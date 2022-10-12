Time and again we hear about stunning architecture, mesmerizing buildings from around the world, and breathtaking structures that seem to defy gravity. Well, this article is about none of that.

Quite on the contrary, today, we take a look at the outsiders of architectural skill that challenge our perceptions of aesthetics, practicality and common sense.

Thanks to these two online groups, the “Ugly House” and “Ugly Architecture” subreddits, we have rounded up quite a collection for you to scroll through. Don’t forget to upvote your favorite posts as you go!

#1

Seems Like This Was A Mis-Steak. Okay, I'll See Myself Out

Seems Like This Was A Mis-Steak. Okay, I’ll See Myself Out

Z9312300 Report

Matthews
Matthews
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Upvoting for the title. Couldn’t have described it better!

#2

"Venezia" Mega Outlet In Istanbul

“Venezia” Mega Outlet In Istanbul

kuntokinte Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

This could be cool if done right

#3

Boy Do I Love Modern Belgian Architecture!

Boy Do I Love Modern Belgian Architecture!

Tsyron Report

3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
1 hour ago

I was trying to think of a boring joke for this pic and then I yawned. Good enough.

#4

Classical Style That Seamlessly Blends Into The Original Structure

Classical Style That Seamlessly Blends Into The Original Structure

U-GO-GURL- Report

3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Small town airport called, they'd like their small town control tower back please

#5

Looks Like It's Stomped On

Looks Like It's Stomped On

pnw-techie Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
58 minutes ago

So no light at the back of the house. If there is fire you can't get out the back or sides of the house? I would be so nervous going to bed at night. My body is tingling and I do not like the feeling.

#6

This Building I Saw The Other Day Kinda Looks Like A Bad Sims Starter House

This Building I Saw The Other Day Kinda Looks Like A Bad Sims Starter House

nyhqux Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Insulate the bottom floor and door and make it a giant kiln. Living upstairs would be a little warmer on the floor! Can you imagine the pottery that could get done? LOL!

#7

What Would You Even Call This Color? Fugly Fuschia?

What Would You Even Call This Color? Fugly Fuschia?

sovereign217 Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Pepto Bismol

#8

This Is Just

This Is Just

IAmFreski Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Minecraft

#9

You Like Big Windows? I Got Big Windows!

You Like Big Windows? I Got Big Windows!

WhatTheHosenHey Report

3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is just an abandoned house 🤷‍♀️

#10

Who Thought This Window Was A Good Idea?

Who Thought This Window Was A Good Idea?

harperv215 Report

Steve Bowman
Steve Bowman
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Somebody who doesn't has to clean it.

#11

It Seems So Innocent At First

It Seems So Innocent At First

aicrooster Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Oh, that attacks quite brutally on the inside

#12

Church "Saint-Pierre" In Pau, France

Church "Saint-Pierre" In Pau, France

Hassage Report

Karen Fernley
Karen Fernley
Community Member
1 hour ago

remids me of the catholic cathedral in liverpool

#13

I Swear I've Built This House In The Sims

I Swear I’ve Built This House In The Sims

DoggiCorner Report

3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
1 hour ago

What do you think is on the top floor 🤔

#14

This Is Horrendous

This Is Horrendous

QueenMedina Report

3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
1 hour ago

It looks like a futuristic roomba

#15

Outskirts Of Malmö, Sweden

Outskirts Of Malmö, Sweden

yeahfahrenheit_451 Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
1 hour ago

Mothership!

#16

Miltifunctional Center Aka The Cappuccino Cup (Quartucciu, Sardinia, Italy)

Miltifunctional Center Aka The Cappuccino Cup (Quartucciu, Sardinia, Italy)

WhoReplyToMeWillDie Report

AppletreeChild
AppletreeChild
Community Member
1 hour ago

I want a boat! No, a house! No wait, a home, but like a boat on land. Perfect!

#17

How Is This Legal

How Is This Legal

mannyb412 Report

AppletreeChild
AppletreeChild
Community Member
1 hour ago

I kinda like it... I dont like the garage and entrance, but the general shape has some postmodern scifi vibes XD

#18

Torre Insignia, Mexico City

Torre Insignia, Mexico City

DrStranger2022 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
31 minutes ago

looks unfinished

#19

This Condo High Rise In North Brooklyn, Williamsburg, NYC

This Condo High Rise In North Brooklyn, Williamsburg, NYC

cookiekid17 Report

Taki Takanashi
Taki Takanashi
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Looks like the building started walking

#20

Butcher Center Basketball Arena At Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, West Virginia

Butcher Center Basketball Arena At Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, West Virginia

zaxophone_bswv Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

WINDOW!

#21

Nice Try Disneyland

Nice Try Disneyland

UneLulu Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Could this be construction hoarding fence. It's quite common nowadays to see printed façade during construction/renovation period.

#22

Holiday Home In Near Balatonszemes, Hungary

Holiday Home In Near Balatonszemes, Hungary

GucciMatty Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Practical use of limited resources.

#23

It Was A Bold Choice. That’s About All I Can Say About It

It Was A Bold Choice. That’s About All I Can Say About It

iamtwinswithmytwin Report

Matthews
Matthews
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Precisely. It could not have been boulder!

#24

"Mediterranean", Like A Garbage Strike In Naples

"Mediterranean", Like A Garbage Strike In Naples

dan_blather Report

#25

When Youve Been Playing Too Much Minecraft

When Youve Been Playing Too Much Minecraft

TheRealZhyted Report

3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

It looks like a reconverted firehouse. Edit: actually upon zooming in, is this just a business?

#26

Brand New Modern Home In Sf, With Bizarre Greek Columns... Wtf

Brand New Modern Home In Sf, With Bizarre Greek Columns... Wtf

ag77365 Report

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago

It’s the ancient ruins it was built on…space limited

#27

Someone Lied On Their Resume

Someone Lied On Their Resume

Chikinpatty Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
30 minutes ago

You mean, the archItect?

#28

In Loganville, Ga - Overseas Money Built An Entire Subdivision Of Tacky Mega Mansions. The Builder Didn’t Use An Architect And Built These All Based On His Own Vision... And Went Bankrupt. Link In Comments

In Loganville, Ga - Overseas Money Built An Entire Subdivision Of Tacky Mega Mansions. The Builder Didn’t Use An Architect And Built These All Based On His Own Vision... And Went Bankrupt. Link In Comments

reddit.com Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cartoonish.

#29

If U Wanna Have A Big Building In The Middle Of A Hill At Least Put Some Facade

If U Wanna Have A Big Building In The Middle Of A Hill At Least Put Some Facade

Pretty_Track_7505 Report

3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ugly but cool (just like me 😎)

#30

Someone Paid To Build This Monstrosity

Someone Paid To Build This Monstrosity

Captain__CheeseBurg Report

3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
1 hour ago

It looks like a mid tier apartment building. With terrible parking.

#31

Compound? Church? Department Store?

Compound? Church? Department Store?

harperv215 Report

3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sims?

#32

Fugly

Fugly

DeandraReynolds_ Report

#33

"Unique" "Lots Of Nooks"

"Unique" "Lots Of Nooks"

JupiterB4Dawn Report

#34

Black Chamber On 40 Degrees Celsius

Black Chamber On 40 Degrees Celsius

Pretty_Track_7505 Report

3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Lucky Motorex getting free advertising from their biggest fans? Edit: sorry I’m blind - Motorex has become the whole house, okay. Motorex is the new fashion police. Haha. Motorex is the new Karen. Motorex is the new HOA president (help me)

#35

Sparrow Hills, Moscow, Russia [950x1305]

Sparrow Hills, Moscow, Russia [950x1305]

esplendidus Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Anyone else see male appendages? No? Me neither.

#36

I Sure Wish I Spent 8 Hours A Day At Corporate Square I

I Sure Wish I Spent 8 Hours A Day At Corporate Square I

brymc81 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
29 minutes ago

That's depressing

#37

Looks Like It Was Built In The Sims

Looks Like It Was Built In The Sims

jellyschoomarm Report

#38

Romsås, Oslo. These Buildings Are Horrible

Romsås, Oslo. These Buildings Are Horrible

NaeNaeGod2 Report

gregorius yudhi
gregorius yudhi
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Abandoned building

#39

This Monstosity Of A Building

This Monstosity Of A Building

ibemu Report

Karen Fernley
Karen Fernley
Community Member
53 minutes ago

looks like a multi storey car park turned into flats

#40

Former Pirelli Tire Building In New Haven, Ct This One Sorta Speaks For Itself

Former Pirelli Tire Building In New Haven, Ct This One Sorta Speaks For Itself

DudeThatsSpermNoMilk Report

Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Dunno, it’s brutalism but at least it’s a definite design choice instead of no choices/everything together elsewhere in this list. Maybe we’ll come to appreciate this More at some point.

#41

Tours Aillaud, Nanterre (France) The Renovation Of The Aillaud Towers Will Start Soon, I Would Have Preferred To See Them Destroyed But This Is Definitely An Upgrade

Tours Aillaud, Nanterre (France) The Renovation Of The Aillaud Towers Will Start Soon, I Would Have Preferred To See Them Destroyed But This Is Definitely An Upgrade

User87282 Report

gregorius yudhi
gregorius yudhi
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Termite apartment or bee condos...LoL...

#42

The Mixture Of Small, Round Columns And Styrofoam Padded Square Columns Looks Ridiculous

The Mixture Of Small, Round Columns And Styrofoam Padded Square Columns Looks Ridiculous

i_think_therefore_i_ Report

#43

When You Let Your 5 Year Old Design Your Custom Home

When You Let Your 5 Year Old Design Your Custom Home

reddit.com Report

#44

This House Is Furious It Exists

This House Is Furious It Exists

woodiegutheryghost Report

#45

Do Ugly Townhouses Qualify?

Do Ugly Townhouses Qualify?

da_k-word Report

Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Ugh nothing but car holes

#46

Maxed Out Mansard Roof

Maxed Out Mansard Roof

Jazoua Report

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago

Supersard

#47

Laundromat - Dubois, Wyoming [oc]

Laundromat - Dubois, Wyoming [oc]

allibaza Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
28 minutes ago

So... tell me about yourself, what's your biggest hobby?

#48

Moscow Is Full Of Shit Like That

Moscow Is Full Of Shit Like That

kunoalex Report

#49

Zurich, Switzerland (No, It's Not Abandoned)

Zurich, Switzerland (No, It's Not Abandoned)

paulusblarticus Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Just ugly?

#50

Built The Ugly Houses From Across The Street

Built The Ugly Houses From Across The Street

AxleSpark Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited)

Better in Minecraft, actually

#51

Princess Towers In Kingston Ontario

Princess Towers In Kingston Ontario

Notfranklloyedwright Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Rescue the princess!

#52

Mcmansion 1952 Edition. Not The Ugliest House But It Still Looks Off

Mcmansion 1952 Edition. Not The Ugliest House But It Still Looks Off

ShiningSakura Report

#53

3 Bedroom House, 12 Car Garage

3 Bedroom House, 12 Car Garage

pennylane_9 Report

#54

I Really Just Need Other People To See This

I Really Just Need Other People To See This

deatyler Report

gregorius yudhi
gregorius yudhi
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Unique

#55

This Looks Like Some Drug Attics House

This Looks Like Some Drug Attics House

National_Finish_5904 Report

gregorius yudhi
gregorius yudhi
Community Member
18 minutes ago

LoL

#56

The Epicenter, Seattle, USA [550x440]

The Epicenter, Seattle, USA [550x440]

esplendidus Report

gregorius yudhi
gregorius yudhi
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Earthquake effect...

#57

Parc Du Futuroscope, France [640x480]

Parc Du Futuroscope, France [640x480]

esplendidus Report

gregorius yudhi
gregorius yudhi
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Cool...👍

#58

This House Is So Incredibly Unorganized

This House Is So Incredibly Unorganized

chiquitaboonieta Report

Gourdeous
Gourdeous
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks a little disorganised to me

#59

M2 Building, Tokyo, Japan, By Kengo Kuma [1600x1600]

M2 Building, Tokyo, Japan, By Kengo Kuma [1600x1600]

esplendidus Report

#60

Historical Society, Ohio

Historical Society, Ohio

LembeckIsStaying Report

#61

The Scottish Parliament Sure Is Something... Especially Given That It Opened Three Years Late And At Least 10.35 Times The Estimated Budget

The Scottish Parliament Sure Is Something... Especially Given That It Opened Three Years Late And At Least 10.35 Times The Estimated Budget

_Fruit_Loops_ Report

#62

Markus Bahlmann - Macau Old Residential Building

Markus Bahlmann - Macau Old Residential Building

Common-Alfalfa-8588 Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
1 hour ago

Trying to keep something in or trying to keep something out?

#63

Please Zoom In Because There’s A Lot Of Little Extra Ugly Elements

Please Zoom In Because There’s A Lot Of Little Extra Ugly Elements

Nycimplant2 Report

#64

Portland Building; Portland, Oregon

Portland Building; Portland, Oregon

reddit.com Report

#65

Ugly Hotel In Raleigh Nc

Ugly Hotel In Raleigh Nc

Notfranklloyedwright Report

#66

Ugly Condo Complex In Charlotte Nc

Ugly Condo Complex In Charlotte Nc

Notfranklloyedwright Report

Steve Bowman
Steve Bowman
Community Member
54 minutes ago

It's not THAT ugly.

#67

Guys, All Your Photos Of 'Ugly' Buildings Are Nothing Compared To What We Have Here In Russia. What Do You Think About This City Called Grozny?

Guys, All Your Photos Of 'Ugly' Buildings Are Nothing Compared To What We Have Here In Russia. What Do You Think About This City Called Grozny?

kunoalex Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
58 minutes ago

It's like they went straight from brutalist to just haphazard and weird.

