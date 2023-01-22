Human resources (HR) is an important part of an organization, as it deals with the management of people and their relationships within (and with) the company. HR hires employees, manages their benefits and compensation, and strives to create a positive and productive work environment, not to mention ensuring that the business is in compliance with labor laws, and so on.

If that sounds like a lot, well, it is. Such complex responsibilities require loads of energy and don't always go according to plan. So to get a deeper understanding of the sector, let's see what its specialists have to say. There's an Instagram account called 'It's Ben from HR' run by, surprise, Ben who has been working in the industry, where he vents away his troubles using memes. Not only are they entertaining, but also vividly depict the stuff HR folks deal with on a daily basis. Have a look!