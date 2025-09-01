ADVERTISEMENT

As a photographer, meeting wild animals is always a wonderful moment and a joyful surprise. Sometimes I witness unusual natural scenes right from my doorstep: a goshawk staring in through the window, a mink dashing across the terrace, wolverine tracks on the frozen lake, cranes resting in the reeds, or a white-tailed eagle soaring high above. Other encounters happen on trips to northern Finland, Sweden, or Norway, where I go to photograph whales and seabirds such as puffins. These trips are more planned, but surprises still occur along the way.

Each of these encounters carries its own story—small moments of awe that remind me how alive the world around us is. Below are some of my favorites, captured with both patience and gratitude.

