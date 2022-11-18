“I Don’t Know How Long He Was Out There”: Police Inform Mom Her Toddler Escaped In The Middle Of The Night
The term “terrible twos” has been used to describe the rapid shifts in a child’s mood and behaviors — and the difficulty of dealing with them. One minute they might be clinging to you, and the next he or she is running in the opposite direction without looking back.
While these changes are a normal part of child development (two-year-olds undergo major motor, intellectual, social, and emotional changes), they can be very challenging to deal with.
Mother and TikTok user @mustangashley9 got to experience it firsthand. In one of her recent videos, she described the time when her youngest kid decided to “explore” the world on his own. In the middle of the night.
In her now-viral TikTok video, this woman described the craziest thing that has happened to her as a mom
Image credits: mustangashley9
And it all started on a seemingly usual night, after she put her kids to bed
Her sleep was suddenly interrupted by police officers
Image credits: Nothing Ahead (not the actual photo)
They informed the mother that they had found her 2-year-old outside
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
The woman is still processing the scary experience
@mustangashley9Horror story of the year! Childproof your life people cause toddlers are savage♬ original sound – Mustangashley9
I am a very deep sleeper. I woke one night to see two policemen standing at the foot of my bed. They didn't turn on the light but rather used the torch from their phone. They had knocked repeatedly on my front door then borrowed a ladder from my next-door neighbour to get in through an opened upstairs window. When I asked them later how long they'd been at my house, from first arriving, they said it was only a matter of minutes. When I asked my next-door neighbour the same question he said they'd been there for well over an hour.
The fact the mother feels so utterly mortified shows she is ultimately a great parent. Hope she finds a safe resolution and gets to sleep soundly again sometime soon
Did the cops sneak i? I mean ... if even the dog doesn't react this is mighty weird.
I am a very deep sleeper. I woke one night to see two policemen standing at the foot of my bed. They didn't turn on the light but rather used the torch from their phone. They had knocked repeatedly on my front door then borrowed a ladder from my next-door neighbour to get in through an opened upstairs window. When I asked them later how long they'd been at my house, from first arriving, they said it was only a matter of minutes. When I asked my next-door neighbour the same question he said they'd been there for well over an hour.
The fact the mother feels so utterly mortified shows she is ultimately a great parent. Hope she finds a safe resolution and gets to sleep soundly again sometime soon
Did the cops sneak i? I mean ... if even the dog doesn't react this is mighty weird.