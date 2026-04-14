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At first glance, Delfino Fidel’s creations feel disarmingly simple, almost playful enough to pass as visual jokes. But give them a second look, and something shifts. The humor lingers, but it begins to sharpen, revealing a deeper intention beneath the surface. What seemed light suddenly feels deliberate. What made you smile now makes you think.

Working from his studio in Arogno, Fidel builds a world where the ordinary quietly rebels against itself. Everyday objects—familiar, functional, often overlooked—are reassembled into unexpected forms that feel both surreal and strangely logical. His sculptures don’t shout; they whisper, inviting you closer. And the closer you look, the more they unravel ideas about consumption, identity, and the subtle absurdities woven into modern life.

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#1

Sense Of Selfie

Sense Of Selfie

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There’s a peculiar balance in Fidel’s work, one that hovers between craftsmanship and concept. His pieces are not only clever in idea but convincing in execution. Materials feel intentional, textures tactile, forms resolved. Each object carries a sense of physical truth, as if it has always existed this way, even when it clearly hasn’t.

Humor plays a central role, but never as decoration. It acts as a tool—precise, controlled, and quietly subversive. Through unexpected juxtapositions and subtle distortions, Fidel creates small ruptures in perception. A familiar product becomes loaded with new meaning. A recognizable form slips into ambiguity. And in that moment of uncertainty, the work opens itself to multiple interpretations.
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    #2

    Lifetime

    Lifetime

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    #3

    Swipe

    Swipe

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    9points
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    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    swipe and get trapped. Very clever.

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    Over the years, his work has moved fluidly across exhibitions and institutions—from the m.a.x. museo to Zuger Kunstnacht—while maintaining a distinct visual identity. No matter the context, his sculptures remain immediately recognizable: thoughtful, ironic, and quietly provocative.

    Fidel doesn’t just transform objects; he repositions them within a larger narrative—one that asks, without urgency but with precision: what are we really looking at, and why does it feel so familiar?
    #4

    Trap

    Trap

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    #5

    The Subtle

    The Subtle

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    #6

    Hunger

    Hunger

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    6points
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    #7

    Swiss Side

    Swiss Side

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    #8

    Engagement

    Engagement

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    #9

    Half Digital

    Half Digital

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    4points
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    #10

    Love Is…

    Love Is…

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    4points
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    #11

    Googles

    Googles

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    3points
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    #12

    One Apple A Day

    One Apple A Day

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    3points
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    #13

    Swiss Cheese

    Swiss Cheese

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    #14

    Pray

    Pray

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    keithbrubacher avatar
    Speedgoat
    Speedgoat
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not seeing the point here I guess.

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    #15

    Gen Z

    Gen Z

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Leftovers

    Leftovers

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    2points
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    #17

    Heat Wave

    Heat Wave

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    2points
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    #18

    Wc-Ente

    Wc-Ente

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    2points
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    #19

    Peace Dove

    Peace Dove

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    2points
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    #20

    Cute Effect

    Cute Effect

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    2points
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    #21

    How Virtual Is Your Reality?

    How Virtual Is Your Reality?

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    2points
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    #22

    The Dance Of Life

    The Dance Of Life

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    2points
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    #23

    Healthy

    Healthy

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    2points
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    #24

    Bananalog

    Bananalog

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    2points
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    #25

    An Apple A Day

    An Apple A Day

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    1point
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    #26

    Untouchable

    Untouchable

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    1point
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    #27

    Analog

    Analog

    delfino.fidel Report

    1point
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    #28

    Fast Fashion

    Fast Fashion

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    1point
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    #29

    Tmax

    Tmax

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    #30

    Kick-Off

    Kick-Off

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    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that his own head he's kicking?

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