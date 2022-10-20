Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe
30points
Social Issues

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Justinas Keturka

It’s better to know survival tips and not have to use them than to end up in a dangerous situation without having any plan or understanding of how to get out of it.

Which is precisely why this TikToker who goes by the nickname TankTheSavant put together some useful information on dealing with life-threatening scenarios.

From what to focus on if you’re being kidnapped to swimming back to shore in cunning waters, continue scrolling to read what they have compiled, and stay safe.

More info: TikTok

You never know when life is going to throw you a curveball

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

Image credits: tankthesavant

So let’s look at a series of survival tips that TikToker TankTheSavant shared for getting out of potentially life-threatening situations

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

Image credits: Greg Rosenke (not the actual photo)

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

Image credits: tankthesavant

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

Image credits: Raven Domingo (not the actual photo)

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

Image credits: Blake Cheek (not the actual photo)

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

Image credits: David Clode (not the actual photo)

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

Image credits: Mick Haupt (not the actual photo)

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

Image credits: Zeeshaan Shabbir (not the actual photo)

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

Image credits: Monstera (not the actual photo)

Image credits: tankthesavant

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

Image credits: tankthesavant

The video with this helpful advice went viral

@tankthesavant class is in session #survivaltip #lifetips ♬ original sound – concreteslab5

And here’s another, where TankTheSavant teaches how to throw a punch

@tankthesavant Reply to @whitehairedsimp ask n u shall receive! sorry lol I’ll do a more in depth one later #mma #fy #UltaSkinTok #LeadWithLove #training #fypシ ♬ original sound – concreteslab5

The TikToker also released a follow-up for those who have long fingernails

@tankthesavant Reply to @fuckoffpleaseandthanks hope this helps! ty for all the love on the last one :)🖤 #mma #boxing #XfinityFanthem #LeadWithLove #fypシ #fy ♬ original sound – concreteslab5

Here’s what people have been saying about their content

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

This TikToker Shares Tips And Tricks For Survival And Self-Defense To Help Others Stay Safe

Maryum Javed
Maryum Javed
Community Member
51 minutes ago

thanks

0
0points
reply
