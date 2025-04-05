Whether you want to fuel your nightmares or are simply looking for ways to expand your pub trivia knowledge, continue scrolling to dive into the bizarre!

Over time, their TikTok account has become an extensive archive of unsettling facts about everything from human anatomy and social practices to the animal kingdom, and beyond.

Content creator from the Philadelphia area, Ashley Washington, know a few things that keep them up at night. So, they do what every sensible person in their position would—share the horror with others.

#1 Before toilet paper, people used corn cobs.

#2 Your stomach produces a new lining every six days to avoid digesting itself. You'd be amazed at the number of body functions that are there solely to keep your body from just destroying itself.

#3 For every pound of fat that you gain, you create an extra mile of new blood vessels for it.

#4 The last school to be desegregated was Cleveland High School in Cleveland, Mississippi, in the year 2016. Which is crazy.

#5 When someone gets a kidney transplant, unless there's something harmful in that other kidney, like cancer, they typically just leave them in with the new ones.

#6 Put a disclaimer on this one, if you're weird about hospitals or medical anxiety, just skip this part. But it's legal in a number of states for medical students to give Pap smears to women under anesthesia without their consent.

#7 When you cry and your nose is running, it's actually your tears. And if you're like me and you've ever gotten liquid eyeliner in your eye in and wondered why it came out of your nose. They're connected.

#8 The woman who discovered radium and plutonium, Marie Curie, along with all of her tools, whenever she passed, had to be buried in a one inch thick lead coffin to prevent any of that from getting out and making other people sick.

#9 The lobotomy is still the only neurosurgery based thing to ever receive a Nobel Prize. There also is no Nobel Prize for psychology. It's typically given in economics instead.

#10 House flies can live up to two months.

#11 Your corneas are the only part of your body that doesn't get any blood.

#12 You can get constipated related amnesia. You can be so backed up that it puts pressure on your vagus nerve, and when you finally do release all of that from your body, it can cause a form of amnesia.

#13 Gram for gram human bone is four times stronger than concrete.

#14 Two food facts I love to tell people is :



1. If you are allergic to shrimp, you also can't eat cicadas.



2. In a blind sniff test, 90% of people cannot differentiate between the smell of parmesan cheese and vomit. So sorry if I just ruined that for you.

#15 The Victorians ate almost all of the mummies. Almost all of them.

#16 This one truly haunts me. The pH of your "downstairs" can disintegrate an ant.

#17 There's a thing called immune privilege, which is basically just your brain keeping your eyes, brain, and your testes a secret from your immune system so that it doesn't try to k**l them and you.

#18 If you're allergic to chocolate. You're also allergic to cockroaches.

#19 Texas is three times bigger than the UK.

#20 The greatest number of children born to one woman is 69 kids. And her husband left her and had 18 kids with someone else.

#21 In 1993, a 16 year old spent about three hours operating a New York City subway before he was caught.

#22 Kangaroos can use their singular toenail to dismember other animals. It's horrifying.

#23 Babies are born with their skull, just not in one piece. That will never be normal to me.

#24 There are more ants alive today than there have been humans ever. Ants are also the most populous animal basically anywhere. And on top of that, if you put the weight of all humans together equals the weight of all ants currently living.

#25 For those of us who are familiar with Waffle House, this shouldn't be unusual, but for those of you who don't know what Waffle House is, it's a restaurant in the United States that is open 24/7, no matter what, every day of the year. the US government actually uses something called the Waffle House Index to determine the severity of natural disasters based on how many Waffle Houses are open.

#26 Mushrooms are more closely related to humans than they are to plants.

#27 In 1950 they used live bears to test Mach 2 ejection seats.

#28 Part of the reason people need glasses because the outer layer of your eye is the wrong shape. Now, if you're like me, after learning that fact, anytime I see somebody's side profile, I always look at the shape of their eye. Not that I'm gonna know what I'm looking at, but just for fun.

#29 You are 14% more likely to die on your birthday.

#30 The inventor of the Pringles can had his ashes buried in Pringles can in dedication to the brand.

#31 Squids have a donut shaped esophagus, which is really unfortunate for them, because if they eat anything that's too big, they get brain damage.

#32 Crickets listen with their knees. Beats me. I had no idea.

#33 The United States just started reprinting Purple Hearts. We had a stockpile of thousands of them from World War 2 in anticipation from an attack on Japan.

#34 Coin Star is tricking you. Coin Star originally had no counting sound and worked much faster. But people didn't believe that it was counting accurately, so they put in a counting sound and made it slower. A similar thing happened with Febreze. It was originally unscented, but nobody believed it worked, so they added scent to it.

#35 While filming Tokyo Drift, they couldn't get a permit to film one of the scenes, so they just did it anyway. But they hired a fall guy to pretend to be the director and spend a night in jail for it.

#36 In 1953, an F11 fighter jet shot itself down because it was going faster than its bullet was.

#37 Oxford University was created 200 years before the Aztec Empire.

#38 90% of modern apples can be traced back to two apple trees.

#39 You are more likely to survive being shot in the head than to survive rabies.

#40 We don't know where eels come from. And our best guess is a Bermuda Triangle. Of course.

#41 Cleopatra was credited with creating one of the first "dzz dzz machines", and it was just a box full of bees.

#42 Chlorine doesn't have a smell. What you're smelling is the reaction between chlorine, pee and any kind of oils or things that come off of your body. Just think about that next time you're at a pool.

#43 Figs aren't vegan because a bunch of wasps crawl in them and die.

#44 This one's really cool, but the way your brain prepares to intake alcohol if you drink it regularly. Same thing with dr**s. If you go somewhere you don't normally go when you drink, or you drink something different than normal, or you're in a different situation, it's at a different time of day. Your brain hasn't had time to mentally prepare for that. So you're actually going to get more drunk than if you were, you know, having your usual glass of wine at home.

#45 Women who are operated on by male surgeons are 32% more likely to die.

#46 Cows can see almost 360 degrees around them.

#47 A shrimp can see more colors than you.

#48 A million seconds is 12 days. A billion seconds is 31 years.

#49 The abysmal layer of the ocean is the layer that is in complete darkness. It makes up 83% of the ocean and 60% of earth. The thing that makes this worse is that, one, we can't really get very far in the ocean. But two, that the square law doesn't apply underwater. The square law says that as things get larger, they have kind of a breaking point where they would be crushed under their own weight. So they can't get too big. But the ocean does not apply there, of course.

#50 The guy that built the Taj Mahal built it in honor of his wife, who he impregnated to death. And then she died in childbirth. He wanted to build the Taj Mahal. Not only did he put everybody in debt doing this, but after it was built, he wanted no one to ever be able to build anything even remotely similar. So he k**led all of the architects and designers. And then anyone who actually physically built it, he cut off their hands and legs so that they couldn't build it again. Then a couple of years, he decided he wanted one, but in black. And then his son had had enough of it. So his son k**led all of his other brothers, took a throne, had his dad put in jail, and then, while he was in jail, presented his dad with all of his dead brother's heads on a platter, which eventually drove him into madness. He plucked all of the hair off of his head and body and then died.

#51 The plant orchids are named after the Greek word orchis, meaning testicles.

#52 Your hair collectively grows about half an inch every month. But each of your hair strands added together grow about 10 miles a year.

#53 The United States makes up 4% of the world's population and 68% of the world's serial k**lers.

#54 A park ranger at Shenandoah National Park was hit by lightning seven different times.

#55 One of my favorite complex facts is the guy that sings Peanut Butter Jelly Time died in an 11 hour standoff with police. Meanwhile, his brother in law was trying to talk him down. His brother in law is Snoop Dogg.

#56 In 1980, Saddam Hussein was given a key to the city of Detroit.

#57 It's been proven that painkillers can actually make you less empathetic towards other people and can dull emotional pain.

#58 Rabbits can't throw up.

#59 Snakes, specifically pythons, have what's called vestigial legs. So these itty bitty little legs left over from evolution, they're not functional. They don't have bone, they don't do anything.