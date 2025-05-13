ADVERTISEMENT

If you ever thought notebooks were just for scribbling grocery lists or half-finished thoughts, Nicolas V. Sanchez is here to prove you very, very wrong. With nothing but colored pens and an eye for detail most of us could only dream of, he turns small sketchbooks into tiny museums you can carry in your bag.

One page might show a frog so realistic it looks like it might leap off the paper, while the next could feature a cow, a girl in a bathtub, or a kid mid-swim, each one drawn with insane precision. The coolest part? He does it all by hand, no shortcuts, no tricks, just a lot of patience and pure talent. His drawings feel like memories caught on paper, and you can’t help but stare a little longer to make sure they’re not photos.

More info: Instagram | nicolasvsanchez.com