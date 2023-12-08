ADVERTISEMENT

Something quite exciting has been happening at Hobbiton Movie Set over the past 9 months, and for the first time ever, visitors to New Zealand's iconic attraction can now venture beyond the door and explore a real-life hobbit hole... behold, Bagshot Row!

I've had the absolute pleasure of documenting the new build, and seeing the amount of work, care, and love that has gone into this project has been awe-inspiring.

Fans from all over the world will be flocking to New Zealand to explore a humble hobbit's home! Here are a few of my completed images to get you excited!

More info: hobbitontours.com | shaunjeffersphoto.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

#1

#2

#2

#3

#3

karen091866 avatar
Karen Startz Richardson
Karen Startz Richardson
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Wow! Spectacular brass bathtub...and a beautiful stained glass window 😍

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

#14

#14

#15

#15

#16

#16

#17

#17

#18

#18

#19

#19

#20

#20

#21

#21

#22

#22

