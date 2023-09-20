Every so often, a comic strip comes along that changes the way we think, laugh, and view things.

Enter the "Today's Special" comic, founded and created by Stamatis Lymberopoulos. Although copyrighted in 2007, it was revisited and reinvigorated in 2023 through the power of social media. Platforms like Instagram (@todaysspecialcomic) and Facebook have propelled this concept into a frenzy.

The comic's play on words referencing food and menu items is witty, smart, and clever.

The characters, a delightful mix of cows, chickens, pigs, vegetables, fruits, and just about anything else that can tickle your funny bone, will have you laughing out loud the next time you're perusing a menu at your favorite diner.

When this happens, you'll know you've likely been influenced by "Today's Special!

#1

"Grilled Chicken"

#2

"Pee Wee Potatoes"

#3

"Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies"

#4

"Beef"

#5

"Banana Split"

#6

"Protein Bar"

#7

"Hot Chocolate"

#8

"Tomato Paste"

#9

"Egg Drop Soup"

#10

"Bottomless Fries"

#11

"Chicken Wrap"

#12

"Steamed Chicken And Broccoli"

#13

"Blue Cheese"

#14

"Banana Pie"

