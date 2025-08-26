ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Ayanava Sil, and street photography has always been the language through which I connect with the world. Walking across the streets of Kolkata, or whichever city I find myself in, I feel the rhythm of life beating right in front of my eyes. Every corner hides a story, and every fleeting interaction has the power to become timeless when I capture it through my lens. For me, photography is not just about making pictures—it’s about telling stories that might otherwise vanish in the crowd of everyday life.

Most of the time, I shoot in color because I love the richness and energy that colors bring. Yet there are moments when I feel compelled to strip away the colors and turn to black and white. There is something timeless about a monochrome frame; it holds no expiration date. A black-and-white image could have been taken yesterday or half a century ago, and it would still feel relevant. Without the distraction of color, my attention naturally shifts to the essence—the lines and shapes, the play of light and shadow, and the depth of expressions. I am drawn to how these images can often speak louder and clearer when presented in black and white.

