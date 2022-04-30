1k+views
Beauty Of Ukraine: 19 Photos I Took In The Carpathian Mountains
Hello! My name’s Olha and I’m from Ukraine. As you all know, the last spring for Ukrainians is filled with darkness, fear, losses, and uncertainty. On February 24th, 2022, Russia began a war against my beloved country – Ukraine. It’s impossible to describe what’s going on in my heart, in the hearts of millions of Ukrainian people.
I just wanted to share with you my last pics of the Ukrainian Carpathians to show their beauty, power, and unbreakability.
I also invite you to check out (link below) my musically visual collection called The Voice of Ukrainian Nature of folk/ethnic/shamanic/meditative music inspired by Ukrainian nature, in particular the Ukrainian Carpathians accompanied by filmed landscapes. Music is composed and performed by me as well as the videos captured.
More info: youtube.com | Instagram
Crocus flowers. Saffron comes from the stamens. Just stunning.
Love pictures like this. Beautiful, majestic, serene and I pray it stays that way.
The #Ukraine is so beautiful, so it´s NOT surprising that #FCKPutin wants to add the country to #Russia again, but why bomb hospitals, kindergardens, schools, retirement homes??? 19 beautiful pics from the Carpathian Mountains, #SaveUkraine. #StandWithUkraine #PrayForUkraine #PeaceForUkraine #UnitedForUkraine #EuropeansForUkraine #SupportUkraine #EndTheUkraineWar. ☮️☮️☮️💖💖💖
Such beauty, all of the photos. What is Russia is doing is WRONG!
Your country looks beautiful and your pictures capture it's magic.
Thank you!
Beautiful!
Thanks!
Absolutely stunning. I hope you get all of your beautiful country back and are able to live in peace very soon.
