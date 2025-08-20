Review: "I was a little wary of spending so much on chip clips. You can get a decent quantity of the basic clips for like $5 on Amazon, but with the humidity in my apartment being in the mid 70s in the summer, even clipped bags go stale fast. With that said, I am beyond impressed with these. They create a legit air tight seal on most bags. I created an air bubble in one and it didn't let any out when squeezed. I can finally open more than one flavor of chips at the same time! I've also started using the bigger ones on cereal bags and frozen food. They keep everything fresh and looking tidy. I love them and will likely order the smaller sizes for bread bags n such. The orange ones have been the perfect size for all the bags of chips I have in the house. What a wonderfully simple invention that just works." - zKi Comp

