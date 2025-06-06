Sailor Returns Home From Service To Discover Family Gave His Dog Away—Then He Tracks Down The Pup
A U.S. sailor stationed in the Middle East for 251 days returned to find his dog had been given away by a family member who agreed to look after it.
The Virginia resident, Paulo Silva, who spent his deployment on the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier battling Yemen’s Houthi Rebels, took to social media for help.
In a post that has since been revised, the New Jersey resident wrote that he had been given no choice in the matter and that the person left in charge of his beloved hound said nothing about the dog’s rehoming during his regular calls home.
- Paulo had just spent eight months fighting Houthi Rebels in Yemen.
- He called the family member tasked with looking after his dog regularly and they said nothing about giving it away.
- The situation got heated and death threats ensued.
With the help of local law enforcement, he reunited with his Golden Retriever, Archie, on June 5, but not without things getting heated.
‘At no point was I told about it,’ Silva said
Image credits: Paulo Silva
“While I was away, something happened that I was completely unaware of and never would have agreed to—my dog was given away without my knowledge or consent,” Silva, who returned home on June 1 this year, wrote on social media.
Speaking to the Ashbury Park Press, he said: “A family member that was well-trusted felt they had no choice but to give away my dog.
“At no point was I told about it (before returning home), and I had asked time and time again about him.”
Image credits: Paulo Silva
He admits the family member had mentioned that the dog’s stay with them in Silva’s absence was not entirely problem-free.
“They said my dog wasn’t settling in too well—that he was having problems staying at the house.”
Silva disputed this claim, citing past experience: “I’ve had numerous people look after my dog before, with no issues.”
Social media was torn up over the missing dog
Image credits: Paulo Silva
In his earlier post, Silva wrote:
“I’m reaching out publicly not out of anger, but out of heartbreak. I am respectfully asking you to please consider returning my dog to me.”
This plea tugged at Facebook’s heartstrings.
“D*mn bro,” a commenter responded. “You bouta have me go searching in Toms River now that I live there.
Image credits: Jeffrey Blum (Not the actual photo)
“This is […] wild to me that someone would do that. Let me know what I can do, you have my number brother.”
Another netizen called Silva’s situation heartbreaking, especially since he loved his dog so much.
One user lashed out at the unnamed person who gave Archie away and questioned why they did not have the number of the household to which they had given the dog.
But contrary to this idea, Silva claims that the person indeed had the contact details but refused to give them to him.
The family returned Archie and were offered a small consolation prize—one that could grow up to be as big as Archie one day
Dear Friends and Community,
I’m very happy to share that Archie has safely returned to me. I want to sincerely thank…
Posted by Paulo Silva on Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Silva called on the police departments of Toms River and Monmouth Counties in New Jersey and a local veterans group to aid in his search.
His plea paid off on Wednesday, June 5, when Jamie Rae Goldstein from Freehold, New Jersey (the same county Silva graduated high school from) returned the dog, Asbury Park reported after a followup interview.
Image credits: Paulo Silva
Silva initially believed that the Goldstein household was aware he was looking for Archie but were unwilling to return him.
This led Silva to lay down an ultimatum dictating that if the dog was not returned by June 5—which happened to be the day he was returned—he would escalate the issue into a legal matter.
Image credits: Paulo Silva
The New Jersey native has since walked back his impression of the Goldstein family, and called it a misunderstanding.
“The family is not at fault, and I believe we can all agree that it’s time to put this chapter behind us for the sake of everyone involved, especially Archie,” he concluded.
Emotions ran high over the issue, leading to threats and harassment
Image credits: Paulo Silva
After thanking everyone for their support throughout his ordeal, he called on the public to stop harassing the family that provided a temporary home for his pet.
According to Silva, they had been subjected to threats and “negative actions.”
As a gesture of gratitude, Silva connected the family with a breeder who was willing to gift them a Golden Retriever puppy—free of charge.
Image credits: ReporterJim
To mark the reunion, Silva updated his original Facebook post, turning his call for help into a message of thanks directed at the family who gave Archie back.
“Your kindness, care, and love for Archie have not gone unnoticed, and I am deeply grateful for everything you’ve done. I appreciate the time and effort you’ve given to ensure his well-being.”
Social Media was not impressed with the unnamed family member who gave Silva’s dog away while he was fighting for his country
Image credits: Goldenmom1007
Image credits: voterightshop
Image credits: CharlieTexan
Image credits: Dboybruh
Image credits: mrjrsnyder1
Image credits: HughRetard
Image credits: kaydreamer11
Image credits: NNYLiberty
Image credits: Operation4083
Image credits: Deezy2158
Image credits: BeastOfWood
Image credits: CarlMelloEbert
Image credits: smith810974
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Poll needs a fourth option: "I WOULD GO SCORCHED EARTH." (But only at whoever got rid of my pet; the people who "adopted" it would most likely be unaware!) Hell, I'd go scorched earth for Archie and he isn't even my dog. I seriously have secondhand anger over this XD Even if Archie had issues "settling in" with the person that Paulo left him with, GIVING said dog away is NOT one of the options. Emotional, moral, and ethical concerns aside, Archie is legally Paulo's possession and the family member who gave him away had absolutely no legal right to give him away.
Our next-door neighbors got a little fluffy puppy who, I guess, has regular puppy issues. He now spends a significant amount of time penned in the back yard - admittedly with shade and shelter, but out in the heat and even rain sometimes. They do play with/train him, but it breaks my heart seeing him gazing towards the house, wanting attention. He's definitely a lap dog - he needs to be pampered, not treated like a working dog. Point: I get your anger!
Poll needs a fourth option: "I WOULD GO SCORCHED EARTH." (But only at whoever got rid of my pet; the people who "adopted" it would most likely be unaware!) Hell, I'd go scorched earth for Archie and he isn't even my dog. I seriously have secondhand anger over this XD Even if Archie had issues "settling in" with the person that Paulo left him with, GIVING said dog away is NOT one of the options. Emotional, moral, and ethical concerns aside, Archie is legally Paulo's possession and the family member who gave him away had absolutely no legal right to give him away.
Our next-door neighbors got a little fluffy puppy who, I guess, has regular puppy issues. He now spends a significant amount of time penned in the back yard - admittedly with shade and shelter, but out in the heat and even rain sometimes. They do play with/train him, but it breaks my heart seeing him gazing towards the house, wanting attention. He's definitely a lap dog - he needs to be pampered, not treated like a working dog. Point: I get your anger!
31
2