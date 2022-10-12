67 Examples Of “Ugly Architecture” As Shared On These Online Groups
Time and again we hear about stunning architecture, mesmerizing buildings from around the world, and breathtaking structures that seem to defy gravity. Well, this article is about none of that.
Quite on the contrary, today, we take a look at the outsiders of architectural skill that challenge our perceptions of aesthetics, practicality and common sense.
Thanks to these two online groups, the “Ugly House” and “Ugly Architecture” subreddits, we have rounded up quite a collection for you to scroll through. Don’t forget to upvote your favorite posts as you go!
Seems Like This Was A Mis-Steak. Okay, I’ll See Myself Out
“Venezia” Mega Outlet In Istanbul
Boy Do I Love Modern Belgian Architecture!
I was trying to think of a boring joke for this pic and then I yawned. Good enough.
Classical Style That Seamlessly Blends Into The Original Structure
Small town airport called, they’d like their small town control tower back please
Looks Like It's Stomped On
This Building I Saw The Other Day Kinda Looks Like A Bad Sims Starter House
What Would You Even Call This Color? Fugly Fuschia?
This Is Just
You Like Big Windows? I Got Big Windows!
Who Thought This Window Was A Good Idea?
It Seems So Innocent At First
Church "Saint-Pierre" In Pau, France
I Swear I’ve Built This House In The Sims
This Is Horrendous
Outskirts Of Malmö, Sweden
Miltifunctional Center Aka The Cappuccino Cup (Quartucciu, Sardinia, Italy)
I want a boat! No, a house! No wait, a home, but like a boat on land. Perfect!
How Is This Legal
I kinda like it... I dont like the garage and entrance, but the general shape has some postmodern scifi vibes XD
Torre Insignia, Mexico City
This Condo High Rise In North Brooklyn, Williamsburg, NYC
Butcher Center Basketball Arena At Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, West Virginia
Nice Try Disneyland
Holiday Home In Near Balatonszemes, Hungary
It Was A Bold Choice. That’s About All I Can Say About It
"Mediterranean", Like A Garbage Strike In Naples
When Youve Been Playing Too Much Minecraft
It looks like a reconverted firehouse. Edit: actually upon zooming in, is this just a business?
Brand New Modern Home In Sf, With Bizarre Greek Columns... Wtf
Someone Lied On Their Resume
In Loganville, Ga - Overseas Money Built An Entire Subdivision Of Tacky Mega Mansions. The Builder Didn’t Use An Architect And Built These All Based On His Own Vision... And Went Bankrupt. Link In Comments
If U Wanna Have A Big Building In The Middle Of A Hill At Least Put Some Facade
Someone Paid To Build This Monstrosity
It looks like a mid tier apartment building. With terrible parking.
Compound? Church? Department Store?
Fugly
"Unique" "Lots Of Nooks"
Black Chamber On 40 Degrees Celsius
Lucky Motorex getting free advertising from their biggest fans? Edit: sorry I’m blind - Motorex has become the whole house, okay. Motorex is the new fashion police. Haha. Motorex is the new Karen. Motorex is the new HOA president (help me)
Sparrow Hills, Moscow, Russia [950x1305]
I Sure Wish I Spent 8 Hours A Day At Corporate Square I
Looks Like It Was Built In The Sims
Romsås, Oslo. These Buildings Are Horrible
This Monstosity Of A Building
Former Pirelli Tire Building In New Haven, Ct This One Sorta Speaks For Itself
Tours Aillaud, Nanterre (France) The Renovation Of The Aillaud Towers Will Start Soon, I Would Have Preferred To See Them Destroyed But This Is Definitely An Upgrade
The Mixture Of Small, Round Columns And Styrofoam Padded Square Columns Looks Ridiculous
When You Let Your 5 Year Old Design Your Custom Home
This House Is Furious It Exists
Do Ugly Townhouses Qualify?
Laundromat - Dubois, Wyoming [oc]
So... tell me about yourself, what's your biggest hobby?
Moscow Is Full Of Shit Like That
Zurich, Switzerland (No, It's Not Abandoned)
Built The Ugly Houses From Across The Street
Princess Towers In Kingston Ontario
Mcmansion 1952 Edition. Not The Ugliest House But It Still Looks Off
3 Bedroom House, 12 Car Garage
I Really Just Need Other People To See This
This Looks Like Some Drug Attics House
The Epicenter, Seattle, USA [550x440]
Parc Du Futuroscope, France [640x480]
This House Is So Incredibly Unorganized
M2 Building, Tokyo, Japan, By Kengo Kuma [1600x1600]
Historical Society, Ohio
The Scottish Parliament Sure Is Something... Especially Given That It Opened Three Years Late And At Least 10.35 Times The Estimated Budget
Markus Bahlmann - Macau Old Residential Building
Please Zoom In Because There’s A Lot Of Little Extra Ugly Elements
Portland Building; Portland, Oregon
Ugly Hotel In Raleigh Nc
Ugly Condo Complex In Charlotte Nc
Guys, All Your Photos Of 'Ugly' Buildings Are Nothing Compared To What We Have Here In Russia. What Do You Think About This City Called Grozny?
It's like they went straight from brutalist to just haphazard and weird.