I Started Painting Urban Landscape In 2022 Out Of Gratitude For The People

I am writing this text during a transitional period when I came out of the state of stress anticipating changes in creativity. You could see my previous stories over six months, and how my work and my reflections changed. You saw what was happening in the depths of my consciousness and manifested in creativity. At the beginning of the war, I painted landscapes when the explosions started. It was impossible to hide from the feelings in "Pleasant Pictures on Canvas." Everything that bothered me found itself and testified in my paintings.

I went through several stages of change. Today I was inspired by the kindness of people I don't know and may never see. These are people from different countries who were able to open their hearts to other people, those who support my country-men every day. You may not know, but your actions inspired me, and I was able to return to artistic activity thanks to you. Your kindness impressed me, and I wanted to do something for you and about you.

I draw Poland while in Ukraine. I hope that the landscapes of other countries and cities will also appear in my paintings. Now I'm just at the beginning of the path to the urban and historical landscapes. I experiment and listen to the sensations that guide me. Not everything turns out exactly as you would see every day passing by these buildings.

I'm looking for a painting technique that will help you see a familiar landscape in a different way. Perhaps you can see your city sparkling in new lights, becoming progressive and modern.

Sometimes you have to allow yourself to look differently.

Primitivism is good because we can allow any eccentricity to be.

More info: Instagram | Facebook