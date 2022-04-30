Hello! My name’s Olha and I’m from Ukraine. As you all know, the last spring for Ukrainians is filled with darkness, fear, losses, and uncertainty. On February 24th, 2022, Russia began a war against my beloved country – Ukraine. It’s impossible to describe what’s going on in my heart, in the hearts of millions of Ukrainian people.

I just wanted to share with you my last pics of the Ukrainian Carpathians to show their beauty, power, and unbreakability.

I also invite you to check out (link below) my musically visual collection called The Voice of Ukrainian Nature of folk/ethnic/shamanic/meditative music inspired by Ukrainian nature, in particular the Ukrainian Carpathians accompanied by filmed landscapes. Music is composed and performed by me as well as the videos captured.

More info: youtube.com | Instagram

#1

Morning Fogs

Olha
BoredBirb
BoredBirb
Community Member
1 year ago

This beautiful land does not deserve Russian bombing planes flying over...

#2

Kostrycha Mountain

Olha
Womaninsky
Womaninsky
Community Member
1 year ago

Crocus flowers. Saffron comes from the stamens. Just stunning.

#3

Chornohora

Olha
#4

Kostrycha Mountain

Olha
#5

Starry Chornohora

Olha
#6

Chornohora

Olha
#7

Chornohora

Olha
#8

Chornohora

Olha
Merilyn Horton
Merilyn Horton
Community Member
1 year ago

I will visit once they destroy Putin

#9

Chornohora

Olha
#10

Chornohora

Olha
Teresa Crawford-Lesley
Teresa Crawford-Lesley
Community Member
1 year ago

Love pictures like this. Beautiful, majestic, serene and I pray it stays that way.

#11

Crocuses

Olha
#12

Kostrycha Mountain

Olha
Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
1 year ago

The #Ukraine is so beautiful, so it´s NOT surprising that #FCKPutin wants to add the country to #Russia again, but why bomb hospitals, kindergardens, schools, retirement homes??? 19 beautiful pics from the Carpathian Mountains, #SaveUkraine. #StandWithUkraine #PrayForUkraine #PeaceForUkraine #UnitedForUkraine #EuropeansForUkraine #SupportUkraine #EndTheUkraineWar. ☮️☮️☮️💖💖💖

#13

Chornohora

Olha
BoredBirb
BoredBirb
Community Member
1 year ago

I would love to free fly my macaw here...

#14

Chornohora

Olha
#15

Kostrycha Mountain

Olha
#16

Morning In Chornohora Range

Olha
#17

Kostrycha Mountain

Olha
Susan Atkinson
Susan Atkinson
Community Member
1 year ago

My favorite. It makes me feel hopeful ☺️

#18

Good Morning, We're From Ukraine

Olha
#19

Kostrycha Mountain

Olha
Shauna Hicken
Shauna Hicken
Community Member
1 year ago

Such beauty, all of the photos. What is Russia is doing is WRONG!

