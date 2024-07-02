ADVERTISEMENT

There are many ways to pick out a film you'd like to watch, but one specific method stands out from them all.

This account on X, called "catinthemovie", looks out for whether there were any felines. To our surprise, there are quite a lot that feature cats, as well as the ones that lack their furry existence. The movies can include from the newest theater releases to the older ones from the '90s or '80s.

So, if this is something you might be interested in exploring, or your usual ways of picking a movie don't work anymore, you can always get help from this account.

More info: twitter.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

catinthemovie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    This Twitter Account Asks A Very Important Question: Is There A Cat In This Movie? (New Pics)

    catinthemovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!