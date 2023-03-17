Through My Paintings Of Remarkable Women, I Am Amplifying Their Voices (9 Pics)

See them! Every new painting is a deep breath. A new beginning to tell a story using color and creativity. Through my 'Sonic Series', I challenge the expectations of traditional art techniques and the standard themes of portraiture by giving contemporary voices to remarkable women past and present.

Understand them! I begin each painting with background research about the subject then I create a series of sketches, which serve as my inspirational catalysts. The techniques for my actual artwork involve building areas with the application of layers of paint, compounds, and resin to achieve vibrant background effects and multitudes of textures.

Hear them! The 'Sonic Series' explores the impact of women from around the world. I am intentionally creating a painting series that is appropriate for audiences of all ages to raise awareness to a broad audience, with the hope that these audiences are inspired by the visual voices of courage, strength and determination.

Join them! This is my visualized research about women throughout the world that have made a difference. Through my paintbrush, I explore, reflect, and advocate to spark conversations, connect diverse people, inspire interest, and promote action for positive change. My ‘Sonic Series’ is a link in the chain of women’s empowerment.

Be them! This painting series began as an intention for one work and now has become many. My art is both a message and a mission and I will continue painting women’s portraits until their voices are heard.

