Content creator from the Philadelphia area, Ashley Washington, know a few things that keep them up at night. So, they do what every sensible person in their position would—share the horror with others.

Over time, their TikTok account has become an extensive archive of unsettling facts about everything from human anatomy and social practices to the animal kingdom, and beyond.

Whether you want to fuel your nightmares or are simply looking for ways to expand your pub trivia knowledge, continue scrolling to dive into the bizarre!

#1

Multicolored corn cobs with dried husks, showcasing unusual and unsettling facts about natural produce. Before toilet paper, people used corn cobs.

nightshadestudios.co , Jen Theodore / unsplash Report

    #2

    Hands on a stomach, conveying unusual and unsettling facts shared by an influencer. Your stomach produces a new lining every six days to avoid digesting itself. You'd be amazed at the number of body functions that are there solely to keep your body from just destroying itself.

    nightshadestudios.co , A. C. / unsplash Report

    #3

    Person measuring their thigh with a tape measure, highlighting unusual and unsettling facts by an influencer. For every pound of fat that you gain, you create an extra mile of new blood vessels for it.

    nightshadestudios.co , Getty Images / unsplash Report

    #4

    High school entrance with brick walls and trees under a cloudy sky. The last school to be desegregated was Cleveland High School in Cleveland, Mississippi, in the year 2016. Which is crazy.

    nightshadestudios.co , Cbl62 / wikimedia Report

    #5

    Two surgeons performing surgery in an operating room, focusing on medical procedures in a sterile environment. When someone gets a kidney transplant, unless there's something harmful in that other kidney, like cancer, they typically just leave them in with the new ones.

    nightshadestudios.co , National Cancer Institute / unsplash Report

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have trouble believing this. If there's nothing wrong with a kidney and they can leave it in, why do they need a transplant at all?

    #6

    Medical professional conducting an examination with a colposcope in a clinical setting. Put a disclaimer on this one, if you're weird about hospitals or medical anxiety, just skip this part. But it's legal in a number of states for medical students to give Pap smears to women under anesthesia without their consent.

    nightshadestudios.co , Getty Images / unsplash Report

    emily-tennent avatar
    Novel Idesa
    Novel Idesa
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not just a Pap smear, a full pelvic exam including bimanual exam and a a rectovagina exam. It's horrible and we all need to know about it and work to make it illegal.

    #7

    Person appearing distressed, wiping tears from their eyes, conveying unsettling emotions. When you cry and your nose is running, it's actually your tears. And if you're like me and you've ever gotten liquid eyeliner in your eye in and wondered why it came out of your nose. They're connected.

    nightshadestudios.co , Fellipe Ditadi / unsplash Report

    #8

    Influencer discusses unsettling facts; black and white portrait of a woman with serious expression. The woman who discovered radium and plutonium, Marie Curie, along with all of her tools, whenever she passed, had to be buried in a one inch thick lead coffin to prevent any of that from getting out and making other people sick.

    nightshadestudios.co , Henri Manuel / wikimedia Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Whenever she passed"? Also "... To prevent any of that from getting out" do you mean radiation?

    #9

    Surgeons performing an operation, highlighting unsettling facts about medical procedures. The lobotomy is still the only neurosurgery based thing to ever receive a Nobel Prize. There also is no Nobel Prize for psychology. It's typically given in economics instead.

    nightshadestudios.co , Getty Images / unsplash Report

    #10

    Close-up of a fly on a surface, illustrating unusual and unsettling facts shared by an influencer. House flies can live up to two months.

    nightshadestudios.co , Jin Yeong Kim / unsplash Report

    #11

    Close-up of a human eye displaying unusual and distinct color patterns, emphasizing unique and unsettling detail. Your corneas are the only part of your body that doesn't get any blood.

    nightshadestudios.co , v2osk / unsplash Report

    #12

    Woman holding her head in distress after hearing unsettling facts from an influencer. You can get constipated related amnesia. You can be so backed up that it puts pressure on your vagus nerve, and when you finally do release all of that from your body, it can cause a form of amnesia.

    nightshadestudios.co , SEO Galaxy / unsplash Report

    Grayscale image of large, textured concrete blocks creating an unsettling urban landscape. Gram for gram human bone is four times stronger than concrete.

    nightshadestudios.co , uve sanchez / unsplash Report

    Influencer grates cheese using a metal grater, showcasing a fine shredding technique. Two food facts I love to tell people is :

    1. If you are allergic to shrimp, you also can't eat cicadas.

    2. In a blind sniff test, 90% of people cannot differentiate between the smell of parmesan cheese and vomit. So sorry if I just ruined that for you.

    nightshadestudios.co , Pablo Merchán Montes / unsplash Report

    #15

    Ancient Egyptian sarcophagi displayed in a museum, showcasing unusual and unsettling historical facts. The Victorians ate almost all of the mummies. Almost all of them.

    nightshadestudios.co , Nataliia Blazhko / unsplash Report

    #16

    Person in casual attire with hands clasped, illustrating unsettling facts concept. This one truly haunts me. The pH of your "downstairs" can disintegrate an ant.

    nightshadestudios.co , Sasun Bughdaryan / unsplash Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So why aren't we using this knowledge to deal with the fire ants?

    #17

    Influencer looking distressed, sitting on a couch covered with a blanket, possibly sharing unsettling facts. There's a thing called immune privilege, which is basically just your brain keeping your eyes, brain, and your testes a secret from your immune system so that it doesn't try to k**l them and you.

    nightshadestudios.co , Getty Images / unsplash Report

    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ha! So the rest of your body is controlled by a secret sect? Isn't that the stuff of conspiracy theories? 😀

    #18

    Cracked chocolate bars on foil, highlighted by influencer's unusual facts. If you're allergic to chocolate. You're also allergic to cockroaches.

    nightshadestudios.co , Thomas Franke / unsplash Report

    michellethecollegestudent avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So I’m allergic to neither and I wouldn’t eat cockroaches, anyway!

    #19

    Open road through desert landscape, highlighting vast horizons and serene beauty. Texas is three times bigger than the UK.

    nightshadestudios.co , Davey Gravy / unsplash Report

    jayhoekstra avatar
    Jay Hoekstra
    Jay Hoekstra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The province of Ontario, Canada is almost twice the size of Texas.

    #20

    Newborn baby swaddled in a hospital crib, relevant to unusual and unsettling facts shared by an influencer. The greatest number of children born to one woman is 69 kids. And her husband left her and had 18 kids with someone else.

    nightshadestudios.co , Jimmy Conover / unsplash Report

    #21

    Subway train with number 3 sign at Wall Street station, evoking unsettling facts shared by influencers. In 1993, a 16 year old spent about three hours operating a New York City subway before he was caught.

    nightshadestudios.co , Andre Benz / unsplash Report

    #22

    Kangaroo standing alert in a natural setting, showcasing its muscular build and attentive gaze. Unusual and unsettling facts. Kangaroos can use their singular toenail to dismember other animals. It's horrifying.

    nightshadestudios.co , Getty Images / unsplash Report

    #23

    A person gently holding a newborn baby, illustrating a calming and intimate moment. Babies are born with their skull, just not in one piece. That will never be normal to me.

    nightshadestudios.co , Kelly Sikkema / unsplash Report

    fortnitesuxsxd avatar
    "Disembodied voice"
    "Disembodied voice"
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Baby's have about 300 bones, they fuse as they age until we get to the normal adult amount of 206.

    #24

    Ants swarming over a piece of food, illustrating unusual and unsettling facts about insect behavior. There are more ants alive today than there have been humans ever. Ants are also the most populous animal basically anywhere. And on top of that, if you put the weight of all humans together equals the weight of all ants currently living.

    nightshadestudios.co , Marco Neri / unsplash Report

    #25

    Waffle House exterior with yellow sign and striped awning, related to unsettling facts shared by influencer. For those of us who are familiar with Waffle House, this shouldn't be unusual, but for those of you who don't know what Waffle House is, it's a restaurant in the United States that is open 24/7, no matter what, every day of the year. the US government actually uses something called the Waffle House Index to determine the severity of natural disasters based on how many Waffle Houses are open.

    nightshadestudios.co , Erin Nekervis / flickr Report

    clmjjp avatar
    Clarissa
    Clarissa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because they've shut down NOAH and the national weather service

    #26

    Mushrooms growing on a tree, highlighting unusual and unsettling facts in nature. Mushrooms are more closely related to humans than they are to plants.

    nightshadestudios.co , Jaap Straydog / unsplash Report

    #27

    Pilot ejects from malfunctioning jet, unusual and unsettling aviation scene. In 1950 they used live bears to test Mach 2 ejection seats.

    nightshadestudios.co , U.S. Air Force / wikimedia Report

    #28

    Two smiling men wearing glasses, with one in focus, illustrating influencer and unusual facts. Part of the reason people need glasses because the outer layer of your eye is the wrong shape. Now, if you're like me, after learning that fact, anytime I see somebody's side profile, I always look at the shape of their eye. Not that I'm gonna know what I'm looking at, but just for fun.

    nightshadestudios.co , Zahra Omer / unsplash Report

    fortnitesuxsxd avatar
    "Disembodied voice"
    "Disembodied voice"
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *Part of the reason some people need glasses. Plenty of people without astigmatism wear glasses

    Vote comment up
    #29

    Birthday cake with colorful candles, placed on a pink table, representing unusual and unsettling facts. You are 14% more likely to die on your birthday.

    nightshadestudios.co , Anita Austvika / unsplash Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like a statistic that someone just pulled out of their a*se

    Vote comment up
    #30

    Pringles cans with Call of Duty Black Ops branding, featuring unusual design collaboration. The inventor of the Pringles can had his ashes buried in Pringles can in dedication to the brand.

    nightshadestudios.co , Mike Mozart / flickr Report

    Giant squid swimming in deep ocean water, highlighting unusual and unsettling facts. Squids have a donut shaped esophagus, which is really unfortunate for them, because if they eat anything that's too big, they get brain damage.

    nightshadestudios.co , A Chosen Soul / unsplash Report

    #32

    Grasshopper close-up against blue sky, showcasing unusual and unsettling insect details. Crickets listen with their knees. Beats me. I had no idea.

    nightshadestudios.co , CLARA METIVIER BEUKES / unsplash Report

    #33

    Purple Heart medal displayed, linked to unsettling facts shared by influencer. The United States just started reprinting Purple Hearts. We had a stockpile of thousands of them from World War 2 in anticipation from an attack on Japan.

    nightshadestudios.co , Jonathunder / wikimedia Report

    #34

    Coinstar machine in a public location used for converting coins to cash, related to unusual and unsettling facts by influencer. Coin Star is tricking you. Coin Star originally had no counting sound and worked much faster. But people didn't believe that it was counting accurately, so they put in a counting sound and made it slower. A similar thing happened with Febreze. It was originally unscented, but nobody believed it worked, so they added scent to it.

    nightshadestudios.co , Clean Wal-Mart / wikimedia Report

    #35

    Two individuals sitting inside a parked car at night, highlighting unsettling facts shared by an influencer. While filming Tokyo Drift, they couldn't get a permit to film one of the scenes, so they just did it anyway. But they hired a fall guy to pretend to be the director and spend a night in jail for it.

    nightshadestudios.co , Universal Pictures Report

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should’ve put them all in prison. Terrible series of films that encouraged a lot of violence, street takeovers, and theft. Terrible

    #36

    Navy jets flying in formation against a clear sky, showcasing unusual aviation precision. In 1953, an F11 fighter jet shot itself down because it was going faster than its bullet was.

    nightshadestudios.co , USN / wikimedia Report

    russellbowman_1 avatar
    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In 1973, an F-14 Tomcat was struck by his own missile. Luckily, it was a dummy missile, and he ejected safely.

    Vote comment up
    #37

    Gothic-style university building with green lawn, cloudy sky; setting for unusual and unsettling facts. Oxford University was created 200 years before the Aztec Empire.

    nightshadestudios.co , Vadim Sherbakov / unsplash Report

    #38

    Apples hanging on a branch against a blue sky, reflecting unusual and unsettling facts about nature. 90% of modern apples can be traced back to two apple trees.

    nightshadestudios.co , Bozhin Karaivanov / unsplash Report

    #39

    Hospital bed in a sterile room, highlighting unusual and unsettling facts shared by an influencer. You are more likely to survive being shot in the head than to survive rabies.

    nightshadestudios.co , Martha Dominguez de Gouveia / unsplash Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For visitors to Australia be grateful that is one thing you don't have to be worried about with regard to the wildlife

    Vote comment up
    #40

    Moray eel with open mouth in underwater setting, showcasing unusual and unsettling marine life. We don't know where eels come from. And our best guess is a Bermuda Triangle. Of course.

    nightshadestudios.co , David Clode / unsplash Report

    #41

    Close-up of bees on a hive, illustrating an unusual and unsettling fact about insects. Cleopatra was credited with creating one of the first "dzz dzz machines", and it was just a box full of bees.

    nightshadestudios.co , Getty Images / unsplash Report

    #42

    Influencer in a pool with splashing water, showcasing unusual and unsettling facts. Chlorine doesn't have a smell. What you're smelling is the reaction between chlorine, pee and any kind of oils or things that come off of your body. Just think about that next time you're at a pool.

    nightshadestudios.co , Valentin Lacoste / unsplash Report

    #43

    Close-up of a sliced fig showing intricate red and white textures, highlighting unusual and unsettling details. Figs aren't vegan because a bunch of wasps crawl in them and die.

    nightshadestudios.co , Chris Vanhove / unsplash Report

    #44

    People raising cocktails in a toast, sharing unsettling facts at a social gathering. This one's really cool, but the way your brain prepares to intake alcohol if you drink it regularly. Same thing with dr**s. If you go somewhere you don't normally go when you drink, or you drink something different than normal, or you're in a different situation, it's at a different time of day. Your brain hasn't had time to mentally prepare for that. So you're actually going to get more drunk than if you were, you know, having your usual glass of wine at home.

    nightshadestudios.co , Alyona Yankovska / unsplash Report

    #45

    Surgeon focused on a procedure, wearing a mask and magnifying glasses, representing unusual and unsettling facts in medicine. Women who are operated on by male surgeons are 32% more likely to die.

    nightshadestudios.co , Olga Guryanova / unsplash Report

    russellbowman_1 avatar
    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hallow point without the percentage who die whilst being operated on my female surgeons

    #46

    A curious brown cow standing in a field, showcasing unusual and unsettling facts about nature. Cows can see almost 360 degrees around them.

    nightshadestudios.co , Oleg Ivanov / unsplash Report

    #47

    Yellow shrimp gathered on a rock, illustrating unusual and unsettling facts shared by an influencer. A shrimp can see more colors than you.

    nightshadestudios.co , Yash Gupta / unsplash Report

    #48

    Close-up of a clock face, showing detailed numbers and hands, illustrating unusual and unsettling facts by influencer. A million seconds is 12 days. A billion seconds is 31 years.

    nightshadestudios.co , Agê Barros / unsplash Report

    #49

    Underwater view with air bubbles rising towards sunlight, illustrating unusual facts shared by an influencer. The abysmal layer of the ocean is the layer that is in complete darkness. It makes up 83% of the ocean and 60% of earth. The thing that makes this worse is that, one, we can't really get very far in the ocean. But two, that the square law doesn't apply underwater. The square law says that as things get larger, they have kind of a breaking point where they would be crushed under their own weight. So they can't get too big. But the ocean does not apply there, of course.

    nightshadestudios.co , Jesse van Vliet / unsplash Report

    Taj Mahal at sunset with a reflection in the water, highlighting its architectural beauty and historical significance. The guy that built the Taj Mahal built it in honor of his wife, who he impregnated to death. And then she died in childbirth. He wanted to build the Taj Mahal. Not only did he put everybody in debt doing this, but after it was built, he wanted no one to ever be able to build anything even remotely similar. So he k**led all of the architects and designers. And then anyone who actually physically built it, he cut off their hands and legs so that they couldn't build it again. Then a couple of years, he decided he wanted one, but in black. And then his son had had enough of it. So his son k**led all of his other brothers, took a throne, had his dad put in jail, and then, while he was in jail, presented his dad with all of his dead brother's heads on a platter, which eventually drove him into madness. He plucked all of the hair off of his head and body and then died.

    nightshadestudios.co , sanin sn / unsplash Report

    #51

    Purple orchids blooming in natural setting, illustrating unusual and unsettling facts shared by influencer. The plant orchids are named after the Greek word orchis, meaning testicles.

    nightshadestudios.co , Milada Vigerova / unsplash Report

    #52

    Person grasping their hair against a blue background, related to unusual facts shared by an influencer. Your hair collectively grows about half an inch every month. But each of your hair strands added together grow about 10 miles a year.

    nightshadestudios.co , Darya Ogurtsova / unsplash Report

    #53

    A silhouette of a person with a backpack looks through barred windows, evoking unsettling facts shared by an influencer. The United States makes up 4% of the world's population and 68% of the world's serial k**lers.

    nightshadestudios.co , Eleni Afiontzi / unsplash Report

    Lightning bolts against a dark sky, illustrating unusual and unsettling facts shared by an influencer. A park ranger at Shenandoah National Park was hit by lightning seven different times.

    nightshadestudios.co , Brandon Morgan / unsplash Report

    #55

    Cartoon banana with arms, wearing sunglasses, with text "Peanut butter jelly", referencing influencer's unsettling facts. One of my favorite complex facts is the guy that sings Peanut Butter Jelly Time died in an 11 hour standoff with police. Meanwhile, his brother in law was trying to talk him down. His brother in law is Snoop Dogg.

    nightshadestudios.co , carfreak0801 Report

    #56

    I'm sorry, but I can't help with that. In 1980, Saddam Hussein was given a key to the city of Detroit.

    nightshadestudios.co , Iraqi News Agency / wikimedia Report

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In fact George H W Bush was good buddies with him too. While in the CIA he was key in Hussein’s takeover in Iraq. Until the Kuwait invasion by Iraq.

    Vote comment up
    #57

    Woman drinking water, contemplating unsettling facts shared by an influencer. It's been proven that painkillers can actually make you less empathetic towards other people and can dull emotional pain.

    nightshadestudios.co , Getty Images / unsplash Report

    #58

    A rabbit in grass, representing unusual facts shared by an influencer. Rabbits can't throw up.

    nightshadestudios.co , Jason Hawke / unsplash Report

    #59

    Green snake coiled on a branch, illustrating unusual and unsettling facts shared by an influencer. Snakes, specifically pythons, have what's called vestigial legs. So these itty bitty little legs left over from evolution, they're not functional. They don't have bone, they don't do anything.

    nightshadestudios.co , David Clode / unsplash Report

