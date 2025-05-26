ADVERTISEMENT

Mateo Pizarro masterfully blends the surreal with the unsettling, crafting a distinct visual language that is at once subtle, ironic, and deeply provocative. Through his intricate graphite drawings, the Colombian artist explores the tension of contradictions—fusing animals with human inventions, and placing elements of nature within bizarre or technologically infused scenarios. The result is a world that feels both dreamlike and disturbingly familiar.

With his project "Bestiary of Non-Existent Animals", Mateo Pizarro was awarded one of the prestigious Scholarships and Commissions from the Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (CIFO), a program that celebrates emerging Latin American talent. His work has since been exhibited across Colombia, Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Chile, Spain, and France, including notable art fairs such as ArtBo and La Otra in Bogotá, ArteBa in Buenos Aires, and Drawing Now in Paris.

#1

Graphite drawing of a whale with a textured mountain-like back, blending natural elements in an unsettling, surreal style.

Pizarro’s drawings delve into the anxieties of our time—touching on themes like political fragmentation, surveillance culture, and the surreal logic of the digital age. Through a lens of quiet irony and poetic tension, his work reminds us that catastrophe can be as absurd as it is hauntingly beautiful.
    #2

    Graphite drawing of a crow with a detailed moon and clouds inside its body, creating an unsettling familiar image.

    #3

    Graphite drawing of unsettling hybrid animal combining a cheetah body with long curved antelope horns on a white background.

    #4

    Graphite drawing of a detailed moon and star against a black starry sky, showcasing unsettling familiar space imagery.

    #5

    Graphite drawing of a tiger with a large flower replacing its head, creating a deeply unsettling surreal image.

    #6

    Graphite drawing of an unsettling anthropomorphic alligator wearing a vintage floral dress on a neutral background.

    #7

    Graphite drawing of a classical statue with a colorful TV test pattern replacing the face, creating an unsettling effect.

    #8

    Detailed graphite drawing of a shark with realistic water reflections, showcasing unsettling and familiar marine life art.

    #9

    Colorful graphite drawing of a bird with an ornate mirror in place of its head, creating an unsettling familiar image.

    #10

    Graphite drawing of a creature blending a seal and bear with sharp fangs, creating a deeply unsettling effect.

    #11

    Graphite drawing of an elephant wrapped in textured rope, turning a familiar animal into something deeply unsettling.

    #12

    Graphite drawing of a black cat with multiple eyes, creating a deeply unsettling and familiar figure.

    #13

    Graphite drawing of a deer with a satellite dish head, blending familiar animal form with unsettling surreal elements.

    #14

    Graphite drawing of a spotted animal with curved horns, blending familiar wildlife elements into an unsettling form.

    #15

    Realistic graphite drawing of a horse with flowing mane, showcasing detailed shading and texture in the unsettling art style.

    #16

    Graphite drawing of a young man with a puzzled expression, partially obscured by digital menu windows in a surreal style.

    #17

    Man standing on a heap of rabbits in a detailed graphite drawing that turns the familiar into something unsettling.

    #18

    Graphite drawing of a hybrid creature with a dog's body and a chicken's head, creating a deeply unsettling image.

    #19

    Graphite drawing of a chicken with antlers blending familiar animals into something deeply unsettling.

    #20

    Graphite drawing of a bird with an unusual beak holding a small snake, creating a deeply unsettling effect.

    #21

    Graphite drawing of a deer with a tree growing from its neck, creating a deeply unsettling surreal image.

    #22

    Graphite drawing of a bison blending realistic details with unsettling surreal elements in monochrome tones.

    #23

    Graphite drawing of a snake with frog limbs and a distorted face, blending familiar features into something deeply unsettling.

    #24

    Graphite drawing of a surreal creature with a bird's wings and a furry body, blending familiar elements into something unsettling.

    #25

    Sphere covered in detailed graphite drawings of unsettling human faces merging together.

    #26

    Graphite drawing of a surreal creature blending familiar animal features into a deeply unsettling, textured form.

    #27

    Graphite drawing of a creature with the body of a leopard and the head of a wolf, creating an unsettling familiar hybrid.

    #28

    Graphite drawing of a creature with a human face and animal body, turning the familiar into something deeply unsettling.

    #29

    Graphite drawing of a house on fire with thick dark smoke, creating a deeply unsettling and eerie atmosphere.

    #30

    Graphite drawing of a mythical griffin creature blending a lion’s body with an eagle’s head and wings in detailed shading.

    #31

    Graphite drawing of a surreal snake with a skeletal, unsettling skull head blending familiar and eerie elements.

    #32

    Graphite drawing of a surreal creature with a human eye and animal body, creating a deeply unsettling effect.

    #33

    Graphite drawing of a ram with an unsettling, distorted face blending animal features in a deeply unsettling style.

    #34

    Graphite drawing of a bird perched on a crumbling high-rise building, blending familiar elements into an unsettling scene.

    #35

    Graphite drawing of a muscular humanoid figure with a bird's head, blending familiar features into something unsettling.

    #36

    Graphite drawing of a bird with human-like arms, blending familiar features into a deeply unsettling image.

    #37

    Graphite drawing of a lion with a human-like face and a spiked tail, creating a deeply unsettling effect.

    #38

    Graphite drawing of an owl mid-flight, blending detailed feathers with surreal, unsettling textures.

    #39

    Graphite drawing of a bird holding an unsettling geometric star, blending familiar nature with eerie elements.

    #40

    Graphite drawing of a deer with an afro hairstyle blending familiar animal features into something deeply unsettling.

    #41

    Graphite drawing of a fish with human-like arms, transforming a familiar creature into something deeply unsettling.

    #42

    Graphite drawing of a pigeon with a surreal human face and hat, blending familiar and deeply unsettling elements.

    #43

    Graphite drawing of a large bird with detailed wings carrying a small seated figure, blending familiar elements into something unsettling.

    #44

    Graphite drawing of a crocodile with multiple overlapping limbs, creating a deeply unsettling and surreal effect.

    #45

    Unsettling graphite drawing of a bug with spider legs and a smiling human mouth on a white background

    #46

    Graphite drawing of surreal animals stacked with a girl holding a bird, surrounded by glowing yellow butterflies in a haunting scene.

    #47

    Graphite drawing of a fish with eerie features, blending familiar aquatic elements with unsettling details.

    #48

    Graphite drawing of a bull with twisted, unsettling horns blending the familiar with surreal art.

    #49

    Graphite drawing of a vintage family scene in front of a house, blending familiar imagery with deeply unsettling details.

    #50

    Graphite drawing depicts a robed figure holding a robot-like doll, blending familiar and deeply unsettling elements.

