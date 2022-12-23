These are the top 10 Geek Jewelry Pieces inspired by games Anime and Comics/Manga of 2022.

Which ones were your favs?

More info: Etsy | Instagram

#1

Jigglypuff Ring- Rose Gold Plated Silver

#2

Gold Plated Pikachu Ring With Black Diamonds And Garnets

#3

League Of Legends -Moragana Inspired Stud Earrings

#4

League Of Legends- Kda Evelynn Heart Ring, Silver

#5

League Of Legends - Akali Weapon Pendant

#6

League Of Legends - Pantheon Weapon Pendant

#7

League Of Legends- Bard Pendant

#8

Genshin Impact Star Stacking Rings, Silver

#9

Genshin Impact- Venti-Inspired Lyre Ring

#10

Marvel- Loki Scepter Pendant

