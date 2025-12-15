Trying To Save A Historic Wharf To Home A Historic Vessel: Local Council And Developers Fight Against It

ADVERTISEMENT

As the head trustee of the Q-Ship Society, I have dedicated countless hours and resources to fight for the preservation of a true British naval icon, the last ex-Royal Navy Flower-class sloop from World War One, for future generations.

We have hoped that support would be given to the Society for the use of Collier Wharf in Gillingham, Medway, in Kent.

Unfortunately, Peel L&P and Medway council are on the destroy heritage rampage, and as Peel's history of destroying history, this makes the society even more concerned. The

Collier Wharf site is of importance to society and has many historical items, and is the last part of the Chatham dockyard's second phase of expansion.

Site still contains the original branch line siding spur, Admiralty pattern pill box from World War One, mooring points and bollards dating from 1874, and most importantly, the remains of an ancient scheduled monument known as Gillingham Fort.

We approached Medway Council to secure the site for future use by the Q-Ship Society and future regeneration of Gillingham pier into a heritage harbour.

We ask for signatures. Please follow us and help the fight.

More info: q-shipsociety.co.uk | c.org

HMS Saxifrage in a sorry state in 2025

HMS Saxifrage in her original configuration at Chatham 1920

Q-Ship Society trying to raise awareness

Our perfect location for the home of the Historic vessel- Collier Wharf

Historic map showing the site listed for destruction containing an ancient scheduled Moment.

Q-Ship Society