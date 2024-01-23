ADVERTISEMENT

We’re delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won “AAP Magazine #37: Travels”

Out of thousands of entries, these remarkable photographers come from around the world, with 13 countries being represented from 5 continents.

Each month All About Photo offers the opportunity to dedicated and passionate artists to showcase their work in our printed edition “AAP Magazine”. For this 37th edition we were looking for travel photographs, near and far, to the edge of the earth and to the places perhaps known only to a few.

There’s a world out there to explore and each winning photographer shows us a glimpse of the diversity of our planet.

From a horseman in Indonesia to another in Peru, from a tribe in Ecuador to an expedition in Alaska, we virtually travel to the four corners of the Earth.

Mongolia, India, Malaysia, Russia, Kenya, Antigua, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Peru, Solomon Islands, Angola, Morocco, Iceland, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ecuador, and the United States are among the countries you will be able to discover in the 37th edition of AAP Magazine.

More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Riders Of The Volcano

Riders Of The Volcano

© Mahendra Bakle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Brokpa Tribe Elder

Brokpa Tribe Elder

© Julie-Anne Davies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Simplicity Of Life - Carpool

Simplicity Of Life - Carpool

© Callie Eh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Anja From The Series 'The Hard Life Of Nenets'

Anja From The Series 'The Hard Life Of Nenets'

© Alessandro Malaguti Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
pan_galatis4 avatar
soluopodapapniap
soluopodapapniap
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

We have seen the same idea numerpis times this year. Thank you, next 6/10

ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Portrait Of Naripu, Samburu County, North Kenya - July 2023 From The Series Rendille Tribe

Portrait Of Naripu, Samburu County, North Kenya - July 2023 From The Series Rendille Tribe

© Mauro De Bettio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Larim Village From The Series The Larim Women

Larim Village From The Series The Larim Women

© Héctor Ruiz Golobart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Waterworld

Waterworld

© Jacopo Maria Della Valle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Alaska #5 - The Expedition

Alaska #5 - The Expedition

© Daniel Haeker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Rainbow Mountain From The Series 'The Face Of The Ausangate'

Rainbow Mountain From The Series 'The Face Of The Ausangate'

© Nicolas Castermans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Grain Configuration №1 From The Series Plateau Diorama

Grain Configuration №1 From The Series Plateau Diorama

© Pawel Pilch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Angolan Boy With Tire From The Series Angola

Angolan Boy With Tire From The Series Angola

© Eric van den Brulle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Traditional Offshore Fishing In Tra Vinh-Vietnam'

Traditional Offshore Fishing In Tra Vinh-Vietnam'

© Hoang Long Ly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Essaouira From The Series Morocco

Essaouira From The Series Morocco

© David Saxe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Skeleton Man From The Series Papua New Guinea – Souls, Colors And Tradition

Skeleton Man From The Series Papua New Guinea – Souls, Colors And Tradition

© Chiara Felmini Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

The White Lady From The Series The Scale And The Limit

The White Lady From The Series The Scale And The Limit

© Michel Daumergue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Mount Sinai (Spiritual Dawn)

Mount Sinai (Spiritual Dawn)

© Demetrio Jereissati Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Girl’s Procession From The Series 'Semana Santa In Antigua'

Girl’s Procession From The Series 'Semana Santa In Antigua'

© France Leclerc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Like Father, Like Son From The Series 'Humans To Ocean (H2o)'

Like Father, Like Son From The Series 'Humans To Ocean (H2o)'

© Pavlos Evangelidis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Nights At The Corner Store From The Series The Other Life At Night

Nights At The Corner Store From The Series The Other Life At Night

© Susanne Grether Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

In Praise Of From The Series "A Lake Affair"

In Praise Of From The Series "A Lake Affair"

© Terry Wild Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Read My Lips From The Series 'The Cultural Diversity Of Our World'

Read My Lips From The Series 'The Cultural Diversity Of Our World'

© Ivan Ferrer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Manufactured Path From The Series Around The Ring

Manufactured Path From The Series Around The Ring

© Prescott Lassman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Dream World

Dream World

© Carrie Jones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Urban Pool, Dubai From The Series Looking Wide: Redefining The Landscape

Urban Pool, Dubai From The Series Looking Wide: Redefining The Landscape

© Carole Glauber Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Huaorani -The Ghosts Of The Yasuní

Huaorani -The Ghosts Of The Yasuní

© Aga Szydlik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!