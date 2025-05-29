I Paint Watercolors In The Garden Of Rubens’ House In Antwerp, Here's My Dreamy Encounter With History

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian Artist Paints Watercolors in the Garden of Rubens’ House in Antwerp — A Dreamy Encounter with History By Galyna Shevtsova.

When I arrived in Antwerp, there was no doubt where my first stop would be — the home of one of the city’s eternal geniuses, Peter Paul Rubens.

The Rubens House Museum is currently under renovation, but visitors are still allowed to step into his enchanting garden — a hidden gem that whispers stories of Baroque art and time. You have to enter through the main hall, and then sneak past the security guard to the left, where a door opens into the green heart of Rubens’ legacy. Technically, you’re allowed to stay there for only 30 minutes. But for me, that wasn’t nearly enough.

I brought my sketchbook — it always travels with me — and soon found myself lost in the elegance of the garden's architecture. Arched pathways, antique columns, and flowering corners all invited me to pause, observe, and sketch. I climbed to the balcony, where the view turned into an almost cinematic frame, perfect for quick watercolor impressions.

As I painted, other visitors wandered nearby — and despite language barriers, we found ways to connect. A smile, a nod toward my sketchbook, the shared appreciation of beauty. Art speaks its own language.

For me, this plein air session wasn’t just about capturing a garden. It was about stepping into a space once inhabited by one of the greatest painters of all time — and letting that energy flow through a modern Ukrainian brush.

You’re warmly invited to follow more of my artistic journey — plein air travels, sketches, and studio moments — on Instagram: 👉 @magdagusinska75

Let’s connect through art, wherever we are in the world.

