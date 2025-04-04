Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Idiot’ YouTuber Who Risked Extinction Of Isolated Tribe With Diet Coke Stunt Faces 5 Years In Jail
News, World

‘Idiot’ YouTuber Who Risked Extinction Of Isolated Tribe With Diet Coke Stunt Faces 5 Years In Jail

Open list comments 22
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

22

ADVERTISEMENT

A self-proclaimed “danger tourist” is facing up to five years in prison after putting an uncontacted tribe in mortal danger.

The 24-year-old illegally set foot on North Sentinel Island, a highly restricted area in India’s Andaman Islands, where the Sentinelese, a highly vulnerable tribe without the antibodies needed to handle outside viruses, live.

Highlights
  • YouTuber faces 5 years in jail for endangering uncontacted tribe by offering them Diet Coke.
  • Polyakov illegally entered North Sentinel Island, risking spreading lethal diseases to the Sentinelese.
  • Authorities are investigating those who aided the YouTuber in reaching the island.
  • Polyakov follows the deadly footsteps of a 2018 missionary who lost his life on the island.

Identified as Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, the man was arrested last Monday (March 31) after authorities discovered his attempt to interact with the tribe. Equipped with a GoPro camera, he recorded the process, offering the natives a coconut and a can of Diet Coke.

“He needs more than five years; he knew he shouldn’t have been there,” one user said.

RELATED:

    YouTuber is facing up to five years in prison after handing a can of Diet Coke to an isolationist tribe in India

    Man in a gray shirt against a white wall, associated with YouTuber Diet Coke stunt facing jail time.

    Image credits: Andaman and Nicobar Police

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Polyakov was allegedly recording content for his YouTube channel under the username Neo-Orientalist, on which he regularly visits dangerous and unconventional locales.

    For instance, one of his video series sees him interact with Taliban members in Afghanistan, handling weapons such as grenade launchers and machine guns.

    People on a remote beach, associated with a controversial YouTube stunt.

    Image credits: Survival International

    Despite the inherent risks of his productions, his channel has failed to gain traction, remaining relatively small with only 776 subscribers.

    YouTuber posing in front of a rocky background, involved in isolated tribe Diet Coke incident.

    Image credits: Neo-Orientalist

    According to Indian authorities, Polyakov’s journey into the Andaman Islands was meticulously planned. He studied the tides and sea conditions and set sail aboard an inflatable boat around 1 am local time on March 29. 

    Traveling for 25 miles, he arrived at North Sentinel by 10 am. Then, he blew a whistle for an hour in an attempt to draw the tribe’s attention before stepping onto their land, where the dangerous exchange occurred.

    The Sentinelese are a secluded community that lacks the necessary antibodies to resist outside viruses and illnesses

    ADVERTISEMENT

    YouTuber in traditional attire, involved in Diet Coke stunt affecting isolated tribe, facing legal consequences.

    Image credits: Neo-Orientalist

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Polyakov brands himself as a fearless traveler seeking “the last mysteries” of the world, but critics argue he is nothing more than an “attention-seeking menace.”

    While he has recorded himself in dangerous locations previously, visiting abandoned US military bases and interacting with armed natives, his visit to North Sentinel Island has drawn far more serious consequences than his previous escapades.

    Aerial view of an isolated island surrounded by blue ocean, related to YouTuber facing jail for risking tribe's extinction.

    Image credits: Medici82

    The Sentinelese, a tribe consisting of an estimated 150 members, have lived in isolation for thousands of years and, as a result, lack immunity to most common diseases.

    Outside contact—especially from a foreigner like Polyakov—could introduce deadly pathogens, potentially creating a chain reaction that could wipe the entire tribe out of existence.

    Two isolated tribe members on a sandy beach, surrounded by dense vegetation.

    Image credits: Survival International

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For this reason, India’s laws punish unauthorized entry to North Sentinel with three to five years in prison. After being arrested, Polyakov was presented before the local court and is currently on a three-day remand for further questioning.

    Authorities are also trying to determine whether any locals were paid or assisted him in reaching the island, as such aid is also punishable under Indian law.

    Tribe members on a beach, highlighting isolation and risk from YouTuber's Diet Coke stunt.

    Image credits: Survival International

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This person’s actions not only endangered his own life, but they put the lives of the entire Sentinelese tribe at risk,” said Caroline Pearce, director of the indigenous rights group Survival International.

    “His actions were reckless and idiotic.”

    In 2018, a similarly-aged missionary visited the island in an attempt to bring Christianity to the Sentinelese. He lost his life in the process

    Indigenous tribe members in traditional setting, related to YouTuber stunt risking isolation.

    Image credits: Survival International

    Polyakov is not the first outsider to attempt contact with the Sentinelese. In 2018, American missionary John Allen Chau met a much grislier fate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chau, who was just two years older than Polyakov at 26, was ki**ed by the tribe after attempting to introduce them to Christianity.

    Smiling YouTuber on a mountain trail with river in background, carrying a backpack.

    Image credits: johnachau

    According to reports, he got the idea of contacting the tribe after participating in a missionary boot camp by the Kansas City-based evangelical organization All Nations.

    The training consisted of navigating a mock native village populated by missionary staff members who pretended to be hostile natives.

    YouTuber outdoors on the street, wearing a beige shirt, related to isolated tribe stunt news.

    Image credits: Neo-Orientalist

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Believing North Sentinel Island to be “Satan’s last stronghold on Earth,” Chau paid two fishermen to get him to the island’s shore, arriving on November 15 of that year.

    Upon making contact, Chau attempted to communicate with the natives and offer them gifts, but he was met with ridicule and a steel-pointed arrow, which pierced his Bible.

    The missionary met his end two days later, with the fishermen reportedly seeing the tribe dragging his body.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Stupid.” Netizens took to social media to admonish the YouTuber for his reckless actions

    Comment criticizing YouTuber's dangerous stunt risking isolated tribe.

    Comment by Rachel Sheavills reading "What an ignorant idiot," related to YouTuber and isolated tribe incident.

    Text from Saurdeep M commenting on a dangerous stunt risking an isolated tribe's extinction.

    Comment discussing isolated tribe's vulnerability to outsiders.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing YouTuber's Diet Coke stunt risking isolated tribe.

    Comment criticizes YouTuber's stunt risking tribe for a Diet Coke video, calling it reckless.

    Comment by Ken Porter-Hutton about a YouTuber who risked isolated tribe extinction with a dangerous stunt.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing isolated tribe risk with Diet Coke stunt consequences.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Nicola Wa criticizing a YouTuber's dangerous stunt risking isolated tribe.

    Text message referencing isolated tribe and a Diet Coke stunt consequences.

    YouTube stunt reaction: "Good. If he broke the law then good," comment by Simon Grace on risking isolated tribe.

    Comment by Mustafah Abu Sha: Stupid is what stupid does; linked to YouTuber stunt risking tribe with Diet Coke.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing a YouTuber for risking tribal extinction with a stunt.

    Mark Walmsley's comment on a dangerous YouTuber stunt risking an isolated tribe.

    Comment expressing disapproval of YouTuber's stunt risking an isolated tribe's extinction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online comment suggesting jail time for a YouTuber risking tribe extinction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Gaye Marnham about YouTuber facing jail for Diet Coke stunt involving isolated tribe.

    Text message criticizing YouTuber's stunt with isolated tribe risk.

    Comment expressing criticism about a stunt putting an isolated tribe at risk by a YouTuber.

    “Comment criticizing YouTuber's risk to isolated tribe with Diet Coke stunt, highlighting lack of common sense.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    People Also Ask

    • What is the total population of the Sentinelese?

      No rigorous census has been conducted. Estimates range between 50 and 200 members, with an agreed average of 150 members.

    • How do the Sentinelese survive?

      They are reported to be hunter-gatherers, using bows and arrows to hunt wildlife, and other methods to eat mollusks. They are not known to engage in agriculture.
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    35

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    22
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    35

    Open list comments

    22

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    5 years? If he got 1 year per person for each of the 150 people whose lives he endangered, that would make more sense.

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Load More Comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    5 years? If he got 1 year per person for each of the 150 people whose lives he endangered, that would make more sense.

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda