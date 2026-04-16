ADVERTISEMENT

A 2025 YouGov survey found that 28% of Americans believe Bigfoot exists. The same survey also revealed that 23% believe in the existence of the Yeti, 22% in the Loch Ness monster, and 16% in the Chupacabra. 

While they may seem like a small share of the population, these stats show that a chunk of people subscribe to urban myths. It’s why there are dedicated subreddits like this one, where people share their fanaticism for all things cryptid-related. 

Here are some of the posts we collected from the community, which include many other pieces of folklore that you likely haven’t heard of.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

In 2003, Two Men Stole A Parked Boeing 727 From Luanda International Airport And Flew Away Into The Sunset. They've Never Been Found

Man’s photo portrait collage above an American Airlines plane in flight, representing mysterious events and urban myths.

HamletX95 Report

9points
POST
ruthbarr avatar
Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Were with of them a pilot? If not mystery solved.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    John Bentinck, 5th Duke Of Portland - Was Most Remembered For His Eccentric Behavior. Only One Servant Saw Him For Two Decades. He Built 15 Miles Of Tunnels Under His Estate Including A Giant Ballroom That Never Had Dances. Every Room In His Mansion And Everywhere Underground Was Painted Pink

    Two vintage portraits of men in 19th-century clothing, illustrating mysterious events and urban myths history.

    HamletX95 Report

    8points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was this the original Trump and his Ballroom????

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Yemen's Well Of Barhout - The "Well Of Hell", Which Is 100 Feet Wide And 328-820 Feet Deep. Foul Smells Emanate From The Well, And Folklore Says It Served As A Prison For Demons

    Aerial view of a mysterious desert hole surrounded by rocky terrain, illustrating urban myths and unexplained events.

    verystrangeshit Report

    8points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holy Shite, Batman!! Maybe leave a trail of golden cookies for the Anti-christ TrumpJesus to find his way back into the hole?

    2
    2points
    reply

    Given people's fascination with urban legends, an important question arises: what drives this interest? According to New York Times bestselling author Vincent Ralph, it all goes back to our inherent morbid curiosities.

    #4

    Erdstall Tunnels - Around 2,000 Medieval Era Tunnels Can Be Found Throughout Europe. No One Knows Who Built Them, Or Why

    Narrow ancient underground tunnel illuminated by a single light, evoking mysterious events and urban myths atmosphere.

    StateSideSpoonZ Report

    8points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Found in Germany and Austria. Commonly under churches and old farms. Some researchers suggest they were used for initiations or spiritual, religious rituals.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Edgar Allan Poe Predicted The Future. His Only Novel Is About 4 Shipwrecked Men Who Run Out Of Food And Eat The Cabin Boy, Richard Parker. 46 Years After It Published, A Yacht Sank In Real Life And 3 Of The 4 Survivors Also Decided To Eat The Cabin Boy... Named Richard Parker

    Black and white image of Edgar Allan Poe with a stormy sea and a stranded lifeboat illustrating mysterious events and urban myths.

    happypants69 Report

    8points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Edgar Alan Poe had a brilliant deductive mind.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    In 1976, Four Men Witnessed A UFO While Visiting The Allagash Wilderness Waterway. Their Stories Were The Exact Same For 40+ Years And They Showed Real Signs Of PTSD. They Also All Passed A Lie Detector. The Men Were Certain That What They Were Abducted By Unknown Beings During That Camping Trip

    Four men standing together outdoors in casual clothes, linked to mysterious events and urban myths.

    littlequeef99 Report

    8points
    POST
    tessadawn79 avatar
    Tessa Dawn
    Tessa Dawn
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That last sentence is a doozy

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments

    “The best urban legends are both unnerving and, somehow, safe. They are horrifying situations twice removed,” Ralph wrote. “We’ve all heard of the friend-of-a-friend who repeated a cursed mantra in front of the mirror or took a wrong turn in the woods, but few can verify their fate.”
    #7

    In 1912, A 4 Year Old Boy Named Bobby Dunbar Went Missing While On A Family Trip. 8 Months Later, Bobby Was Found & Reunited Him With His Family. Almost 100 Years Later, DNA Evidence Proved That Child Who They Found Wasn’t Actually Bobby. No One Knows What Happened To The Real Bobby Dunbar

    Black and white photos of two young boys linked to mysterious events and urban myths with unclear historical details.

    HamletX95 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    The Easter Island Statues Have Bodies - Why?

    Ancient mysterious statues partially buried in earth with archaeologists excavating, highlighting urban myths and enigmatic events.

    verystrangeshit Report

    7points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a mystery. They are full statues. Only reason just the heads showed is from natural erosion and soil movement over hundreds of years. They were never intentionally buried.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #9

    The Patomskiy Crater - Local Indigenous People Call It "The Fire Eagle Nest", And Consider It "An Evil Place Where Animals Will Not Go, And Where People Feel Unwell And Can Even Disappear. The Large Scar On The Landscape Of Siberia Has Puzzled Scientists Since Its Discovery In 1949

    Aerial view of a mysterious geological formation surrounded by dense forest, highlighting unexplained urban myths and events.

    happypants69 Report

    7points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was an expedition there in 2006. All I know for sure is that it's not from a meteorite. It was "created by geologic processes". The rocks are shattered limestone with some minor chemical alteration. It remains a mystery.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ralph explained that FOMO also has a lot to do with fanaticism about urban legends. He even described it as “the beating heart” of those who love their folklore. 

    But at the same time, Ralph says the what-ifs regarding their authenticity are what make urban myths a hit among those who subscribe to them.

    #10

    The Real Christine, A 1964 Dodge 330 With A Confirmed Total Of 14 Owners, Each Owner Passing Away Before The Next

    Old abandoned car hidden in dense forest surrounded by mysterious events and urban myths atmosphere.

    verystranges**t Report

    6points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cars are evil and they pollute. Talking to you, Christine.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Kenny Veach Was A 47-Year-Old Hiker And Youtuber Who Vanished In 2014 After Exploring A Strange Cave Near Area 51, The Secretive Military Base In Nevada. Veach’s Disappearance Sparked Many Theories And Speculations Among His Followers And Other Online Communities

    Man wearing a hat exploring a remote rocky area near a dark cave entrance, related to mysterious events and urban myths.

    littlequeef99 Report

    6points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Personally I'm Team Accident. But there's room for Team Conspiracy if that's your preference. Link below.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    Houska Castle, Located In Czech Republic, Is A Castle That Was Built Over A Hole So Deep, That Nobody Could See The Bottom. It Was Supposedly Built To “Keep The Demons And Monsters From Hell” From Ever Reaching The World

    Ancient castle perched on a rocky cliff surrounded by misty forest, evoking mysterious events and urban myths atmosphere.

    happypants69 Report

    6points
    POST

    Medical journalist Naveed Saleh also pointed to how urban legends “prey on listener fear” while enjoying “long shelf lives” because of the internet. As he explained, these stories resurface in various iterations, especially through social media. 
    #13

    In 1978, Steven Kubacki Disappeared Without A Trace On A Frozen Lake While Cross Country Skiing. Fifteen Months Later, He Claimed He Woke Up In A Field Disoriented, In Unfamiliar Clothes, With No Idea Where He’d Been And No Memory Of What Had Happened

    Hiker standing at edge of canyon, surrounded by vast rocky landscape, evoking mysterious events and urban myths.

    3nips4me Report

    6points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Transient fugue state perhaps

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    The Human Skin Manuscript Of Kazakhstan - An Ancient Latin Manuscript, With A Cover Made Of Human Skin And Only 10 Out Of 330 Pages Deciphered And Is Shrouded In Mystery. Hiding Secrets No One Has Fully Uncovered

    Ancient worn book on display stand, symbolizing mysterious events and urban myths lost to time and unknown truth.

    linesdimes Report

    6points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The ten pages deciphered so far contain only "mundane financial records" according to AI.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Hell’s Gate Bridge In Alabama - Many People Believe That When You Stop On The Bridge And Glance Over Your Shoulder, The Road Behind You Resembles The Fiery Gates Of Hell

    Rusty abandoned metal bridge in a forest setting representing mysterious events and urban myths in a haunting atmosphere.

    StateSideSpoonZ Report

    6points
    POST

    “Although (these stories) change during the course of retelling, with urban legends, these changes are often cosmetic in nature,” Saleh wrote. “The setting or time of urban legends changes while the message is retained, which gives urban legends staying power—especially in the age of the internet.” 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    18-Yr-Old, Aurora Fernandes, Was Struck By Red Beam Of Light Which She Says "Felt Like A Very Thin Needle Piercing" Her, That Made Her Fall Unconscious. She Was Unable To Walk Or Talk Properly For Weeks. This Is One Of Hundreds Of UFO Attacks Recorded By Brazilian Military At Colares, 1977

    Black and white image of a person lying down showing a mysterious scar, related to unexplained events and urban myths.

    littlequeef99 Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    The Beast Of Gévaudan Was A Creature With "Formidable Teeth, And An Immense Tail" Believed To Have Attacked 610 People, Resulting In 500 Casualties Between 1764 And 1767 In The Margeride Mountains Of France

    Vintage illustration of a mysterious wolf-like creature attacking a person, representing unexplained events and urban myths.

    queefburritos Report

    5points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never serve them French fries.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    A Pictograph At Barrier Canyon In The Central Utah Desert, Depicting An Anthropomorph With Bug Eyes And Antennae. 2000 Bce-500 Ce, United States Of America

    Ancient rock art depicting a mysterious figure and symbols, representing unexplained events and urban myths.

    dangerdangerman Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    This Obsidian Mirror Was Used By Queen Elizabeth I’s Adviser And Occultist John Dee To 'Speak' With Spirits Of The Dead And Angels. The Researchers Estimate That Dee’s Mirror Is Over 500 Years Old, Most Likely Made In The Final Decades Before The Spanish Conquest Of Mexico In 1521

    Collage of mysterious events and urban myths featuring the black mirror, historical portraits, and enigmatic artifacts.

    sasbergers Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    The "Shamir Worm" Is Said To Have Been A Tool Used To Cut Through Stones And Rocks In Ancient Times, Could Only Be Kept In Lead Boxes And Was Given By The "Sea Lord" To King Solomon For Him To Build The First Israelite Temple Without Using Axes, Chisels And Hammers

    Engraving of mysterious mythical worm creatures, illustrating urban myths and mysterious events with unknown real truth.

    sasbergers Report

    5points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well this one could actually s**t bricks!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #21

    Granger Taylor Left A Note Saying He Was Boarding An Alien Spaceship For An Interstellar Journey. He Was Never Seen Again

    Black and white photo of a man with a beard beside an unusual UFO-shaped object in a forest, linked to mysterious events.

    verystrangeshit Report

    5points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His last words were, "I'm outta here!" I can relate.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    This Picture From Over 200 Years Ago Depicts A UFO On A Beach In Eastern Japan. It States That An Attractive Woman, Aged 18 To 20, Was Aboard And Greeted Those On The Beach While Holding A Strange Box In Her Hand

    Ancient Japanese drawings depicting mysterious events and urban myths with text and illustrations of strange objects and figures.

    happypants69 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    On June 14th, 1969, 6-Year-Old Dennis Martin Vanished While On A Camping Trip With His Family In The Great Smoky Mountains. No Trace Was Ever Found, Sparking Theories Of Wild Men, Feral People, And Cryptids

    Black and white photo of a boy next to an artistic depiction of a mysterious urban myth creature.

    brohioman Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Dolores Barrios - She Said She Was An Alien Who Came From Venus And Mysteriously Disappeared One Day Without A Trace

    Vintage black and white photos depicting mysterious events and urban myths with people and a flying saucer sign.

    happypants69 Report

    5points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ICE deported her?? Notice the guys in aluminum hats.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #25

    NASA Astronaut Franklin Story Musgrave Claimed To Have Seen Snake-Shaped Ufos During Two Missions In Space

    Smiling astronaut in blue suit beside blurry image of a mysterious floating object symbolizing urban myths and events.

    moneysign69 Report

    5points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like the tattoo on my arm.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    The Brazilian Tribe Members Had Never Heard Of "Aliens" Before, They Did Not Understand, But When They Were Shown A Picture Of An Alien Grey They Recognized It Immediately And Said: "That Is Mankunawabu" They Live Underground

    Close-up of an alien face next to a man with tribal face paint and headband discussing mysterious events and urban myths.

    HamletX95 Report

    5points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So they are actually from inner space?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Hoia Baciu Forest In Romania Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In The World. Hundreds Of People Who Visited Have Said They Left With Burns, Rashes, Nausea, Physical Damage And Many Other Horrific Symptoms. There Have Been Strange Disappearances, UFO Sightings, And Local Legends And Mysteries

    Curved trees in a mysterious forest, illustrating unusual natural phenomena linked to urban myths and unexplained events.

    HamletX95 Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Since 1944, The Graffiti "Who Put Bella In The Witch Elm" Has Appeared, With The Last Case Being In 1999. The Graffiti, Which Is Related To An Unsolved Murder, Has Slightly Different Spelling When It Appears, But The Message Is Always The Same

    Graffiti on old brick pillar reading who put Bella in the witch elm relating to mysterious events and urban myths.

    verystrangeshit Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    In 1981, The Badly Decomposed Bodies Of Dean And Tina Clouse Were Found In A Wooded Area Near Houston, With The Whereabouts Of Their Infant Daughter, Holly, Unknown. In 2022, Holly Was Found Alive, After Two Women In White Robes Had Abandoned Her In Arizona 40 Years Prior

    Woman holding a photo of a young couple and baby, related to mysterious events and urban myths about undiscovered truths.

    3nips4me Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Time Traveler At A Mike Tyson Fight - This Shot Was Taken In 1995 There Are Other Images Available Go Check Them Out. Seems To Be A Smart Phone Of Sorts Being Used To Record The Fight

    Boxer in red gloves inside ring with a mysterious figure captured in the background, highlighting unexplained urban myths and events.

    HamletX95 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    In 1928, The Third Richest Man In The World Disappeared From His Private Airplane Midflight. He Went To The Bathroom And Simply Vanished. To This Day, Nobody Knows For Sure What Happened On That Flight

    Four men in vintage clothing boarding an old airplane, depicting mysterious events and urban myths from history.

    verystrangeshit Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    A Bible Believed To Be 1,500 Years Old Challenges The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ, Proposing That It Was Judas Who Was Crucified By Roman Soldiers. This Ancient Text, Known As The Gospel Of Barnabas, Recently Surfaced In Turkey's Ethnography Museum Of Ankara, Causing Significant Controversy

    Ancient leather-bound manuscript with mysterious faded text, related to unknown events and urban myths.

    HamletX95 Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Ghost Ships - Ships Found Abandoned With No Sign Of The Crew, Still Occur Even With Modern Methods Of Rescue, Safety And Communication. The Last Recorded Ship To Be Found With No Sign Of Life Was In January 2021

    Cargo ship sailing through rough seas under a foggy sky, illustrating mysterious events and urban myths at sea.

    happypants69 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Lost Colony Of Roanoke - The First Attempt At British Settlement Of North America. The Leader Of The Colony Left For England For Supplies And Returned To Find All 120 Colonists And Their Buildings Had Vanished. The Only Clue Was The Word ‘Croatoan’ Carved Into A Tree

    Illustration of explorers discovering the mysterious Croatoan carving, a famous urban myth and unexplained historical event.

    happypants69 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    In 1925 Percy Fawcett Vanished In The Amazon Jungle, In His 3rd Attempt To Find "Z", A Lost Ancient City Deep In The Jungle, Commonly Believed To Be A Myth. Recent Technological Advances Have Made It Possible To Digitally Deforest Part Of The Amazon, Revealing An Extensive Urban Settlement

    Ancient archaeological site with mysterious structures and formations linked to urban myths and unexplained events.

    verystrangeshit Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Black-Eyed Children Are Pale, Androgynous Children Between The Ages Of 6 And 16 With Jet-Black Eyes. They Appear Unexpectedly And Seek Entry Into Homes And Other Enclosed Spaces. Their Presence Is Often Accompanied By An Overwhelming Sense Of Fear And Unease

    Young boy with black eyes in an eerie setting, representing mysterious events and urban myths with unknown truths.

    happypants69 Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Thousands Of People Around The World Have Reported Seeing A Shadowy Figure In A Hat Standing In Their Room While They're Sleeping. Recreational Benadryl Users Report Being Able To Consistently Summon The Entity/Hallucination If They Take Enough Of It

    Silhouette of a mysterious figure wearing a wide-brimmed hat with glowing red eyes, evoking urban myths and mysterious events.

    HamletX95 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    In 1982, Soviet Navy Divers Participating In A Training Exercise In Lake Baikal Reported Encountering Tall, Humanoid Beings Clad In Silvery Suits, And A Strange, Unidentified Submerged Object. The Divers Described The Beings As Being Roughly Three Meters Tall And Lacking Any Visible Oxygen Tanks

    Bioluminescent humanoid figures underwater representing mysterious events and urban myths in a dark aquatic setting.

    verystrangeshit Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    In 1993, Six Hikers Were Trekking Near Lake Baikal In Siberia When They Were Suddenly Overcome With Horrific Symptoms. Blood Streamed From Their Eyes And Noses, They Clutched At Their Throats And Bashed Their Heads Against Rock. Why This Happened Is Still Unknown

    Black and white photo of a group of hikers from a mysterious event, evoking urban myths and untold stories.

    StateSideSpoonZ Report

    2points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stay away from Lake Baikal. Got it.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #40

    Thia Same Symbol Is Found In 3 Different Countries - These Petroglyphs Discovered In Japan, Utah, And Azerbaijan Prompt Intriguing Inquiries Into The Connections Between Ancient Cultures. These Carvings, Located In Fugoppe Cave In Japan, Nine Mile Canyon In Utah, And Gobustan In Azerbaijan

    Ancient mysterious petroglyphs from Japan, Utah, and Azerbaijan showcasing unexplained urban myths and events.

    littlequeef99 Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    The Imperial Treasury Of Vienna Attested That This Was A Real Demon Which Had Been Trapped In Glass During An Exorcism In 17th Century Germany

    Small clear crystal with an ancient black figure inside, linked to mysterious events and urban myths unexplained.

    littlequeef99 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Robert The Doll - One Of The Most Haunted Objects In America. He’s In A Museum In Key West And Visitors Are Given A Very Specific Warning. You Have To Ask Robert For Permission Before Taking His Photo. If Not, You May Experience An Accident Or Bad Luck Like Your Camera Breaking Or Something Worse

    Vintage sailor doll holding a stuffed dog, displayed among mysterious events and urban myths exhibits.

    HamletX95 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Eilean Mor Lighthouse Mystery - All Three Lighthouse Keepers On A Remote Island Vanished. The Logs Found Reference A Brutal Storm That Lasted Days, Even Though A Neighboring Island That Had View Of The Lighthouse Reported Calm Weather

    Three old-time men in uniform beside a remote lighthouse on rocky terrain, illustrating mysterious events and urban myths.

    happypants69 Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    In Loveland, Ohio In 1972 Two Policeman Reported Seeing A 4ft Tall Frog-Like Creature Walking On Two Legs. Over The Last Few Decades Several Other Sightings Of The Loveland Frog Have Been Reported

    Blurry night image showing mysterious glowing eyes reflecting light over dark water, illustrating mysterious events and urban myths.

    brohioman Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Some Of The World's Oldest Known Rock Art, Up To 40,000 Years Old, From Australia Depicts Stylized Humanoid Figures

    Ancient cave painting depicting mysterious figures with raised arms, representing enigmatic events and urban myths.

    sasbergers Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    In October 1964, A Young Man Was Driving To A Dance In Hamburg, Pennsylvania, When His Radio Began To Pick Up A Strange Frequency. At First He Thought It Was Just Tuning In To A Local Channel, But Then Voices Came Through Discussing Some Kind Of Nuclear War – And Issuing Bomb Reports

    Black and white images showing mysterious glowing UFO lights over cars and a fictional USAF flying saucer in the sky.

    dangerdangerman Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    MT. Luminaries In Brazil - Named That Way In The 16th Century After A Persistent Phenomenon Of Fast Moving Orbs Of Light That Would Plague The Skies From Time To Time. They Were Reported To From The Hills And Caves. Natives Used To Worship The Area Because The "Light Beings" Came From There

    Unusual white smoke formation twisting in the sky, representing mysterious events and urban myths unknown to science.

    verystrangeshit Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Bell Witch Attacks From 1817-1821, The Bell Family Was Tormented By A Mostly Invisible Entity That Was Able To Speak, Affect The Physical Environment, And Shapeshift. Some Accounts Record The Spirit Also To Have Been Clairvoyant And Capable Of Crossing Long Distances With Superhuman Speed

    Black and white photo of a ghostly figure draped in cloth, evoking mysterious events and urban myths.

    verystranges**t Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    In Norse Mythology A Cursed Ring Called Andvaranaut Brought Doom To Its Owners Long Before Tolkien Wrote The Lord Of The Rings

    Ancient ring with mysterious engraved symbols representing urban myths and events with unknown real truth.

    littlequeef99 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow