The Mind-Blowing Winning Images Of AAP Magazine 37 Travels (25 Pics)
We’re delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won “AAP Magazine #37: Travels”
Out of thousands of entries, these remarkable photographers come from around the world, with 13 countries being represented from 5 continents.
Each month All About Photo offers the opportunity to dedicated and passionate artists to showcase their work in our printed edition “AAP Magazine”. For this 37th edition we were looking for travel photographs, near and far, to the edge of the earth and to the places perhaps known only to a few.
There’s a world out there to explore and each winning photographer shows us a glimpse of the diversity of our planet.
From a horseman in Indonesia to another in Peru, from a tribe in Ecuador to an expedition in Alaska, we virtually travel to the four corners of the Earth.
Mongolia, India, Malaysia, Russia, Kenya, Antigua, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Peru, Solomon Islands, Angola, Morocco, Iceland, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ecuador, and the United States are among the countries you will be able to discover in the 37th edition of AAP Magazine.
Riders Of The Volcano
Brokpa Tribe Elder
Simplicity Of Life - Carpool
Anja From The Series 'The Hard Life Of Nenets'
Portrait Of Naripu, Samburu County, North Kenya - July 2023 From The Series Rendille Tribe
Larim Village From The Series The Larim Women
Waterworld
Alaska #5 - The Expedition
Rainbow Mountain From The Series 'The Face Of The Ausangate'
Grain Configuration №1 From The Series Plateau Diorama
Angolan Boy With Tire From The Series Angola
Traditional Offshore Fishing In Tra Vinh-Vietnam'
Essaouira From The Series Morocco
