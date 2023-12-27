ADVERTISEMENT

Occasionally people need a push in the right direction. And sometimes that advice can come from weird places such as TikTok. That doesn’t mean that this advice is bad – TikTok can produce something of acceptable worth too.

So, when this TikTok user posted a video of “tips for men”, a lot of women noted that men should be writing these tips down.

TikToker goes viral after sharing his tips for men, which ended up on many women’s For You Pages

Image credits: MandatoryFunDay

“For men: Just move one thing and look behind it in the pantry or the fridge and the thing you’re looking for is probably there”

“Don’t ask her where it is. They get really mad and they say ‘Look with your eyes you smelly [idiot].'”

Image credits: mandatoryfunday

“Also, make her a stocking”

“Go to Ulta or Sephora or whatever store that you know she goes to a lot and buy a couple little trinkets in there and put it in a, it can’t be normal sock, don’t use the normal sock, put it in an actual stocking. Make her a stocking, it’ll make her whole year.”

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

“Wear deodorant: I can’t believe I even have to say that one”

“If there’s things that she always asks you to do, try and like, foresee the future and look around for those things and then do them before she asks.”

Image credits: mandatoryfunday

“When you’re trying to help her in the house, don’t ask for a list”

“Having an itemized list on hand of things that they want us to do is very helpful for men but it infuriates women for some reason. Like, they just make them mad, I don’t know.”

The original video is a stitch video posted by TikTok user @mandatoryfunday. He is a military service member with a decade of experience. The creator says that he uses his platforms, such as TikTok, to spread positivity to the armed forces by making comedic content. His TikTok has over 500K followers and nearly 49M likes.

The video he stitched was Tyler Butterworth’s video of tips for men, only his tips were a little different from the video we are discussing. It seems that the market for TikTok videos of men exchanging advice is quite big. Maybe soon it’ll turn into some kind of new TikTok trend? Or maybe it already is? Well, we just hope that these videos land on men’s For You Pages and have any effect on them.

And that’s what a lot of women on TikTok think as well. Apparently, @mandatoryfunday’s video appeared on a lot of women’s FYP. That prompted the reaction that we can call, in the words of one commenter, “Put this on his FYP, not mine.”

Another kind of reaction was also from women (for real, why did so many women and not men get this video on their feed?), who extended the given advice. More specifically, they explained why women tend to react the way he describes to some things mentioned in the video and how applying his advice would stop them from reacting this way. So, men, if you ever find any of these videos on your FYP, take a look at the comments and maybe consider applying the given tips to your behavior.

Image credits: Alex Green (not the actual photo)

Tips for men to better themselves are not a new thing. After all, it’s just advice, and that, well, we guess has existed since the beginning of time in one way or another. For example, back in the first half of the 20th century, the Daily Mail featured “The Agony Aunt” column or simply an advice column based on readers’ questions.

And, of course, these advice columns did not shy away from giving tips for men as well. For example:

There’s no need to be handsome;

There’s no shame in being caught in the kitchen;

Be sure to smarten up;

Don’t be afraid to be a hands-on father;

Make sure you’re reliable with money.

What we can say is that these tips offer an interesting insight into what things were considered worthwhile advice for men back in the day. Also, even though they are almost 100 years old, some of them could still be applied today. So, again, men, keep that in mind.

“Put this on his FYP, not mine”: women online note that men should listen to the given advice

