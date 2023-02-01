Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable
30points
User submission
Animals, Cats1 hour ago

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Hidrėlėy
Pro member

We’re all familiar with the traditional predator-prey relationship. However, life is full of surprising exceptions and this time it is a unique friendship between a cat, Perseya, and a rat, Filya.

Irina Kamenskaya shares their daily antics, including grooming each other, playing, and even sharing kisses, on TikTok. Their unique bond has already captivated over 142 K followers.

Bored Panda reached out to Irina to learn more about their unique friendship. So we invite you to join us on this heartwarming journey and share your thoughts on this companionship in the comments below.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

Meet a cat named Perseya and a rat named Filya who formed a unique bond

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

“I adopted Perseya when she was just a kitten. Born to a rat-catching cat, she was taught to hunt mice as they were not provided proper food. People often questioned my decision of bringing a rat-catcher cat home, fearing that she would take out all the rats,” Irina wrote.

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

Despite the fact that she was born to a rat-catcher cat, Irina took in Perseya and allowed her to live with her rats

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

“When I took her home, she was only 2 months old and lived with another cat named Barsa. Barsa did not take kindly to her, growling and hissing, but Perseya was saved by Kuzya, the smartest rat I ever had. Kuzya took Perseya under his wing and they soon became inseparable. Unfortunately, Kuzya passed away a month later.”

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

When Perseya was first adopted, another cat named Barsa did not accept her, but she was taken in by a rat named Kuzya, who has since passed away

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

Irina then brought home a 1-month-old rat named Filya, whom Perseya immediately adopted

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

“On January 7, 2022, I brought home a 1-month-old rat named Filya. Perseya immediately took to him and adopted him as her own. Filya was fearless and loved playing with Perseya’s toys. They would chase each other with teaser toys, especially a fish toy,” shared Irina.

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

Irina wrote that she once forgot to lock the rat’s cage and Filya escaped. He spent the day with the cats, playing, eating their food, and drinking from their bowls

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

“One day, while leaving for work, I forgot to lock the rat’s cage and Filya escaped. He spent the entire day with the cats, running around, eating their food, and drinking from their bowls. When I returned home, I found Filya running around and the cats lounging on the beds. ”

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

Irina shared that “now, Filya is 6 months old and cannot live without Perseya”

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

Every evening, he runs to her and starts kissing her. Filya is a very loving rat, while the other two rats are content staying in their cage. Barsa remains indifferent to Filya. In recent times, Filya has started giving Perseya love nips and they cuddle together, with Filya burying himself in her fur, and sometimes even making her purr.

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

Image credits: barsakuzya

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
Author, Pro member

Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
PigSquatch
PigSquatch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am not crying there is just something in my eye

2
2points
reply
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooooh this is sooo adorable! Wished my cat and rats would interact like that. But i am not taking the chance - if the rats are allowed out of the cage, the cat goes out of the room.

1
1point
reply
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is adorable. Perseya has such gorgeous eyes and Filya seems very cuddly.

1
1point
reply
POST
PigSquatch
PigSquatch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am not crying there is just something in my eye

2
2points
reply
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooooh this is sooo adorable! Wished my cat and rats would interact like that. But i am not taking the chance - if the rats are allowed out of the cage, the cat goes out of the room.

1
1point
reply
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is adorable. Perseya has such gorgeous eyes and Filya seems very cuddly.

1
1point
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda