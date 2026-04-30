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Few places on Earth feel as untouched as what lies directly beneath our feet.

While we map distant planets and chart ocean floors, entire worlds remain hidden in the darkness below, including underground rivers that have never seen daylight.

Cathedral-sized caves carved over millions of years, underground rivers that have never seen daylight, ancient catacombs that outlasted the civilizations that built them, and subterranean cities that sheltered generations of survivors.

The pull of these places is hard to explain. It's part wonder, part unease, the knowledge that you're standing somewhere sunlight has never reached, surrounded by geological time made visible in stone.

From the jungle-filled chambers of Vietnam to the glowing waters of the Philippines, we've gathered the most extraordinary underground destinations on the planet: subterranean realms that feel less like Earth and more like somewhere altogether different.