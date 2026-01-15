The top prize was awarded to Andrea Bettancini (Italy) for The Background Noise, a striking series that captures the quiet tension between presence and place.

Second Place went to Callie Eh (Malaysia) for A Journey of Heart and Heritage, an intimate exploration of identity and belonging.

Third Place was awarded to Andrea Peruzzi (Italy) for Devotion in Mazar-I Sharif, a deeply moving look at faith and ritual in Afghanistan.

The remaining 22 Merit Award winners complete a remarkably diverse and global lineup, featuring photographers from 13 countries across four continents—with 12 women among the 25 winners, reflecting the evolving voices shaping contemporary photography today.