points
#41

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

tjcronmil Report

2points
#42

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

chrisulloa Report

2points
#43

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

redcard Report

2points
#44

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

dogbys Report

2points
#45

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

nytemask Report

2points
#46

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

pixzlee Report

2points
#47

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

multichanneler Report

2points
#48

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

1passible Report

2points
#49

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

cccvrcak Report

2points
#50

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

gugacurado Report

2points
#51

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

nanoPS Report

2points
#52

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

korpington Report

1point
#53

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

GerwinF Report

1point
#54

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

Partyshot Report

1point
#55

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

Petrosini Report

1point
#56

What Would It Be Like If Old Commercials Sold Modern-Day Products?

crazydelicious Report

1point
