Mateo Pizarro masterfully blends the surreal with the unsettling, crafting a distinct visual language that is at once subtle, ironic, and deeply provocative. Through his intricate graphite drawings, the Colombian artist explores the tension of contradictions—fusing animals with human inventions, and placing elements of nature within bizarre or technologically infused scenarios. The result is a world that feels both dreamlike and disturbingly familiar.

With his project "Bestiary of Non-Existent Animals", Mateo Pizarro was awarded one of the prestigious Scholarships and Commissions from the Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (CIFO), a program that celebrates emerging Latin American talent. His work has since been exhibited across Colombia, Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Chile, Spain, and France, including notable art fairs such as ArtBo and La Otra in Bogotá, ArteBa in Buenos Aires, and Drawing Now in Paris.

More info: Instagram | behance.net