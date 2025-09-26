ADVERTISEMENT

When thinking of the Victorian era, it’s easy to picture fancy dresses, dinner parties, and elaborate hairdos. But after digging a little deeper, we’ve discovered a world that was both bizarre and slightly terrifying. From dentures made from human teeth to fashion that could literally shorten your life, the Victorian era was certainly a time of wild occurrences and some pretty mind-boggling practices. In this list, we’ve gathered 28 strange, unsettling, and even downright shocking facts about the Victorian era that may surprise or horrify you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dentures Were Sometimes Made From Human Teeth

Victorian-era woman in detailed dress featuring floral accents, illustrating bizarre and creepy Victorian facts and history.

Dentistry has come a long way since the Victorian era; back then, the best dentures were made from actual human teeth. After the battle of Waterloo in 1815, which left thousands of soldiers with good teeth deceased, people jumped at the chance to pull them from their mouths. These looted teeth then made their way to dental technicians, who boiled, cut, and shaped them onto ivory dentures.

Bertalan Szekely , BBC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Beer Was Safer To Drink Than Water

    Victorian era woman holding a decorated golden cup, wearing a colorful cloak and crown in a detailed outdoor setting.

    Because clean water was hard to come by during the Victorian era, “small beer” was often the safer alternative. Its brewing process and alcohol content were just enough to rid contaminated water of harmful bacteria and pathogens. While drinking this instead of water doesn’t seem like the best idea now, it was the safer option for people of all ages back then.

    Frederick Sandys , Small Beer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    About One Million People Were Servants To The Rich In 1851

    Victorian woman in an ornate dress with gloves and floral corsage, representing bizarre and creepy Victorian facts.

    With over one million people employed as domestic servants in 19th-century Britain, it clearly was an attractive employment opportunity for most. Despite the many demands and long working hours, being a domestic servant came with a ton of perks, like free housing, clothing, and food. Servants also had access to leftover food and resources, which they could trade for other items.

    Juan Manuel Blanes , Unlock Your Past Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Women Preferred To Wear Large Dresses

    Victorian woman in detailed period dress seated on a chair holding a tricorn hat, showcasing bizarre and creepy Victorian facts.

    When cage crinolines were introduced as women’s undergarments in the 1850s, dresses got bigger than they’d ever been before. Although they were lightweight, these steel-hooped undergarments made navigating through rooms quite challenging, and also made completing simple everyday tasks nearly impossible. Despite this, women would wear them anyway since voluminous dresses were a symbol of wealth and status.

    John Everett Millais , Wikipedia , Cobalt Fairy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Medical Instruments Weren't Sterilized Between Patients

    Victorian woman in bed holding her head, with a candle and a crucifix, depicting bizarre and creepy Victorian facts.

    In the early 1800s, before germ theory and antiseptic practices became the norm, it was common practice for doctors and surgeons to use unsterilized equipment between patients. As such, many would lose their lives due to sepsis, gangrene, and other serious infections. Luckily, proper hygiene standards and antiseptic practices were finally discovered in the late 1800s.

    Gabriel von Max , AAMC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Post-Mortem Photography Was Popular

    Victorian era woman in a white dress holding gloves, surrounded by greenery, reflecting bizarre and creepy Victorian facts.

    During this era, taking post-mortem photos was a popular tradition for grieving families after a loved one’s passing. Infant and child photography was in demand due to the high mortality rates at the time. To create the cherished keepsakes, deceased loved ones would be dressed in their finest clothing and posed as if they were still alive or just asleep.

    Frederick Sandys , BBC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Corsets Caused Health Complications In Women

    Victorian woman in elegant dress holding a rose, representing bizarre and creepy Victorian facts of the era.

    Corsets did way more than just accentuate women’s waists and busts in the Victorian era. As it turns out, the garment was the cause of at least 97 different diseases and led to negative symptoms ranging from breathing problems to organ damage. The effects of wearing corsets weren’t just physical; they also caused heightened hysteria and even melancholy.

    Studio of Franz Xaver Winterhalter , BBC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Women Basically Had No Rights

    Victorian era woman in an elegant white dress holding yellow roses, illustrating bizarre and creepy Victorian facts.

    For much of the Victorian era, women’s rights, particularly married women’s rights, were virtually nonexistent. While women didn’t have the right to vote or sue, married women also lost all control over their own properties and earnings, which automatically became their husbands’. Some legal progress was made when the Married Women's Property Acts of 1870 and 1882 were passed, but it would be a long time before women’s rights were greatly improved.

    Ludwig Knaus , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Some Girls Identified As “Fasting Girls”

    Victorian woman in blue dress wearing red jewelry holding a gold cup, surrounded by flowers in a dark setting.

    Several pre-adolescent girls in the Victorian era called themselves “fasting girls,” claiming they could survive extended periods of time without eating. Oddly, in addition to not eating food, the girls also claimed to have supernatural powers. But as it turns out, they may have been suffering from anorexia nervosa.

    Frederick Sandys , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    People Thought Eating In The Dark Would Help With Digestion

    Victorian woman with pale skin and red hair holding flowers, illustrating bizarre and creepy Victorian facts.

    Surprisingly, Victorians were on the right track when choosing to use low-light areas within their homes as dining rooms. Scientists today say eating in the dark stops the body from salivating and producing stomach juices, which makes one eat less because food becomes harder to consume.

    Frederick Sandys , Independent UK , Emma Hardwick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Mental Illness Was "Treated" Using Inhumane Methods

    Victorian-era woman in dark clothing and large hat, reflecting bizarre and creepy Victorian facts from history.

    Although mental healthcare became more institutional in the Victorian era, with patients being sent to asylums, treatments for mental illness just got more inhumane. Extreme methods such as cold water immersions and electrotherapy were used as part of treatment programs, and patients would often be chained or confined while receiving them.

    Hanna Hirsch-Pauli , Study Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Infants Had High Mortality Rates

    Victorian girl with long hair and red bow holding a worn doll, illustrating bizarre and creepy Victorian facts.

    Tragically, most infants during the Victorian era didn’t live long after birth. That’s why parents held off on naming their children until after they turned one year old. While this may seem strange, parents allegedly used this practice as a way to distance themselves emotionally from the potential loss of their children.

    Pierre Auguste Cot , Research Gate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Mourning Practices Were Strict

    Victorian era woman in black dress posing by a table, reflecting bizarre and creepy Victorian facts atmosphere.

    Queen Victoria set an extremely high standard when she mourned Prince Albert’s passing for decades, so much so that mourning practices during that time became quite strict. Widows were often expected to wear black for at least two years, and the higher their social status, the more elaborate their mourning periods had to be.

    William Merritt Chase , Funeral Basics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    The Average Life Expectancy Was Around 40 Years Old

    Victorian woman in period dress feeding baby birds in a nest, illustrating creepy Victorian facts and customs.

    Sanitation standards and living conditions in the Victorian era weren’t the greatest, so as a result, mortality rates were quite high. With little access to clean water and medicine, most people didn’t live past 42 years old, and a lot of infants didn’t survive long enough to turn 5 years old. Sadly, most lost their lives because of the many incurable diseases present at the time.

    R. Bengler , English Heritage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Taxidermy Was Popular

    Victorian painting of a young girl feeding cats, illustrating bizarre and creepy Victorian facts about childhood and pets.

    Though it might sound a little strange, the Victorian era is often referred to as the Golden Age of taxidermy. The “father of modern taxidermy,” English ornithologist John Hancock, was responsible for the nationwide interest in mounting animals as a form of interior design and decoration. This practice wasn’t just for creating mounted animals as statement pieces; it was also used to preserve beloved pets as sentimental keepsakes.

    Emile Munier , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Grave Robbing Was Very Common

    Victorian era painting of a black and white cat with a human-like facial expression on a striped cushion.

    Because medical schools created a demand for cadavers, grave robbing was a lucrative business in this era. The grave robbers not only stole the bodies, but also all the jewelry and possessions buried with them. Although the practice was illegal, grave robbing still flourished. It became so popular that families had to put cages around their loved ones’ graves and even resort to burying them in metal caskets.

    Julius Anton Adam , Billion Graves Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Many Women Used Raw Meat As Facial Masks

    Portrait of a woman with dark hair and red beads, surrounded by Victorian objects, evoking bizarre and creepy Victorian facts.

    While the practice of using raw meat as a facial mask seems unhygienic and slightly gross now, some women during the Victorian era couldn’t live without doing it. Often using thin slices of beef or veal, they were convinced that the meat would keep their skin supple, glowing beautifully, and even prevent premature wrinkles.

    Frederick Sandys , NY Post Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Toxic Arsenic Was Widely Consumed

    Victorian woman in elaborate dress arranging roses in a vase, illustrating bizarre and creepy Victorian facts.

    Before the full extent of its toxicity was discovered, arsenic was used in everyday household items like food, wallpaper, dyes, and even medicines. The chemical element was exceptionally popular for use in women’s cosmetics and as a men’s supplement, too. Sadly, this extensive use of arsenic led to widespread chronic poisoning, illness, and multiple fatalities.

    Frederick Sandys , Science History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Women Could Be Institutionalized For "Hysteria"

    Victorian era portrait of a woman in lace dress, showcasing bizarre and creepy Victorian facts from the 19th century.

    In the Victorian Era, “hysteria” was a term used to describe a “disease” applied to women whose behaviors were considered unconventional at the time. From disobeying their husbands to deviating from societal norms, these acts would be classified as hysteria and would get them institutionalized in asylums for mental illness.

    Frederick Sandys , Research Gate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Child Labor Was Rampant

    Victorian woman in countryside field gathering hay with a pitchfork, illustrating bizarre and creepy Victorian facts.

    Due to the rise of the Industrial Revolution, the demand for cheap labor was higher than ever during the Victorian era. For much of it, child labor was common and legal, which is why children as young as 4 years old from poor families were expected to work. Shockingly, they would work in mines, factories, and other dangerous jobs just to help support their families.

    Julien Dupre , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Lead And Mercury Were In Many Everyday Products

    Victorian painting of a young woman with long hair and ruffled collar illustrating bizarre and creepy Victorian facts.

    Lead and mercury were popular ingredients in several products that were used during the Victorian era. A lack of safety regulations and knowledge of the risks these elements posed led to their use in children’s toys, beauty tonics, and even face powders. As a result, people were silently being poisoned from a very young age.

    Arvid Liljelund , The Square Phx , The Conversation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    The "Freak Show" Industry Used Disabled People For Entertainment

    Two Victorian women in period dresses and hats sitting outdoors with tea, illustrating bizarre and creepy Victorian facts.

    “Freak shows” were a form of entertainment in the Victorian era that involved showcasing people with physical, mental, and behavioral disabilities to the public in an exploitative manner. While the shows were popular, and some of the performers managed to improve their quality of life through employment, others sadly fell victim to mistreatment.

    Hugo Birger , Left Lion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    People Poisoned Themselves While Using Dye

    Victorian era scene with two women and a man examining a framed painting in a room filled with artwork.

    Dyeing dresses and other items using a popular dye called Scheele’s green gained popularity during the Victorian Era. While these items were certainly fashionable, the arsenic used in the dye was toxic and caused serious health issues for anyone who handled it. It wasn’t until 19-year-old Matilda Scheurer, an artificial flower maker, tragically passed away from arsenic poisoning that people became aware of the dangers.

    Jean Carolus , National Geographic , Archaeology & Civilizations Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    The Local Authority Didn’t Pay Garbage Collectors

    Victorian woman holding a decorative fan wearing period clothing, reflecting bizarre and creepy Victorian facts.

    During the Victorian era, garbage collectors weren’t paid wages by the local authority; instead, they were allowed to salvage items from the garbage they could then sell for profit. Surprisingly, this waste management system wasn’t centralized, so many different people from all levels of society played a role in it.

    Ludwig Knaus , Research Gate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Tattoos Were A Trend

    Victorian woman in elegant dress with visible arm tattoo, illustrating bizarre and creepy Victorian facts from the era.

    After Prince Edward VII got a tattoo in 1862, tattooing gained popularity among royals and the upper class. The trend later spread more widely, including to soldiers, sailors, and even the working class, giving tattoos a mixed reputation. Eventually, police and criminal records also began using tattoos as identifiers, and as time went on, they became linked to both savory and unsavory characters.

    wikimedia , Smithsonian Magazine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    People Wore A Lot Of Black Because Of Pollution

    Impressionist painting of two Victorian women in dark clothing, capturing bizarre and creepy Victorian facts atmosphere.

    Burning coal was the leading cause of air pollution during the Victorian era. The dust and grime in the environment made wearing light-colored clothing a nightmare, as it would get quite dirty and difficult to clean. That’s why black and dark-colored clothing became the obvious choice for most, since dirt would be less visible than on lighter-colored clothing.

    Pierre-Auguste Renoir , All Things Vintage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Mourning Women Would Collect Their Tears In Bottles

    Victorian woman with long red hair holding a jar, illustrating bizarre and creepy Victorian facts and customs.

    The practice of capturing tears in bottles first began in Ancient Roman times, with mourners bottling their tears and placing them in the tombs of their deceased loved ones. The practice showed up again during the Victorian era, when mourning women would collect their tears in beautifully decorated bottles with special stoppers. These special stoppers would allow their tears to evaporate, and when the tears were gone, the women would conclude their mourning period.

    Frederick Sandys , Vintage History Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Women Would Wear Entire Birds On Their Heads

    Victorian-era painting of a person reclining with a bird touching their face, illustrating bizarre and creepy Victorian facts.

    Wearing stuffed birds as hats and other accessories was a popular fashion trend during the Victorian era. Rare and exotic birds in particular were in high demand, and it's for this reason that several species nearly went extinct just to keep up. Sadly, it would take more than 3 decades for authorities to start implementing conservation measures.

    Veloso Salgado , The Collector Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!