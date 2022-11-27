Eduard Locota's new collection caled "I Classici" is about bringing classical sculpture into another light. Functional art pieces come alive with AR (Augmented reality)

Eduard Locota has worked with digital 3D modelling software for over 20 years. This is the first time he has combined his digital 3D skills with his physical skills to give birth to this radical new collection, representing the past, present, and future.

With the aid of your smartphone, you can transcend the physical counterpart of mirrors/sculptures into the metaverse. Each of the sculptures/mirrors has a new life with augmented reality solutions.

The collection is present at Milan Design Week in 2022 and it's a huge success.

More info: eduardlocota.com