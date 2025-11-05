Mom Hates Celebrating Kids’ Birthdays During Holidays, Destroys Their Relationship: “I Just Walked Away”

ADVERTISEMENT

While everyone has their quirks, some people believe that the unhinged way they see the world has to be inflicted on everyone else. Fortunately, it’s pretty rare that these people possess actual power, but a very common exception to this is when one lives with a controlling parent.

A netizen shared their dysfunctional family dynamic online and asked for some advice. Their mother had a very controlling rule, that if someone’s birthday fell on a holiday, no one was allowed to celebrate it. Since this included two out of three of the kids in the family (for Easter and Thanksgiving), conflict was inevitable.

RELATED:

A parent banning birthday celebrations is weird enough

Share icon

Image credits: ShiftDrive / Envato (not the actual photo)

But one netizen turned to the internet when their mom would flip out if someone celebrated a birthday on a holiday

Image credits: Thanksgivingbirthday

Most thought their mom was controlling and toxic

Share icon

Some comments did end up being controversial

Share icon

Image credits: mlkntlg / Envato (not the actual photo)

Later they shared an update

Image credits: Thanksgivingbirthday