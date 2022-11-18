Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
The term “terrible twos” has been used to describe the rapid shifts in a child’s mood and behaviors — and the difficulty of dealing with them. One minute they might be clinging to you, and the next he or she is running in the opposite direction without looking back.

While these changes are a normal part of child development (two-year-olds undergo major motor, intellectual, social, and emotional changes), they can be very challenging to deal with.

Mother and TikTok user @mustangashley9 got to experience it firsthand. In one of her recent videos, she described the time when her youngest kid decided to “explore” the world on his own. In the middle of the night.

In her now-viral TikTok video, this woman described the craziest thing that has happened to her as a mom

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

Image credits: mustangashley9

And it all started on a seemingly usual night, after she put her kids to bed

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

Her sleep was suddenly interrupted by police officers

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

Image credits: Nothing Ahead (not the actual photo)

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

They informed the mother that they had found her 2-year-old outside

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

The woman is still processing the scary experience

@mustangashley9Horror story of the year! Childproof your life people cause toddlers are savage♬ original sound – Mustangashley9

But people have been saying that it’s not her fault, highlighting that toddlers are true escape artists

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

"I Don't Know How Long He Was Out There": Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
RosieB
RosieB
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am a very deep sleeper. I woke one night to see two policemen standing at the foot of my bed. They didn't turn on the light but rather used the torch from their phone. They had knocked repeatedly on my front door then borrowed a ladder from my next-door neighbour to get in through an opened upstairs window. When I asked them later how long they'd been at my house, from first arriving, they said it was only a matter of minutes. When I asked my next-door neighbour the same question he said they'd been there for well over an hour.

1
1point
reply
XxXx
XxXx
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fact the mother feels so utterly mortified shows she is ultimately a great parent. Hope she finds a safe resolution and gets to sleep soundly again sometime soon

1
1point
reply
SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did the cops sneak i? I mean ... if even the dog doesn't react this is mighty weird.

1
1point
reply
