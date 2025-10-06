Guided by Toni Morrison’s words to “remember and do better,” her images weave intimate narratives with collective history, revealing landscapes that seem calm at first glance but are layered with grief, mourning, and quiet outrage. Through Blueprint, Mayo honors endurance, memory, and the courage to face difficult truths.

Benita Mayo is a visual artist based in Charlottesville, Virginia. A member of the Charlottesville Black Arts Collective and a resident at the McGuffey Art Center, her work explores grief, ancestry, and identity. She was a 2025 Critical Mass finalist and has been featured in Zeke Magazine, Lenscratch, and Virginia Quarterly Review.

Blueprint is currently featured in the All About Photo Solo Exhibition for October 2025, offering an intimate and contemplative journey through memory, loss, and healing.