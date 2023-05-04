Anneli Kirby is a graphic designer by trade but has also found a passion for creating unique and personalized felted dog portraits. Her style is a fun caricature of each dog that captures its personality rather than aiming for perfect photorealism. The inspiration for creating felted art pieces came to Anneli from a desire to memorialize her own pets, which has led to expanding her work and creating portraits for others.

All dog portraits created by Anneli are made from wool roving on a colored felt background, giving them a three-dimensional effect. The artist requires high-quality photos as a reference, which help her capture every detail of the pet. The ultimate goal for Anneli is to create a piece of art that is meaningful to her customers and celebrates the love they have for their beloved four-legged friends.

More info: Instagram | an7247.wixsite.com | tiktok.com

Image credits: anneli_felts