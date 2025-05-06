These striking photographs offer a rare and important glimpse into the lives of African Americans during a transformative period in American history. Taken more than a century ago, these images go beyond the often-stereotyped portrayals of the era, revealing strength, dignity, and resilience in the face of systemic oppression. They capture moments of everyday life, community, and achievement within a community forging its path forward in the aftermath of slavery and amidst burgeoning Jim Crow laws.

From portraits of accomplished professionals to scenes of families and communities, these photos celebrate the perseverance and diverse experiences of African Americans who helped shape our nation. Let these 40 powerful images serve as both a reminder of the challenges faced and a tribute to the enduring spirit of a people determined to thrive against all odds.

#1

Young Kid, 1860-1870

Portrait of a young African American child showcasing the strength and resilience of African Americans over a century ago

Library of Congress Report

    #2

    Well Dressed Young African-American Woman Holding A Book

    African American woman from over a century ago dressed formally, holding a book, symbolizing strength and resilience.

    imarcc Report

    #3

    President Lincoln's Horse, Old Robin, 1865

    African American man standing proudly beside a draped horse, showcasing strength in a historic outdoor setting.

    Library of Congress Report

    #4

    Portrait Of A Young Woman, Springfield, Massachusetts

    African American woman over a century ago posing confidently in vintage attire showing strength and resilience.

    Photo by A. V. Brown, 380 Main St., Springfield, Mass. Report

    #5

    Beechnut Gum Girl On 17th St. N. Little Savoy Cafe Birmingham Alabama, 1940's

    African American girl selling newspapers to a woman on a city sidewalk, showcasing strength and resilience a century ago.

    FNaXQ Report

    #6

    African American Woman, 1920s

    African American woman in a vintage suit and hat, showcasing strength and resilience over a century ago in black and white photo.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #7

    Half-Length Portrait Of An African American Woman Wearing A Hat And Holding Parasol, Between 1861 And 1870

    African American woman dressed in early 1900s attire, showcasing strength and resilience from a century ago.

    Library of Congress Report

    #8

    Isaac And Rosa, Children From New Orleans, C. 1863

    Two children dressed in period clothing, showcasing the strength of African Americans in a historic photograph.

    Library of Congress Report

    #9

    Vintage Photo Of African American Family With Their Dog, 1910

    African American family portrait over a century ago, showcasing strength, unity, and resilience with children and a dog.

    11GymnopedieNo1 Report

    #10

    Young African American Boy Sitting On A Case, 1860-1870

    Young African American boy dressed in period clothing, sitting on a box, showcasing strength and resilience over a century ago.

    Library of Congress Report

    #11

    Henry Wright, Between 1860 And 1870

    Young African American man from over a century ago in period clothing, standing confidently beside a wooden chair.

    Library of Congress Report

    #12

    Full-Length Portrait Of An African American Woman Holding A Basket, C. 1864

    African American woman from over a century ago wearing period clothing and holding a small basket, showing strength and resilience.

    Library of Congress Report

    #13

    Portrait Of Two Unidentified African American Children, Between 1865 And 1870

    Vintage photo of two African American children dressed formally, representing strength from over a century ago.

    Library of Congress Report

    #14

    Vignette Portrait Of A Woman, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

    Portrait of an African American woman showcasing strength and resilience from over a century ago in a vintage photograph.

    Photo by Davis Mahan, 43 5th Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Report

    #15

    Life Of African-Americans In Chicago's South Side, 1941

    Four African American men dressed in early 20th century clothing sitting and standing outside a storefront.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    #16

    Seated Black Man Wearing Four Button Sack, Laborer, Ring, Between 1861 And 1865

    African American man from over a century ago seated, wearing a hat and jacket, showing strength and resilience in history.

    Library of Congress Report

    #17

    Three-Quarter-Length Portrait Of An African American Woman Facing Front, Between 1870 And 1880

    African American woman in 19th century dress, showcasing strength and resilience from a century ago in a historic portrait.

    Library of Congress Report

    #18

    Head-And-Shoulders Portrait Of A Young African American Man Facing Front, Between 1870 And 1880

    Portrait of a young African American man dressed in a suit and bow tie, showing strength and dignity from over a century ago.

    Library of Congress Report

    #19

    Nurse Ford Treating Mary Green, C. 1920

    African American woman bathing elder’s feet inside a rustic room, showing strength and care over a century ago.

    RSapirstein Report

    #20

    Close-Up Portrait Of A Woman With Huge Shouldered Dress, Omaha, Nebraska

    Vintage portrait of African American woman showcasing strength and resilience over a century ago in historical photography.

    Photo by Conkling and Savitsky, 213 N. 16th St., Omaha Report

    #21

    African American Woman, Half-Length Portrait, Seated, Holding A Basket, Between 1861 And 1865

    Vintage portrait of a strong African American woman over a century ago, representing resilience and strength in history.

    Library of Congress Report

    #22

    Two African American Union Soldiers, Between 1860 And 1870

    Two African American soldiers from over a century ago sitting and posing together, showcasing strength and unity.

    Library of Congress Report

    #23

    African American Man, Full-Length Portrait, Facing Right, Between 1864 And 1866

    African American man dressed in worn clothing standing strong with a wooden cane showcasing strength over a century ago

    Library of Congress Report

    #24

    Group Portrait Of Isaac White And Augusta Broujey With A Woman, Possibly Mary Johnson, C. 1863

    African American woman and two children in vintage clothing, showcasing strength in a powerful historical photo over a century ago.

    Library of Congress Report

    #25

    African American Man And Child, Full-Length Portrait, Facing Front, Between 1860 And 1870

    African American man and child from over a century ago, showcasing strength and resilience in historic photo.

    Library of Congress Report

    #26

    Half-Length Portrait Of An African American Man, Possibly A Buffalo Soldier, Between 1866 And 1900

    Portrait of a strong African American man dressed in 19th-century attire showing resilience over a century ago.

    Library of Congress Report

    #27

    Sojourner Truth, C. 1864

    African American woman from over a century ago, knitting and seated beside a table with a vase of flowers, showing strength.

    Library of Congress Report

    #28

    Unidentified African American Soldier In Union Uniform, Between 1863 And 1865

    African American man in historic military uniform holding cap, showcasing strength in a powerful century-old photo.

    Library of Congress Report

    #29

    Two Children With An African American Woman, Between 1861 And 1870

    African American woman showing strength, dressed in vintage clothing, holding two young children in historic photo.

    Library of Congress Report

    #30

    Group Portrait Of Three African Americans, Two Men And One Woman, Between 1861 And 1870

    Three African American men sitting around a table, showcasing strength in a powerful historical photo over a century ago.

    Library of Congress Report

    #31

    Seated Soldier Wearing Four Button Sack With Kepi, Patriotic Matte, Between 1860 And 1870

    Portrait of an African American man wearing a Civil War-era uniform, symbolizing the strength of African Americans over a century ago.

    Library of Congress Report

    #32

    Outdoor Scene, Mounted Cavalry Soldier Seated On Horse, Between 1861 And 1865

    African American soldier on horseback in historical uniform, showcasing strength and resilience over a century ago.

    Library of Congress Report

    #33

    Capt. Goodrich's Jack, Between 1860 And 1870

    Portrait of a smiling African American boy from over a century ago, highlighting the strength of African Americans.

    Library of Congress Report

    #34

    Nathan Jones, Camp Metcalf, Va., Between 1860 And 1870

    Young African American boy standing in striped shirt and cap, symbolizing strength in historic powerful photos over a century ago.

    Library of Congress Report

    #35

    Full-Length Portrait Of An Unidentified Woman, Seated, And Full-Length Portrait Of A Child Standing On Her Right, Both Subjects Are Facing Front, Between 1860 And 1870

    African American woman and child dressed in 19th-century clothing, symbolizing strength and resilience over a century ago.

    Library of Congress Report

    #36

    Occupational Portrait Of An African American Brick Layer, Between 1860 And 1870

    African American man with crutches and worn clothing standing in a historic sepia photo showing strength and resilience.

    Library of Congress Report

    #37

    Full-Length Portrait Of An African American Boy In Nautical Clothing, Between 1860 And 1870

    Young African American boy from over a century ago leaning on a decorative pedestal, showcasing strength and resilience.

    Library of Congress Report

    #38

    William B. Brack, Between 1860 And 1870

    Young African American man from a century ago standing confidently by an ornate stone pillar, embodying strength and resilience.

    Library of Congress Report

    #39

    Two Young African American Boys Facing Front, Wearing Hats And Jackets, Between 1860 And 1870

    Two African American boys dressed in historical clothing, standing strong in a powerful early photo over a century ago.

    Library of Congress Report

    #40

    Young African American Girl, Photo Booth Type Photo

    Young African American child in a vintage portrait reflecting the strength and history of African Americans over a century ago.

    Alex Chis Report

