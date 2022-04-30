Hello! My name’s Olha and I’m from Ukraine. As you all know, the last spring for Ukrainians is filled with darkness, fear, losses, and uncertainty. On February 24th, 2022, Russia began a war against my beloved country – Ukraine. It’s impossible to describe what’s going on in my heart, in the hearts of millions of Ukrainian people.

I just wanted to share with you my last pics of the Ukrainian Carpathians to show their beauty, power, and unbreakability.

I also invite you to check out (link below) my musically visual collection called The Voice of Ukrainian Nature of folk/ethnic/shamanic/meditative music inspired by Ukrainian nature, in particular the Ukrainian Carpathians accompanied by filmed landscapes. Music is composed and performed by me as well as the videos captured.

More info: youtube.com | Instagram