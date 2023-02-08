According to the philosopher and writer Johan Huizinga, toys are vital for human development, because by playing, the child models their future activities in adulthood, and besides, the game itself, no matter what, is our life in miniature. Therefore, it is necessary and vitally important to play, at literally any age.

Just don't tell your kids about this, or you'll have to buy them whatever toys they want in any store, and buying toys will take up most of your family budget! And for us, adults, in childhood, everything was definitely not like that...

Well, let's agree, each of us - unless, of course, our parents were in the Forbes Top 1000 - had some special toys that we longed for as children, but alas, we never received them. For one it may have been some kind of stunningly beautiful doll, someone else may have desperately wanted a computer game, and someone else was a huge fan of a Transformer car. And all this is united by the fact that we never got the opportunity to play with them. In our childhood, that is.

Recently, a thread appeared in the AskReddit community, the author of which asked readers this question: "What is a toy you always wanted growing up, but never got?" Now there are already more than 700 different comments in the thread - and we could not even imagine that there are so many different cool toys in this world!

Bored Panda has compiled this selection of the most outstanding, interesting and simply popular comments from the original thread especially for you, so please feel free to scroll this list to the very end, upvote the best submissions and, of course, add your own favorite toys in the comments below the post. After all, we all come from childhood, so let's dive into our memory once more!

#1

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received The Barbie Jeep that you could actually ride in. But once I had kids, I bought them one (not the Barbie version, but still). And guess what? I was five pounds under the weight limit so I was able to ride in their battery-powered Jeep. I mean, it was a couple decades late, but I eventually got to do it.

smugmisswoodhouse , Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos Report

#2

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received Easy - Bake Oven

Antibara , Rachel Report

#3

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received The playback voice recorder that kevin had on home alone lol

The red side pistol the power rangers used to carry. Those were the hardest to find toys on the market at the time.

Mundane-Ebb-3209 , 20th Century Studios Report

#4

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received There was a super mega barbie mansion that came out with an elevator and garage or something. Maybe it was a pool. Idk but it looked sick af to 8 year old me

JollyMcStink , Brand: Mega Bloks Report

#5

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received Always wanted a Tamagotchi

DuracellCosmonaut , MIKI Yoshihito Report

#6

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received Castle Grayskull, from He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Maso_TGN , Boynton Report

#7

Barbie. My two sisters each got a Barbie.

I got Midge.

AMerrickanGirl Report

#8

A chemistry set. This was during the 1960s, before the 1969 Child Protection and Toy Safety Act. I didn't get a chemistry set, but I did get a Thingmaker, which at the time was an open hot plate that metal molds were set on, to cure Thingmaker goo into rubbery shapes. Releasing fumes that would set off coughing fits if breathed too deeply, and sometimes getting burned by the hot plate. 'Twas a wild time for children's toys.

Nmyownworld Report

#9

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received The gi joe uss flag aircraft carrier

deputytech , gijoe Report

#10

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received The ninja turtle pizza thrower van.

Ph33r-Enigma , prbecker Report

#11

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received A mini-bike like they advertised in the Sears Christmas catalog.

XploringTheWorld , smallteam Report

#12

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received Moon shoes ))):

anon , Character Toys Report

#13

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received A little mermaid doll that could swim!

Novel-Reward-378 , Tilaweed Report

#14

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received Hotweels. But I’m a girl and those were “boy toys”. Still pissed. Anyone old enough to remember the slime ramp s**t they came out with will get it. Hot wheels knew slime was gonna be a hit 20 years prior edit: the Harry Potter slime gummy maker thing. Y’all know what I mean

Kidslikeus , Joost J. Bakker Report

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I started collecting once I started workin, fresh outta high school. I've since stopped but I have quite the collection and occasionally add to them. I have a niece that likes HWs too so I occasionally get her a car or two. She always hugs my mammoth legs and squeals with joy whenever I get her any :)

#15

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received Bop it

TheManDirtyDan , Visit the Hasbro Gaming Store Report

#16

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received Mousetrap board game

anotherorphan , artistmac Report

#17

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received walkie talkie

iFister , Joe Haupt Report

#18

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received Sea Monkeys.
Once I learned about Artemia nauplii, there was no point...

still_grinding_on , Visit the Big Time Toys Store Report

#19

A real cabbage patch doll. All my friends had them and would bring them to school and play with them at recess. My mom got me a fake doll from the craft fair. And it looked exactly how you'd picture a fake cabbage patch doll from the craft fair to look

Po_Momof4 Report

#20

The Brave Heart care bear. He was my favourite. I asked for him many times, and I never got him (or any care bear for that matter).

This casually came up in conversation once early on in my relationship with my boyfriend. He bought it for me for my 35th birthday that year.

ladymierin Report

#21

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received Lite bright 🥲

anon , thomas ambridge Report

#22

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received Back when the iron curtain fell and we got American superhero action figures, I really wanted a Batman on a motorcycle. But economy was s**t and my parents couldn't afford it.

queenliz2fr , Miguel Discart Report

#23

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received Play-do Barber Shop. I became a hairstylist years later.

SugarsBoogers , Julie Magro Report

#24

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received A typewriter. It was at the top of my Christmas list when I was about 11, and I begged and begged for one. That Christmas, my younger sister got one, but I didn't. I even double checked the tag to make sure there wasn't a mix up.

I didn't say anything, but I was so incredibly disappointed and confused and didn't know what I did to warrant what felt like a punishment. I thought I must have come across as too entitled or something since I had insisted it had to actually type (ie, not a 'pretend' one).

I mentioned it years later to my mom - yeah, it stuck with me. She didn't remember it at all and denied doing it as any kind of punishment or lesson. I think she just got a little confused about who wanted what when she was buying gifts and got it in her head that my sister was the one who wanted the typewriter. There were 4 of us to keep track of after all.

My sister was a little s**t about it. She gloated and would never let me use it. Brat.

RemmiKam , Charles & Hudson Report

SPARKIZE
SPARKIZE
Community Member
wow, that is soo uncool

wow, that is soo uncool

#25

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received The original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Megazord. I never really asked for it, but I thought it was cool. There was a kid in my class who had it and brought it into school and I felt so jelly of him lol. He had the Dragon Zord too, so he could fully-transform the thing.

I know I'm not the only one who feels this way, since other friends close in age shared this thought.

HueyDeweyandBusey , Del N Report

#26

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received You know all those Lego "Collect all of these sets to make this bigger build" sets? It's not that I never got them, but I never got more than 1 set, so I was never able to make the big build

The next best thing I did get was a similar set of builds from K'Nex, which I did get all 4 sets

Zer0Studioz , Dave Catchpole Report

#27

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received G1 Megatron. He was always sold out everywhere.

yeahwellokay , Chen Zhao Report

#28

A My Size Barbie.

SnobBeauty Report

#29

Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots

KNOCK HIS BLOCK OFF!!

JJohnston015 Report

#30

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received A real RC car. Not the garbage my parents had gotten me from Radio shack that took 723 AA batteries and couldn’t move on anything but the hardwood floor.

No. I wanted a proper Taniya monster truck like the Lunch Box or a buggy like the grasshopper. Or an amazing one from Kyosho. They took real NiCd battery packs. Had real transmitters. Could plow through dirt and grass.

As an adult my wife and I were driving and I saw an RC shop and said “hey hun. Can I stop somewhere for a sec?” She ofc said “sure”.

That was 20 years ago.

I now have 16 different RC vehicles from planes to helicopters to buggies and monster trucks. Of all sizes. Being an adult means getting the things I always wanted.

wormholeweapons , MIKI Yoshihito Report

V
V
Community Member
Yes. Always wanted an RC car. All my brother's had them, so I could play with theirs, but not the same.

Yes. Always wanted an RC car. All my brother's had them, so I could play with theirs, but not the same.

#31

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received An American Girl doll. Loved the books so much. I've been tempted to buy myself a Samantha now that she's out again, but I like the original outfit better.

horseruth , Jim, the Photographer Report

#32

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received I wanted creepy crawlers, i got an easy bake oven instead

rubythroat22 , Brand: Creepy Crawlers Report

#33

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received An Oscar Meyer weenie whistle 🤣

occasionalbot , Brand: Oscar Mayer Report

#34

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received Technodrome!

CoolIceCreamCone , COOLTOY Report

#35

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received A minibike. I have one as an adult now, so it’s ok.

the_liquor13 , Richard Elzey Report

#36

42 Toys Which People Always Desired So Much As Kids But Never Actually Received I always wanted an electric guitar, but never got one.

blacklamp2623 , Luis Villa del Campo Report

#37

A father

PapiChulo134 Report

#38

Soundwave

Telektron Report

#39

Sock em' Boppers

The_Mootz_Pallucci Report

#40

A rock tumbler

Picklesgal111 Report

#41

Steve Austin (6 million dollar man)

Ader896 Report

#42

A red Ryder range model air rifle

Competitive_Juice627 Report

Chucky Cheezburger
Chucky Cheezburger
Community Member
...with a compass in the stock and a thing that tells time?

...with a compass in the stock and a thing that tells time?

