This Is How Vintage Commercial Posters Might Look Like If They Advertised Modern-Day Products (56 Pics)
'Design Crowd', an online logo design service and marketplace for website design contests and almost any other type of graphic design, introduced its platform users to another fun digital art challenge.
They encouraged artists to compete in a vintage-style modern product advertisement challenge, which could also be done in the exact opposite direction, resulting in modern-style vintage product advertisements. Here we have gathered a collection of user submitted comercial posters from contests shared on the 'Design Crowd' Vintage Ads contest page.
More info: designcrowd.com
Between cleaning the house and preparing meals, I don't think women of the late 1940s - 1950s would have had time for Instagram, or drinking, or friends or thinking without permission.
I really think between Permanents and Hair Dye, American women lost 12,784 brain cells per week.
That is slightly terrifying. And is probably going to haunt my nightmares
My kindle is really useful sometimes, but I'll always prefer real books
I don't think "small and portable" are the distinguishing features of MacBook Pro lol