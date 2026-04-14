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At first glance, Delfino Fidel’s creations feel disarmingly simple, almost playful enough to pass as visual jokes. But give them a second look, and something shifts. The humor lingers, but it begins to sharpen, revealing a deeper intention beneath the surface. What seemed light suddenly feels deliberate. What made you smile now makes you think.

Working from his studio in Arogno, Fidel builds a world where the ordinary quietly rebels against itself. Everyday objects—familiar, functional, often overlooked—are reassembled into unexpected forms that feel both surreal and strangely logical. His sculptures don’t shout; they whisper, inviting you closer. And the closer you look, the more they unravel ideas about consumption, identity, and the subtle absurdities woven into modern life.

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