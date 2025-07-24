ADVERTISEMENT

Most people wait until retirement to travel the world. Our daughter started at six months old.

Since being born in Prague, our now 2-year-old daughter Elodie has joined us on adventures across 13 countries. From sandy adventures in Oman and Egypt, to snowy festivities in Austria and Germany, from Irish pubs to Greek island ferries, and even a detour to San Marino just because it looked fun on the map.

She doesn’t have a passport full of stamps (thanks, Schengen), but she does have very strong opinions.

And while most toddlers review life in screams and snack demands, Elodie prefers to offer insightful feedback like, “Too many pigeons,” or “I don’t like that sand. It’s not soft.”

Here’s what she thought of each place, toddler-style (obviously written by her ghost writers - hi, we're the parents).

