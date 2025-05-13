ADVERTISEMENT

If you ever thought notebooks were just for scribbling grocery lists or half-finished thoughts, Nicolas V. Sanchez is here to prove you very, very wrong. With nothing but colored pens and an eye for detail most of us could only dream of, he turns small sketchbooks into tiny museums you can carry in your bag.

One page might show a frog so realistic it looks like it might leap off the paper, while the next could feature a cow, a girl in a bathtub, or a kid mid-swim, each one drawn with insane precision. The coolest part? He does it all by hand, no shortcuts, no tricks, just a lot of patience and pure talent. His drawings feel like memories caught on paper, and you can’t help but stare a little longer to make sure they’re not photos.

More info: Instagram | nicolasvsanchez.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tiny sketchbook held open to reveal a detailed drawing of a pig swimming, showcasing big emotions in everyday moments by artist Nicolas V. Sanchez.

nicolasvsanchez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Hand holding tiny sketchbook with detailed colored pencil drawing of a swimmer reflecting big emotions in everyday moments.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Tiny sketchbook held open to show detailed drawing of a woman in a red dress, capturing big emotions in everyday moments.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Hand holding a tiny sketchbook showing a detailed colored pencil portrait capturing big emotions by artist Nicolas V. Sanchez.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Hand holding a tiny sketchbook featuring detailed drawing, showcasing big emotions in everyday moments by artist Nicolas V. Sanchez.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tiny sketchbook held open showing a detailed colored pencil portrait of a person from behind with a blue sky background.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Hand holding a tiny sketchbook showing a detailed green drawing of a resting animal, highlighting big emotions in art.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Open tiny sketchbook showing detailed painting of a cow on grass, highlighting big emotions in everyday moments artwork.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Hand holding a tiny sketchbook with a colorful drawing of a dancer, showcasing big emotions in a small artwork.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Hand holding tiny sketchbook with colorful ballpoint pen drawing of a person, showing everyday moments in art.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Hand holding tiny sketchbook with detailed colored drawing of a thoughtful girl on a couch, capturing big emotions.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Hand holding a tiny sketchbook with a detailed drawing of a walking dog, showcasing big emotions in everyday moments.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Hand holding tiny sketchbook featuring detailed colored drawing capturing big emotions in everyday moments.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Tiny sketchbook held open displaying a detailed magenta ink drawing of a reclining cow, capturing big emotions in art.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Hand holding a tiny sketchbook featuring a detailed pen drawing of a rabbit, showcasing big emotions in small art.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Hand holding a tiny sketchbook showing a detailed portrait, capturing big emotions in everyday moments.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Hand holding tiny sketchbook with detailed colored portrait, showcasing big emotions in everyday moments artwork.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Hand holding a tiny sketchbook with a colored drawing of a person in a green pool, showcasing big emotions in small art.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Hand flipping through tiny sketchbook showing detailed portrait drawing, highlighting big emotions in everyday moments artwork.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Hand holding tiny sketchbook with red frog drawing, capturing big emotions in everyday moments by artist Nicolas V. Sanchez.

    nicolasvsanchez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    12
    Arrow point to leftBack NextArrow point to right
    Arrow point to leftBack 12 NextArrow point to right