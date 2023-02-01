This Cat Befriended A Rat, And Now They Are Inseparable

We’re all familiar with the traditional predator-prey relationship. However, life is full of surprising exceptions and this time it is a unique friendship between a cat, Perseya, and a rat, Filya.

Irina Kamenskaya shares their daily antics, including grooming each other, playing, and even sharing kisses, on TikTok. Their unique bond has already captivated over 142 K followers.

Bored Panda reached out to Irina to learn more about their unique friendship. So we invite you to join us on this heartwarming journey and share your thoughts on this companionship in the comments below.

More info: Instagram

Meet a cat named Perseya and a rat named Filya who formed a unique bond

“I adopted Perseya when she was just a kitten. Born to a rat-catching cat, she was taught to hunt mice as they were not provided proper food. People often questioned my decision of bringing a rat-catcher cat home, fearing that she would take out all the rats,” Irina wrote.

Despite the fact that she was born to a rat-catcher cat, Irina took in Perseya and allowed her to live with her rats

“When I took her home, she was only 2 months old and lived with another cat named Barsa. Barsa did not take kindly to her, growling and hissing, but Perseya was saved by Kuzya, the smartest rat I ever had. Kuzya took Perseya under his wing and they soon became inseparable. Unfortunately, Kuzya passed away a month later.”

When Perseya was first adopted, another cat named Barsa did not accept her, but she was taken in by a rat named Kuzya, who has since passed away

Irina then brought home a 1-month-old rat named Filya, whom Perseya immediately adopted

“On January 7, 2022, I brought home a 1-month-old rat named Filya. Perseya immediately took to him and adopted him as her own. Filya was fearless and loved playing with Perseya’s toys. They would chase each other with teaser toys, especially a fish toy,” shared Irina.

Irina wrote that she once forgot to lock the rat’s cage and Filya escaped. He spent the day with the cats, playing, eating their food, and drinking from their bowls

“One day, while leaving for work, I forgot to lock the rat’s cage and Filya escaped. He spent the entire day with the cats, running around, eating their food, and drinking from their bowls. When I returned home, I found Filya running around and the cats lounging on the beds. ”

Irina shared that “now, Filya is 6 months old and cannot live without Perseya”

Every evening, he runs to her and starts kissing her. Filya is a very loving rat, while the other two rats are content staying in their cage. Barsa remains indifferent to Filya. In recent times, Filya has started giving Perseya love nips and they cuddle together, with Filya burying himself in her fur, and sometimes even making her purr.

